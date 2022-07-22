The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests 2022: Skyrocketing Demand For Accurate and Easy Testing Fueling Growth
As discussed in this report, The Worldwide Market for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Tests, 9th Edition, POC testing has skyrocketed in the last 20 years as demand for accurate and rapid testing has blossomed both inside and outside the hospital setting.
Emerging technological innovations in smartphones, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip and wearable devices are influencing the POC landscape. The driving force behind these innovations in the health arena is to provide expedited diagnosis where the patient is seen or in the patient's home. The POC diagnostic industry will be part of a paradigm shift from curative medicine to predictive, personalized and preemptive medicine.
POC tests are performed in a wide range of geographical locations such as:
Hospital departments such as emergency departments, operating rooms, intensive care units, and others
Physicians' offices
Hospital clinics
Rural health clinics
Student health clinics
Retail clinics
Pharmacies
Homes - With testing performed by patients, visiting nurses, or other caregivers
Nursing homes
Prisons
The menu for point-of-care testing continues to expand. The traditional set of POC tests includes blood glucose testing, blood gas and electrolytes analysis, rapid coagulation testing, rapid cardiac markers diagnostics, drugs of abuse screening, urine strips testing, pregnancy testing, fecal occult blood analysis, hemoglobin diagnostics, infectious disease testing and cholesterol screening.
Moreover, POC test devices have contributed significantly to the growth of the overall diagnostics market over the past 10 years. More diagnostic manufacturers have pursued CLIA waiver status for their POC devices and CE Mark for POC or self-use. At the same time, more decentralized test venues invest in non-waived rapid tests and instruments.
POC testing appears to be headed for an even bigger role in diagnosis and monitoring patient care. New technologies are allowing POC devices to produce quantitative lab-quality test results that can be transferred automatically to an information system, a remote caregiver service for consultation or an electronic medical record. Rapid tests are beginning to fold into the point of care arena because they allow the physician to treat the patient before they leave the clinic or office.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction and Overview
Chapter 3: POC Blood Glucose Tests
Chapter 4: POC Blood and Electrolytes Testing Market
Chapter 5: POC Rapid Coagulation
Chapter 6: POC Rapid Cardiac Markers
Chapter 7: POC Substance Abuse
Chapter 8: POC Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Chapter 9: POC Colon Cancer Screening/Fecal Occult Blood Testing
Chapter 10: POC Infectious Disease Testing
Chapter 11: POC Lipid Testing
Chapter 12: POC Cancer Tumor Marker Testing
Chapter 13: POC Urine Testing
Chapter 14: Miscellaneous POC Testing
Chapter 15: Issues and Trends
Overview
Wearables
Mobile Healthcare Technologies
Telehealth
Patient-centered Healthcare
Breath Test Advances
Regulatory Hurdles
Reimbursement Challenges
PAMA
Competition
POC and Molecular Diagnostics
Funding Developments in POC
OTC tests
POC tests
POC and Biosensors and Microfluidics
China as a POC Market
Emerging POC Technologies
POC Connectivity
Multiplexed POC Testing
The Emergence of Non-invasive Technologies
Saliva and Swab
Optical Techniques
Near-infrared Scanning
Volatolomics
POC and Antibiotic Resistance Concerns
Artificial Intelligence in POC
POC Future in Infectious Disease Diagnostics
Supply Chain Delays
Insurance Coverage for OTC Diagnostic Tests
Chapter 16: Total Global POC Testing Market and Competitor Analysis
Chapter 17: Corporate Profiles
