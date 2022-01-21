Worldwide M-commerce Payment Industry to 2030 - Rapid Digitalization in Payments Sector Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M-commerce Payment Market by Payment Method, Transaction Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As a form of e-commerce (electronic commerce), m-commerce (mobile commerce) enables users to access online shopping platforms without needing to use a desktop computer. In addition, m-commerce allows customers to buy goods from anywhere and anytime using the internet and mobile environments. It allows buyers to easily enter payment information, preferably with mobile wallets that eliminate the use of manual entry, thereby reducing human error and facilitating a smoother checkout experience. M-commerce payments market are conducted across several areas such as food delivery, restaurant booking, ticketing, retailing, gaming, and banking.



With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote growth of the m-commerce payment market. In addition, massive adoption of m-commerce payments for online shopping and development of the m-commerce industry drive the market growth. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global m-commerce payment market.

However, expensive & geo-locational preference of payment gateways and rise in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments are some of the factors that hamper the M-commerce payment market growth. On the contrary, payment industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. In addition, surge in adoption of m-commerce payment across emerging economies and rapid digitalization in payments sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The m-commerce payment market is segmented into payment method, transaction type, application, and region. By payment method, the market is differentiated into mobile web payments, near field communication, SMS/direct carrier billing, and others. Depending on transaction type, it is fragmented into m-retailing, m-ticketing, m-billing, and others. The applications covered in the study includes personal and business. The personal segment is further segregated into age group such as 18 to 30 year, 31 to 54 year, and 55 to 73 years. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The m-commerce payment market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Apple Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Ingenico, Mastercard, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., and Visa, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the m-commerce payment industry.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global m-commerce payment market share along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global m-commerce payment market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the m-commerce payment industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global m-commerce payment market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

