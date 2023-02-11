U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Magnesium Alloys Industry to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Alloys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Magnesium Alloys estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wrought Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR

The Magnesium Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

  • Dead sea Magnesium Ltd.

  • Dynacast International, Inc.

  • Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd.

  • Magnesium Elektron Ltd.

  • MAGONTEC Limited

  • Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc.

  • Nanjing Yunhai Special Metals Co. Ltd.

  • POSCO

  • Rima Group

  • Smiths Advanced Metals

  • Spartan Light Metal Products

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Surge in Production of Light Weight Components and Advantages of Magnesium Alloys over Other Alloys Drives Demand

  • Magnesium Alloys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Preference for Light-Weight Components from Aerospace & Defense Sector Drives Huge Demand for Magnesium Alloys

  • Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in Automotive Industry to Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Control Emissions Bode Well for the Magnesium Alloys Market

  • Global Production of Passenger Cars in Million Units for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022

  • Global Production of Light Vehicles: Breakdown of Number of Units by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

  • Growing Market for Electric Vehicles and Passenger Cars Supports the Demand for Nanostructured Mg Alloys

  • Production of Electric Vehicles Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Units in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030

  • Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand for Mg Alloys

  • Development of New Processes Such as Thixomolding and New Rheocasting Support Growth of Mg Alloys

  • Emerging Applications of Mg Alloys in Electronics Market Boosts Demand

  • Innovations and Advancements

  • Allite Introduces Super Magnesium Alloy for Humble Bicyle

  • Xiaomi Launches Smart Suitcase With Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy Body

  • Xiaomi Releases a Notebook With Magnesium-Lithium Chassis

  • LG to Use Magnesium Alloy Sheets of POSCO in its Ultra-Light Gram

  • Samsung Uses Metal 12 Magnesium Alloy in Phones and Watches

  • Acer Launches TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Made Using Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy Chassis

  • Product Overview

  • Introduction to Magnesium Alloys

  • Types of Magnesium Alloys

  • Cast Alloys

  • Wrought Alloys

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfasxt-alloys?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-magnesium-alloys-industry-to-reach-4-1-billion-by-2030-increasing-demand-for-biodegradable-metals-in-medical-sector-propels-demand-301744638.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

