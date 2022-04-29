U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.75
    -46.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,650.00
    -178.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,255.50
    -199.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,903.20
    -11.70 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.32
    +0.96 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.00
    +27.70 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.37 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.71
    -1.89 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0096 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0260
    -0.8110 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,778.39
    -898.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.25
    -13.59 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.65
    +17.46 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

The Worldwide Manufactured Soil Industry is Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Manufactured Soil Market

Global Manufactured Soil Market
Global Manufactured Soil Market

Dublin, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufactured Soil Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufactured soil market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.06% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$8.747 billion in 2027 from US$5.793 billion in 2020.

Manufactured soils are custom-mixed soils that contain various amounts of sand, clay, and organic matter in an attempt to offer the best soil mixture for the site and application. Because of their accessibility, manufactured soils have grown in popularity in recent years.

However, this preference for synthetic soils tends to overlook the advantages of employing a well-established, well-balanced natural soil. A benefit of importing natural soil is that it already has formed microbial communities that are adapted to plant symbiosis. Manufactured topsoil can achieve the same level of microbial diversity and richness as organically produced soil with the addition of organically produced soil.

A synthetic soil requires organic additives prior to installation, which might result in an overabundance of nutrients, inhibiting plant health until the nutrient and organic matter levels have stabilised into a natural cycle; this process can take years. Any nutrient, organic, or structural amendment might have negative side effects such as changing pH, decreasing water holding capacity, and possibly causing a nitrogen deficit. Furthermore, organic additions to manufactured soils may take some time to become converted into accessible nutrients for the host plants; a well-sourced natural soil, on the other hand, will be able to reduce this development time because it has all of the nutrients the host plants need.

Market Trends

Increased modern agriculture practises have increased the demand for increased productivity and production. The increase in the population and the increase in the consumption of organic products are the factors that promote the rapid development of the market. Recent innovations have greatly diversified the market, which may create more opportunities for the artificial flooring market during the forecast period.

However, low adaptation rates, limited infrastructure growth in developing countries, and a lack of understanding of artificial soils are the constraints on the artificial soil market during the forecast period mentioned above.

Growth Factors

Rising Organic Farming Trends

The demand for organic farming is increasing and gaining popularity in wealthy countries due to the growing health awareness among consumers. Organic farming is a process that is used to produce crops and livestock without using pesticides, fertilizers, GMOs, antibiotics, and growth hormones. According to the data provided by the world of organic agriculture, organic farming is in practise in more than 160 countries.

In 2017, the sale of organic products reached US$ 97billion. The growing popularity of organic farming among consumers and the efforts to minimise the use of chemicals are expected to drive the growth of the global organic farm industry, which will have a positive impact on the overall manufactured soil market.

Stringent Environmental Regulations

The manufactured soil market will be fueled even more by the government's strict control of organic agriculture. Organic agriculture is an agricultural, animal, and fish farming method that focuses on environmental protection and natural farming techniques. It is concerned with the complete system used to create and deliver agricultural products, not just the end product.

To that end, the entire farm cycle, from production to processing to handling and delivery, prohibits the use of artificial products such as genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and certain external agricultural inputs such as pesticides, veterinary drugs, additives, and fertilizers, all of which will increase the cost of production.

COVID-19's Impact on the Manufactured Soil Market:

The rapid spread of coronavirus has had a significant influence on global markets, as the epidemic has put the world's biggest economies on lockdown. As a result of this severe shutdown, the whole consumer market has suddenly lost interest in acquiring any goods.

The shutdown of all types of international transportation is one of the biggest challenges that the market is experiencing. The global crisis is easing for many sectors, including agriculture, which was devastated by the pandemic. As a result, the manufactured soil market will experience few challenges in the projection period as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for global manufactured soil solutions has led to the entry of several new players into the global manufactured soil market. To increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which are expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Major market players like Miller Companies LC, ERTH Products, L.L.C., and Ground Up, LLC, among others, have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments made by different market players over the last few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function
4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Component
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Compost
5.3. Sub-soil
5.4. Sand
5.5. Organic materials
5.6. Others

6. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Residential
6.3. Commercial
6.4. Industrial

7. Global Manufactured Soil Market Analysis, By Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. UK
7.4.2. Germany
7.4.3. Italy
7.4.4. Spain
7.4.5. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Israel
7.5.2. Saudi Arabia
7.5.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. Japan
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. Australia
7.6.5. South Korea
7.6.6. Taiwan
7.6.7. Thailand
7.6.8. Indonesia
7.6.9. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativenessness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles.
9.1. Miller Companies LC
9.2. ERTH PRODUCTS, L.L.C.
9.3. The Ground Up, LLC
9.4. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company
9.5. Seaside Mulch
9.6. The Scotts Company LLC
9.7. Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, Inc.
9.8. B.D. White Top Soil Co, Boughton
9.9. TIM O'HARE ASSOCIATES,
9.10. London Rock Supplies Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilnjrg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's net loss prompts query: Has it built too many warehouses?

    In recent years, Amazon.com Inc has spent billions of dollars on new warehouses that cut into profits, explaining to investors that it had no choice but to meet ever-rising consumer demand. It turns out, Amazon may have built too much, too soon, analysts say. The world's largest online retailer on Thursday reported $2 billion in incremental costs from having excess fulfillment and transportation capacity, a dramatic shift from just two years ago when Amazon had to turn away merchants' goods because it had room only for vital supplies.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom

    The Kremlin has earned a record profit from its state-owned energy company Gazprom as Britain scrambles to free itself from foreign gas supplies amid fears the West could be cut off.

  • U.S. Efforts to Arm Ukraine Shine Light on Limited Production Lines

    More than two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S is running short of some weapons and has yet to boost production to replace the depleted stocks.

  • FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars

    The U.S. government on Thursday released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

  • U.S. GDP slowdown ‘in the rearview mirror,’ Clearnomics CEO says

    Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the negative GDP print and how investors should assess market headwinds.

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Why Hawaiian Holdings Shares Fell This Week

    Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) isn't sure when a key international market will relax its travel restrictions. Hawaiian is a niche carrier, serving a very important role in connecting its home state to the U.S. mainland but vulnerable to competition from larger airlines with more robust route networks. In normal times Hawaiian is able to offset some of that domestic competition with a substantial international transpacific operation, but the pandemic has limited where Hawaiian can fly internationally.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Exxon Triples Share Buybacks to $30 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. tripled its share-buyback program to as much as $30 billion after profits surged amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a rally in worldwide energy prices.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fash

  • Oil ends higher as report says Germany ready to stop buying Russian crude

    Oil futures end higher Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany was prepared to stop buying Russian crude, clearing the way for a European Union embargo.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Some Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Overstock.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSTK ) - they aren't optimistic, having just...