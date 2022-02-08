U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Worldwide Managed Pressure Drilling Industry to 2028 - Growing Use of Modern Drilling Equipment for High-Pressure, High-Temperature Wells Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Pressure Drilling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global managed pressure drilling market is expected to grow from US$ 4,298.97 million in 2021 to US$ 6,004.50 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2028.

The elevation of the use of modern technology for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wells drilling is expected to create an opportunity for using managed pressure drilling equipment in the coming years. The drilling activities experience many problems, such as circulation loss, stuck pipe, twisting off, kick, or loss scenarios. Thus, the advanced drilling equipment are used for safe drilling environment.

Further, the number of high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) wells has been rising year on year, and many more are planned for the near future. Extreme conditions in these wells trigger the potential for disaster and further minimize the margin of error. Managed pressure drilling is usually used in the HPHT well drilling activities as the equipment helps resolve these issues by improving penetration rate, avoiding kick or loss, narrowing passage window drilling, managing mud programs, allowing early identification of wellbore ballooning, ensuring high efficiency, and reducing non-productive time. Thus, the suitability of managed pressure drilling technique for high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) well drilling is providing significant growth opportunities for the managed pressure drilling equipment providers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Managed Pressure Drilling Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries across the world. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has also reduced the production of commodities, goods, and services.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the oil industry owing to the considerable disruptions in the supply chain activities in the industry coupled with the restrictions on international trade by several countries in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, the global oil prices plummeted significantly owing to the limited demand and continuous production by the oil producing countries added to the considerable decline in production activities among the major oil producing countries. Consequently, the discontinuation of oil extraction activities virtually disrupted the demand for managed pressure drilling market. As a result, during the early months of 2020, several countries witnessed a reduction in the demand for managed pressure drilling due to the implementation of lockdown in several countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered the global managed pressure drilling market growth.

In 2021, with the uplifting of lockdown and vaccination processes, the manufacturing and construction companies have started working again. Therefore, oil production and the demand for managed pressure drilling equipment and machinery are growing, which would propel the growth of the global managed pressure drilling market in the coming years.

A few key companies operating in the managed pressure drilling market are Ensign Energy Services; Archer; Blade Energy Partners; Nabors Industries Ltd.; Air Drilling Associates, Inc.; ADS Services, LLC; Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.; Schlumberger Limited; Weatherford International plc; and NOV Inc.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global managed pressure drilling market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global managed pressure drilling market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Managed Pressure Drilling Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Managed Pressure Drilling Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Continuous Rise in Onshore and Offshore Drilling Activities
5.1.2 Significant Investments in Oil and Gas Projects
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Volatility of Crude Oil Prices
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Use of Modern Drilling Equipment for High-Pressure, High-Temperature Wells
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Proliferation of Industry 4.0
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and restraints

6. Managed pressure drilling - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Managed Pressure Drilling Global Overview
6.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning -Market Players Ranking

7. Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis - By Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2020 & 2028
7.3 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP)
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure (CBHP) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Mud Cap Drilling (MCD)
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Mud Cap Drilling (MCD) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD)
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Return Flow Control Drilling (RFCD) Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Managed Pressure Drilling Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Managed Pressure Drilling Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Onshore
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Onshore: Managed Pressure Drilling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Offshore
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Offshore: Managed Pressure Drilling Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Managed Pressure Drilling Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Managed Pressure Drilling Market
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Ensign Energy Services
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Archer
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Blade Energy Partners
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Nabors Industries Ltd.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Air Drilling Associates, Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 ADS Services, LLC
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Schlumberger Limited
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Weatherford International plc
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 NOV Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. About The Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8nif0

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-managed-pressure-drilling-industry-to-2028---growing-use-of-modern-drilling-equipment-for-high-pressure-high-temperature-wells-presents-opportunities-301477502.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

