Worldwide Luxury Yacht Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alexander Marine, Brunswick and Feadship Holland Among Others

The global luxury yacht market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A luxury yacht is a crewed sailing vehicle that is primarily used for recreational activities and sports. It can be operated through wind sailing or by a propulsion system, such as an internal combustion engine (ICE) and gas turbine. Luxury yachts are commonly manufactured using various materials, such as steel, aluminum, fiberglass, wood, carbon fiber and treated wood with epoxy resins. They are usually charted or rented by private entities and accommodated with sophisticated, luxurious and personalized facilities, such as jacuzzi spa, gymnasium, sauna and sun pads. They are also equipped with modern design, style, comfort and technologically advanced components to enhance the overall performance of the yacht and user experiences



Global Luxury Yacht Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the recreational tourism sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of remote explorations is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is an increasing preference for leisure, sports activities and luxurious experiences by individuals across the globe. Luxury yachts are provided on lease by yacht fleet operators for organizing business meetings, recreational activities and events



Additionally, the utilization of advanced structural materials, such as fiberglass, and the development of customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacity of the consumers, along with the utilization of alternative fuels in the marine industry, are expected to drive the market further



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global luxury yacht market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, size, material and application



Breakup by Type:

Sailing Luxury Yacht

Motorized Luxury Yacht

Others

Breakup by Size:

75-120 Feet

121-250 Feet

Above 250 Feet

Breakup by Material:

FRP/ Composites

Metal/ Alloys

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Private

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alexander Marine International, Azimut - Benetti S.P.A., Brunswick Corporation, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Feadship Holland B.V., Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.), Heesen Yachts Sales B.V, Horizon Yacht USA, Palumbo Group S.P.A, Princess Yachts Limited, Sanlorenzo S.p.A., Sunseeker International (Wanda Group), Viking Yacht Company, etc



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global luxury yacht market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury yacht market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global luxury yacht market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

