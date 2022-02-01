U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Worldwide Luxury Yacht Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alexander Marine, Brunswick and Feadship Holland Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Yacht Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury yacht market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A luxury yacht is a crewed sailing vehicle that is primarily used for recreational activities and sports. It can be operated through wind sailing or by a propulsion system, such as an internal combustion engine (ICE) and gas turbine. Luxury yachts are commonly manufactured using various materials, such as steel, aluminum, fiberglass, wood, carbon fiber and treated wood with epoxy resins. They are usually charted or rented by private entities and accommodated with sophisticated, luxurious and personalized facilities, such as jacuzzi spa, gymnasium, sauna and sun pads. They are also equipped with modern design, style, comfort and technologically advanced components to enhance the overall performance of the yacht and user experiences

Global Luxury Yacht Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the recreational tourism sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of remote explorations is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is an increasing preference for leisure, sports activities and luxurious experiences by individuals across the globe. Luxury yachts are provided on lease by yacht fleet operators for organizing business meetings, recreational activities and events

Additionally, the utilization of advanced structural materials, such as fiberglass, and the development of customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacity of the consumers, along with the utilization of alternative fuels in the marine industry, are expected to drive the market further

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global luxury yacht market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, size, material and application

Breakup by Type:

  • Sailing Luxury Yacht

  • Motorized Luxury Yacht

  • Others

Breakup by Size:

  • 75-120 Feet

  • 121-250 Feet

  • Above 250 Feet

Breakup by Material:

  • FRP/ Composites

  • Metal/ Alloys

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Commercial

  • Private

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alexander Marine International, Azimut - Benetti S.P.A., Brunswick Corporation, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Feadship Holland B.V., Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.), Heesen Yachts Sales B.V, Horizon Yacht USA, Palumbo Group S.P.A, Princess Yachts Limited, Sanlorenzo S.p.A., Sunseeker International (Wanda Group), Viking Yacht Company, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global luxury yacht market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury yacht market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global luxury yacht market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Luxury Yacht Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Sailing Luxury Yacht
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Motorized Luxury Yacht
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Size
7.1 75-120 Feet
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 121-250 Feet
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Above 250 Feet
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 FRP/ Composites
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Metal/ Alloys
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Commercial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Private
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alexander Marine International
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 Azimut - Benetti S.P.A.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Brunswick Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Christensen Shipyards LLC
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Damen Shipyards Group N.V.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Feadship Holland B.V.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Heesen Yachts Sales B.V.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Horizon Yacht USA
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Palumbo Group S.P.A.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Princess Yachts Limited
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Sanlorenzo S.p.A.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Sunseeker International (Wanda Group)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.14 Viking Yacht Company
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coozg6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


