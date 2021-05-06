U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide LTE and 5G Broadcast Industry is Estimated to Reach $1+ Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis Technology (LTE and 5G), End Use (Video on Demand, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadiums, Data Feeds & Notifications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is estimated to be worth USD 642 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,072 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The increasing LTE and 5G mobile subscribers with surging penetration of smartphones, the growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services, and the growing need for massive connectivity of devices due to the evolution of IoT are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market globally.

The market for 5G technology could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The LTE and 5G broadcast market is expected to witness strong growth in the next 5 years mainly due to increasing LTE and 5G mobile subscribers with surging penetration of smartphones, growing popularity of on-demand content and seamless mobile data services, and growing need for massive connectivity of devices due to evolution of IoT are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market globally. The need for reliable and high-quality public safety communication systems, monetizing network bandwidth through new business models, and need for minimizing network capacity congestion has opened up new opportunities for the companies in the LTE and 5G broadcast market.

The market for 5G technology is estimated to account for the largest during the forecast period in LTE and 5G broadcast market

5G broadcast creates an opportunity for TV broadcasters and content providers to widen their reach to customers, as the technology allows them to address mobile devices directly. With the increasing demand for premium content, e.g., live sports events, the market for 5G broadcast is expected to grow at a very high rate.

LTE and 5G broadcast market in Europe is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026

The market growth in Europe will mainly be driven by growing developments (such as R&D activities, investments, and partnerships with different companies) related to the market in the UK, Germany, France, etc. Cross collaboration among leading players hailing from different sections of the industry value chain is enabling field tests and trials of LTE and 5G broadcast networks across the world. Such developments will create opportunities for the market to grow in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Post-COVID-19- Realistic Scenario
3.2 Post-COVID-19- Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Post-COVID-19- Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights
4.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Opportunities
4.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market In North America, By Country and End-Use
4.3 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Offering
4.4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Technology
4.5 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By End-Use
4.6 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Geography

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Architecture Of LTE Broadcast/eMBMS Deployment In The LTE Network
5.4 LTE Broadcast Alliance
5.4.1 Advantages Of LTE And 5G Broadcasting
5.5 5G chipsets for 5G broadcast (FeMBMS/enTV) functions
5.5.1 Relationship between 5G chipsets (especially FeMBMS/enTV enaled) and frequency
5.5.2 5G chipsets (especially FeMBMS/enTV enaled) compatible to UHF band
5.6 3GPP release for 5G broadcast
5.6.1 Relationship between 3GPP and 4G/5G chipsets

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces
6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on LTE and 5G Broadcast Market
6.5 Average Selling Price Trends
6.6 Market Ecosystem
6.7 Technology Analysis
6.8 Key Data for Import and Export
6.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.11 Case Study Analysis

7 LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LTE Broadcast
7.3 5G Broadcast

8 LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast Market, by End-Use
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Video on Demand (VoD)
8.3 Mobile TV
8.4 Connected Cars
8.5 Emergency Alerts
8.6 Stadiums
8.7 e-Newspapers and e-magazines
8.8 Fixed LTE Quadruple Play
8.9 Last Mile Content Delivery Network (CDN)
8.10 Radio
8.11 Data Feeds & Notifications
8.12 Others

9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)
9.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
9.5 Rest of the World (ROW)
9.5 1 South America
9.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Share Analysis, 2020
10.3 Market Evaluation Framework
10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
10.5 Market Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Pervasive
10.5.3 Emerging Leaders
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 SME/ Startup EVALUATION MATRIX for LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, 2020
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Responsive Companies
10.6.3 Dynamic Companies
10.6.4 Starting Blocks
10.7 Competitive Scenario
10.7.1 Product Launch
10.7.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, and Analyst's View
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key players
11.2.1 Qualcomm
11.2.2 Samsung Electronics
11.2.3 Huawei
11.2.4 Cisco
11.2.5 ZTE
11.2.6 Ericsson
11.2.7 Nokia
11.2.8 NEC
11.2.9 Enensys Technologies
11.2.10 Expway
11.3 Other Players
11.3.1 Athonet
11.3.2 AT&T
11.3.3 Telstra
11.3.4 Intel
11.3.5 KT
11.3.6 Verizon Wireless
11.3.7 Kddi
11.3.8 SK Telecom
11.3.9 Mobile
11.3.10 Netgear

12 Appendix
12.1 Insights Of Industry Experts
12.2 Discussion Guide
12.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
12.4 Available Customizations
12.5 Related Reports
12.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9re60

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-lte-and-5g-broadcast-industry-is-estimated-to-reach-1-billion-by-2026-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-from-2021--301285684.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

