Worldwide Lymphedema Treatment Industry to 2030 - Featuring AIROS Medical, Bio-compression Systems and Cardinal Health Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphedema Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Treatment Type, By Affected Area, By End-User , By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global Lymphedema treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1,735.36 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The increasing number of individuals being affected by Lymphedema is anticipated to drive the growth of the Lymphedema cure industry. Additionally, with the growing prevalence of the disease, innovative and advanced treatments are being developed in order to minimize risk during cure are also surging. Furthermore, the increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the growing innovation across the healthcare sector is further projected to drive the industry growth. In addition, the launch of new medical devices by pharmaceutical companies is also fueling industry growth across the globe.

Based on the type, the secondary Lymphedema segment is dominating the global industry and is anticipated to lead the industry over the forecasting period. Secondary Lymphedema is generally caused by damage to the Lymph system via cancer treatment through radiation therapy and surgery among others. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention), the majority of the patients suffer from secondary Lymphedema. Thus, the presence of a large patient pool is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

The rising investment by government and private pharmaceutical companies towards R&D for drug discovery is anticipated to present huge industry growth opportunities. Additionally, the growing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the industry. For instance, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were nearly 17.0 million new cancer cases were recorded, which is likely to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040 because of the growth and aging of the population. Thereby, the rising occurrence of cancer is further acts as catalyzing factor for the market growth.

Market participants such as Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc., AIROS Medical Inc., Bio-compression Systems, Cardinal Health, Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Convatec Inc., Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Koya Medical, JUZO, Medi GmbH, Lohmann & Rauscher, Mego Afek ltd., PAUL HARTMANN, Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc, SIGVARIS GROUP, Tactile medical, and ThermoTek are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Further, the companies are initiating collaborative initiatives in order to increase their market share. For instance, in August 2021, AIROS Medical, announced an exclusive US distribution deal for fist assist fa-1 compression devices, enabling the company to boost its market presence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Insights
4.1. Lymphedema Treatment - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Lymphedema Treatment Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Prevalence of lymphedema and cancer
4.2.1.2. Technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Short half-life of radiopharmaceuticals
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Lymphedema Treatment Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Treatment Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Treatment Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Compression Therapy
5.3.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Compression Therapy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Surgery
5.4.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Surgery, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Drug Therapy
5.5.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Drug Therapy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.6. Laser Therapy
5.6.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Laser Therapy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.7. Others
5.7.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Affected Area
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Affected Area, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Lower extremity
6.3.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Lower extremity, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Upper extremity
6.4.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Upper extremity, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5. Genitalia
6.5.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Genitalia, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Hospital
7.3.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Hospital, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Specialty Clinics
7.4.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Specialty Clinics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5. Specialty Clinics
7.5.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Specialty Clinics, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8. Global Lymphedema Treatment Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. AIROS Medical Inc.
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Recent Development
10.2. Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Recent Development
10.3. Bio-compression Systems
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Recent Development
10.4. Cardinal Health
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Recent Development
10.5. Convatec Inc.
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Recent Development
10.6. Essity (BSN medical GmbH)
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Recent Development
10.7. Huntleigh Healthcare Limited
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Recent Development
10.8. JUZO
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Recent Development
10.9. Koya Medical
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Recent Development
10.10. Lohmann & Rauscher
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Recent Development
10.11. Medi GmbH
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Benchmarking
10.11.4. Recent Development
10.12. Mego Afek ltd.
10.12.1. Company Overview
10.12.2. Financial Performance
10.12.3. Product Benchmarking
10.12.4. Recent Development
10.13. PAUL HARTMANN
10.13.1. Company Overview
10.13.2. Financial Performance
10.13.3. Product Benchmarking
10.13.4. Recent Development
10.14. SIGVARIS GROUP
10.14.1. Company Overview
10.14.2. Financial Performance
10.14.3. Product Benchmarking
10.14.4. Recent Development
10.15. Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc
10.15.1. Company Overview
10.15.2. Financial Performance
10.15.3. Product Benchmarking
10.15.4. Recent Development
10.16. Tactile medical
10.16.1. Company Overview
10.16.2. Financial Performance
10.16.3. Product Benchmarking
10.16.4. Recent Development
10.17. ThermoTek
10.17.1. Company Overview
10.17.2. Financial Performance
10.17.3. Product Benchmarking
10.17.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbgrum

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-lymphedema-treatment-industry-to-2030---featuring-airos-medical-bio-compression-systems-and-cardinal-health-among-others-301560885.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

