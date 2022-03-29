Worldwide Luxury Hotel Industry to 2027 - Featuring Four Seasons Holdings, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Jumeirah International Among Others
Global Luxury Hotel Market
Dublin, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Hotel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Luxury hotels are defined as a hotel which offers a luxurious accommodation experience to the guest. These hotels typically accommodate high paying guests and the services and dining are expected to be of high quality. Luxury hotels offer various guest amenities like high-end spa treatments, personal trainers, laundry service and more.
Market Drivers
The expansion of tourism industry in multiple regions across the world is a key driving factor which expected to boost the global luxury hotel market growth over the forecast period. The increase in disposable income and the increase in inclination towards the leisure travel among individuals are major driving factors expected to propel the global luxury hotel market growth. Furthermore, the increase in standard of living, the rise in weekend cultural engagement & the growing tourism promotional activities by luxurious hotels are some market boosting factors expected to contribute the market growth.
Moreover, the rise in demand for opulence accommodations for various purposes including corporate events & corporate stay are expected to accelerate the demand for luxury hotels during this forecast period. Also, the growing economies of developing nations, the increase in hosting & organizations of various sports events like FIFA World Cup & Cricket World Cup by many countries are expected to drive the global market growth in the next few years. The growing family vacation trips, religious purpose trips & adventures trips across the globe will create opportunities for luxury hotels market growth.
Market Restraints
The rise in terrorist threats and the increasing trend towards competitive pricing across the world as well as stringent rules associated with foreign direct investments are some restraining factors which expected to hamper the growth of global luxury hotel market throughout the period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into hotel type such as Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Business Hotels, and Resort & Spa Hotels. Also, the Global Luxury Hotel Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Analysis
The North America is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in the overall market during the forecast period. High availability of luxury hotels & tourism industries, the increase in preference for entertainment & adventure trips among individuals & high disposable income in countries like United State & Canada in the region are supporting growth of global luxury hotel market in this region. APAC is expected to witness a fastest growth in terms of revenue due to the increase in standard of living & disposable income in emerging economies like India, China, and other countries in the region.
Market Key Players
Various key operating players are listed in this report such as Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., ITC Hotels Limited, Hyatt Corporation, Marriott International Inc, etc.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
What are the Key Opportunities in Global Luxury Hotel Market?
What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
Which segment/region will have highest growth?
What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
What is the role of key players in the value chain?
What are the strategies adopted by key players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Luxury Hotel Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Luxury Hotel Market, By Hotel Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Hotel Type
5.2 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
5.3 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Hotel Type
5.3.1 Airport Hotels
5.3.2 Suite Hotels
5.3.3 Business Hotels
5.3.4 Resort & Spa Hotels
6 Global Luxury Hotel Market, By Region
6.1 Global Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Region
6.3 Global Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Region
7 North America Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
7.3 North America Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country
7.3.1 U.S
7.3.2 Canada
7.3.3 Mexico
8 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
8.3 Europe Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 France
8.3.3 UK
8.3.4. Rest of Europe
9 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
9.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
10 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
10.3 Latin America Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Share Analysis, By Hotel Type
11.3 Middle East Luxury Hotel Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12 Competitive Analysis
12.1 Competition Dashboard
12.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
12.3 Key Development Strategies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Four Seasons Holdings Inc
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Offerings
13.1.3 Key Financials
13.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.1.5 Key Market Developments
13.1.6 Key Strategies
13.2 Intercontinental Hotels Group
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Offerings
13.2.3 Key Financials
13.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.2.5 Key Market Developments
13.2.6 Key Strategies
13.3 The Indian Hotel Companies Limited
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Offerings
13.3.3 Key Financials
13.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.3.5 Key Market Developments
13.3.6 Key Strategies
13.4 Jumeirah International LLC
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 Offerings
13.4.3 Key Financials
13.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.4.5 Key Market Developments
13.4.6 Key Strategies
13.5 Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd
13.5.1 Overview
13.5.2 Offerings
13.5.3 Key Financials
13.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.5.5 Key Market Developments
13.5.6 Key Strategies
13.6 ITC Hotels Limited
13.6.1 Overview
13.6.2 Offerings
13.6.3 Key Financials
13.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.6.5 Key Market Developments
13.6.6 Key Strategies
13.7 Hyatt Corporation
13.7.1 Overview
13.7.2 Offerings
13.7.3 Key Financials
13.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.7.5 Key Market Developments
13.7.6 Key Strategies
13.8 Marriott International Inc
13.8.1 Overview
13.8.2 Offerings
13.8.3 Key Financials
13.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
13.8.5 Key Market Developments
13.8.6 Key Strategies
