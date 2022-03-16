U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Worldwide Man-Portable Communication System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Northrop Grumman, Saab AB and Ultra Electronics Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Man-Portable Communication System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global man-portable communication system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A man-portable communication system (MPCS) refers to a collection of compact, handheld and wearable devices used for tactical and on-site defense communications. It includes software-based radios, satellite communication devices, portable intercoms, military walkie-talkies, transceiver smartphones, two-way radios and personal digital assistants (PDAs). The system is deployed on land, military aircraft and ships to secure data and voice transmissions with anti-jamming features while minimizing the noises generated by military equipment and sirens. MPCS enhances the transmission range, flexibility and mobility, thus increasing the overall efficiency and success rate of military operations.

The rising number of criminal and terrorist activities across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The implementation of defense modernization programs has enhanced the adoption of self-contained GPS systems, smartphones, radios and tactical communication devices, which is, in turn, creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing demand for advanced and light-weight electronic communication devices is also favoring the market growth.

Additionally, MPCS is currently being integrated with Command and Control (C2) military defense systems across both the developed and emerging nations. The C2 systems use MPCS devices for a two-way flow of encrypted information between the military control centers and soldiers to ensure privacy and efficiency while handling sensitive information. Moreover, various technological advancements, including the integration of 4G and 5G networks into defense infrastructure for higher bandwidth and frequency, along with the utilization of various internet-based networks for enabling users to access real-time data, is projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Platform:

  • Land

  • Airborne

  • Naval

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Communication

  • ISTAR

  • Command and Control

  • Others

Breakup by Device Type:

  • Hand-Held Communication Device

  • Portable Communication Device

Breakup by Application:

  • Software Defined Radios

  • SATCOM

  • Encryption

  • Smartphones

  • Homeland Security

  • Commercial

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Aselsan Corporation, BAE Systems, Codan, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, ITT Inc., L3 Technologies, Leonardo SpA, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Collins, Saab AB, Thales Group, Ultra Electronics, Viasat Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global man-portable communication system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global man-portable communication system market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global man-portable communication system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Man-Portable Communication System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Platform
6.1 Land
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Airborne
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Naval
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Communication
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 ISTAR
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Command and Control
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Device Type
8.1 Hand-Held Communication Device
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Portable Communication Device
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Software Defined Radios
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 SATCOM
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Encryption
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Smartphones
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Homeland Security
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Commercial
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Aselsan Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 BAE Systems
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Codan
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 Elbit Systems
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 General Dynamics
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Harris Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 ITT Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 L3 Technologies
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Leonardo SpA
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Northrop Grumman
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Rockwell Collins
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Saab AB
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Thales Group
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.14 Ultra Electronics
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.15 Viasat Inc.
14.3.15.1 Company Overview
14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.15.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1usgzv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-man-portable-communication-system-industry-to-2026---featuring-northrop-grumman-saab-ab-and-ultra-electronics-among-others-301504218.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

