Worldwide Marine Battery Industry to 2030 - Featuring Akasol, EnerSys and Siemens Among Others

Marine battery is a primary or auxiliary power source for the vessels, which provide power for the various applications such as start-stop, lighting, a windlass, depth finders, and fish locators. Marine batteries have robust construction and equipped with heavier plates. These batteries are designed specifically for use on a ships or vessels to sustain the vibration and pounding that can occur onboard any boat.



The report on the global marine battery market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various battery types such as lithium, lead acid, and others. It categorizes the market in terms of ship type into commercial, and defense and by function, the market is divided into starting, deep cycle, and dual purpose. By nominal capacity, it is classified into less than 150 Ah, and more than 150 Ah.

The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



Key players profiled in the report include Akasol AG, EnerSys, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, Leclanche SA, Saft, Echandia AB, EverExceed Industrial Co, Lifeline Batteries Inc., and Spear Power Systems.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global marine battery market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall marine battery market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global marine battery market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current marine battery market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis (2020)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for marine freight transportation vessels

3.5.1.2. Advantage of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries

3.5.1.3. Increase in water sports and leisure activities

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Limited range and capacity of fully electric ships

3.5.2.2. Maintenance and protection of batteries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in automation in marine transportation

3.5.3.2. Rise in adoption of hybrid and fully electric vessels

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the market

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.1.1. COVID-19

3.6.2. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.2.1. Consumer trend

3.6.2.2. Technology trends

3.6.2.3. Regulatory trend

3.6.3. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, BATTERY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Lithium

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Lead acid

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, BY SHIP TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Commercial

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Defense

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, FUNCTION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Starting

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Deep cycle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Dual purpose

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, BY NOMINAL CAPACITY

7.1. Overview

7.2. Less than150 Ah

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. More than 150 Ah

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, SALES CHANNEL

8.1. Overview

8.2. OEM

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Aftermarket

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, BY BATTERY DENSITY

9.1. Overview

9.2.<_00 />9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.2.3. Market analysis, by country

9.3. More than 100 WH/KG

9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

9.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 10: MARINE BATTERY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AKASOL AG.

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Key executives

11.1.3. Company snapshot

11.1.4. Operating business segments

11.1.5. Product portfolio

11.1.6. R&D expenditure

11.1.7. Business performance

11.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. ENERSYS

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Key executives

11.2.3. Company snapshot

11.2.4. Operating business segments

11.2.5. Product portfolio

11.2.6. Business performance

11.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. R&D expenditure

11.3.7. Business performance

11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. SIEMENS

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Key executives

11.4.3. Company snapshot

11.4.4. Operating business segments

11.4.5. Product portfolio

11.4.6. R&D expenditure

11.4.7. Business performance

11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. Leclanche SA

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. SAFT

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Operating business segments

11.6.5. Product portfolio

11.6.6. R&D expenditure

11.6.7. Business performance

11.7. ECHANDIA AB

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Key executives

11.7.3. Company snapshot

11.7.4. Product portfolio

11.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. EVEREXCEED INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Key executive

11.8.3. Company snapshot

11.8.4. Product portfolio

11.9. LIFELINE BATTERIES INC.

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.10. SPEAR POWER SYSTEMS

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Operating business segments

11.10.5. Product portfolio

11.10.6. R&D expenditure

11.10.7. Business performance

11.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

