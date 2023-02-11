Worldwide Magnesium Alloys Industry to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Alloys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Magnesium Alloys estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cast Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wrought Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $494.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Magnesium Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$494.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Surge in Production of Light Weight Components and Advantages of Magnesium Alloys over Other Alloys Drives Demand

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Preference for Light-Weight Components from Aerospace & Defense Sector Drives Huge Demand for Magnesium Alloys

Growing Use of Magnesium Alloys in Automotive Industry to Enhance Fuel Efficiency and Control Emissions Bode Well for the Magnesium Alloys Market

Global Production of Passenger Cars in Million Units for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022

Global Production of Light Vehicles: Breakdown of Number of Units by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Market for Electric Vehicles and Passenger Cars Supports the Demand for Nanostructured Mg Alloys

Production of Electric Vehicles Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of Units in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Metals in Medical Sector Propels Demand for Mg Alloys

Development of New Processes Such as Thixomolding and New Rheocasting Support Growth of Mg Alloys

Emerging Applications of Mg Alloys in Electronics Market Boosts Demand

Innovations and Advancements

Allite Introduces Super Magnesium Alloy for Humble Bicyle

Xiaomi Launches Smart Suitcase With Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy Body

Xiaomi Releases a Notebook With Magnesium-Lithium Chassis

LG to Use Magnesium Alloy Sheets of POSCO in its Ultra-Light Gram

Samsung Uses Metal 12 Magnesium Alloy in Phones and Watches

Acer Launches TravelMate P6 Series Notebook Made Using Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy Chassis

Product Overview

Introduction to Magnesium Alloys

Types of Magnesium Alloys

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys

