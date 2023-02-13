The Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Services and Software), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Hybrid and On-demand), By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market size is expected to reach $21.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Manufacturing execution system is the name of the information system that connects, monitors, and controls complex data flows and manufacturing devices or equipment on shop floors. This system's primary goals are to increase output and ensure that industrial processes are carried out effectively.

It aids in maximizing manufacturing operations' efficiency, profitability, compliance, and quality. Consequently, finds use in the management of inventories, analysis of quality, allocation of resources, tracking of production, and other sectors including oil and gas, consumer electronics, food and beverage, and automotive. Automation technology advancements open up the market for more advanced and superior production execution solutions.

There is an increasing need for very complicated items to be supplied in record time for many industries. It is more challenging than ever to balance customer demand with quality and traceability requirements, particularly in sophisticated industries such as aerospace and defence. By recording all as-built data down the whole production tree and providing users with access to a real-time single source of information to implement quality control and reduce risk, MES helps enterprises to fulfil traceability needs.

The MES offers a wide range of capabilities for analyzing business performance and contextualizing data. Executives & supervisors can operate with the same source of data that is upgraded in real-time from the production floor thanks to the consolidation of company data and the availability of dashboards with reporting tools.

Story continues

Monitoring product cycle time, resource use, and scheduling adherence are crucial performance analysis tasks. Supplier data can be incorporated into MES as well, allowing manufacturers to monitor all third parties' performance.

The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches and Product Expansions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, the market growth for factory execution systems shrank in 2020. Major halts in many industrial operations, such as manufacturing plants not operating and low productivity in manufacturing units, were brought on by this. It had an impact on the earnings of several important market participants.

The pandemic also caused a number of manufacturing facilities to close and output to be suspended in a number of different industries worldwide. Several end industry operations, including those in the power generation,oil and gas, and automotive sectors, among others, saw significant transformation during the post-pandemic phase. Manufacturing execution systems market is expected to expand in the coming years owing to the various operations & guidelines that have been established for COVID-19 for smoother operations.

Market Growth Factors

Rising Need for Huge Production and Connected Supply Chain

One of the main factors driving the MES industry is the demand for a linked supply chain in industrial industries. An essential component for enabling effective manufacturing activities is efficient data flow throughout the factory. IoT systems could be utilized by factories for supply chain reporting, inventory tracking, and location tracking of manufactured goods.

The simple flow of data across the whole supply chain is another benefit of connected manufacturing solution, which enables it simple for businesses to adapt to the shifting market conditions.

Increasing Investment in MES to Boost Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Production

Many large companies and SMEs are implementing manufacturing execution systems because they improve manufacturing processes. Production efficiency is aided by these systems' capacity to boost output, cut costs, boost quality, enabling real-time data collection and tracking of products.

This aspect is anticipated to promote the adoption of these systems in order to boost revenues. The use of manufacturing execution systems also results in decreases in the amount of waste and energy used throughout the manufacturing process. For instance, putting a MES system on a shop floor eliminates the requirement for paperwork & physical storage space while not requiring additional IT resources.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Installation and Maintenance of MES

A company's expenses will rise as a result of the investment cost of MES, which also involves acquisition, consultation, adjustment, installation, and running costs. The capital investments for MES are especially substantial because they contain a number of services linked to this system, whose implementation varies by industry.

The costs associated with MES are mostly implementation and operating costs, which consequently raise a company's costs. MES can be fairly pricey due to the intricacy of the programme and other costs like custom integration.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.4 Top Winning Strategies

3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.4.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2018, May - 2021, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering

4.1 Global Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premises Market by Region

5.2 Global Hybrid Market by Region

5.3 Global On-demand Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Industry

6.1 Global Discrete Market by Region

6.2 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Discrete Industry Type

6.2.1 Global Automotive Market by Region

6.2.2 Global Aerospace Market by Region

6.2.3 Global Medical Devices Market by Region

6.2.4 Global Consumer Packaged Goods Market by Region

6.2.5 Global Others Market by Region

6.3 Global Process Market by Region

6.4 Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Process Industry Type

6.4.1 Global Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Market by Region

6.4.2 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

6.4.3 Global Oil & Gas Market by Region

6.4.4 Global Chemicals Market by Region

6.4.5 Global Pulp & Paper Market by Region

6.4.6 Global Energy & Power Market by Region

6.4.7 Global Water & Wastewater Management Market by Region

6.4.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens AG

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 General Electric (GE) Co.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dassault Systemes SE

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 SAP SE

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 ABB Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Oracle Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Applied Materials, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9 Emerson Electric Co.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3796n2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-manufacturing-execution-systems-industry-is-expected-to-reach-21-9-billion-by-2028--301744954.html

SOURCE Research and Markets