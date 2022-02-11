U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.50
    -25.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -157.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.00
    -108.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.20
    -12.30 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.80
    +0.92 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.95
    +4.99 (+25.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9990
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,382.59
    -1,467.45 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.06
    -15.13 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.15
    -61.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Worldwide Mainframe Modernization Services Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Mainframe Modernization Services Market

Mainframe Modernization Services Market
Mainframe Modernization Services Market

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mainframe Modernization Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global mainframe modernization services market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the mainframe modernization services market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the mainframe modernization services market is expected to progress during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the mainframe modernization services market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the mainframe modernization services market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the mainframe modernization services market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the mainframe modernization services market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the mainframe modernization services market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Mainframe Modernization Services Market

The report provides detailed information about the mainframe modernization services market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the mainframe modernization services market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for mainframe modernization services market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for mainframe modernization services during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the mainframe modernization services market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the mainframe modernization services market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the mainframe modernization services market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the mainframe modernization services market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the mainframe modernization services market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the mainframe modernization services market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the mainframe modernization services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Mainframe Modernization Services Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Overview of Mainframe Modernization Services, by Approaches
4.6. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.6.1. By Service Type
4.6.2. By Enterprises Size
4.6.3. By End-user
4.7. Competitive Scenario
4.7.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
4.7.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, Etc.

5. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031

6. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Service Type
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Application Modernization
6.3.1.1. Transformation Consulting
6.3.1.2. Business Re-Architecture
6.3.1.3. Automated Migration
6.3.1.4. Others (IT Re-Architecture & Point Solutions)
6.3.2. Cloud Migration
6.3.2.1. Cloud Advisory
6.3.2.2. Cloud Engineering
6.3.2.3. Cloud Migration & Modernization
6.3.3. Data Modernization
6.3.3.1. Data Migration
6.3.3.2. Data Consolidation
6.3.3.3. Data Transformation
6.3.3.4. Data Governance

7. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by Enterprises Size
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprises Size, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
7.3.2. Large Enterprises

8. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis, by End-user
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. IT and Telecom
8.3.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.3.3. Retail
8.3.4. Healthcare
8.3.5. Government
8.3.6. Media & Entertainment
8.3.7. Manufacturing
8.3.8. Education
8.3.9. Others (Automotive, Transportation & Logistics)

9. Global Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America

10. North America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
10.2.1. By Service Type
10.2.2. By Enterprises Size
10.2.3. By End-user
10.3. Mainframe Modernization Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.3.3. Mexico

11. Europe Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

12. APAC Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Mainframe Modernization Services Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
15.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

16. Company Profiles
16.1. Accenture plc
16.1.1. Business Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Geographical Footprint
16.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.2. Atos Syntel Inc.
16.2.1. Business Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Geographical Footprint
16.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.3. Capgemini SE
16.3.1. Business Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Geographical Footprint
16.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.4. Cognizant
16.4.1. Business Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Geographical Footprint
16.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.5. Dell EMC
16.5.1. Business Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Geographical Footprint
16.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.6. DXC Technology
16.6.1. Business Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Geographical Footprint
16.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.7. EPAM Systems
16.7.1. Business Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Geographical Footprint
16.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.8. Fujitsu Limited
16.8.1. Business Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Geographical Footprint
16.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.9. Hexaware
16.9.1. Business Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Geographical Footprint
16.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.10. IBM Corporation
16.10.1. Business Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Geographical Footprint
16.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.11. Infosys Limited
16.11.1. Business Overview
16.11.2. Product Portfolio
16.11.3. Geographical Footprint
16.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.12. Innova Solutions
16.12.1. Business Overview
16.12.2. Product Portfolio
16.12.3. Geographical Footprint
16.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.13. Microsoft Corporation
16.13.1. Business Overview
16.13.2. Product Portfolio
16.13.3. Geographical Footprint
16.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.14. Mphasis Ltd.
16.14.1. Business Overview
16.14.2. Product Portfolio
16.14.3. Geographical Footprint
16.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.15. Oracle Corporation
16.15.1. Business Overview
16.15.2. Product Portfolio
16.15.3. Geographical Footprint
16.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.16. Software AG
16.16.1. Business Overview
16.16.2. Product Portfolio
16.16.3. Geographical Footprint
16.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.17. TATA Consultancy Services
16.17.1. Business Overview
16.17.2. Product Portfolio
16.17.3. Geographical Footprint
16.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
16.18. Wipro
16.18.1. Business Overview
16.18.2. Product Portfolio
16.18.3. Geographical Footprint
16.18.4. Revenue and Strategy

17. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5djkoi

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading on Thursday after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, missing on revenue outlook. The print followed an accidental tweet during the trading session which revealed part of the results. The stock closed 21% lower at $58.68.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Inflation is 'out of control,' and it may make the Fed trigger happy: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 11, 2022.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Inflation Is Surging. Here Are Some Portfolio Changes to Consider.

    Strategists at Janus Henderson see ongoing market rotation into value and small-cap stocks but say interest rates may not rise much more than they already have.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Down Over 50%

    Who doesn’t like a bargain? In these days, with price inflation hitting hard, we all want to find the best price on every purchase – and that includes our stock purchases. Bargain-conscious investors can still find those fundamentally solid stocks that are trading low; this is the essence of successful stock investing. To make it easy, we’ve done some of the background research. We’ve located three stocks that are down 50% or more, and confirmed that these are Strong Buy stocks, that have gotten

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.