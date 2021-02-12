Worldwide Meat Extracts Industry to 2025 - by Source, Product Form, Distribution Channel, Applications and Geography
The global meat extract was evaluated at US$18.907 billion for the year 2019.
Meat extract generally refers to the products which has a portion of animal flesh for flavoring or to make the product nutrient-rich or to preserve it. The use of the extracts is seen widely among the industry verticals in food, beverages, and medicine, and supplements. With the transition in market dynamics over the period of time, the demand for the meat extracts is expected to surge due to rapid urbanization, fast working routine people in metro cities across the globe, and a decline in food preparation and consumption time.
Moreover, the foods are now seen to be grown under artificial environments and techniques which increases the volume of the natural food items such as fruits and vegetables but on the cost of quality which falls below the benchmark to provide adequate minerals and vitamins to people. Such issues with food products can be compensated with the use of meat extracts supplements. Meat extracts are not only limited to humans but are also included in cattle and various pets feed such as dogs and fishes.
The market has been segmented based on source type primarily as chicken, beef, pork, fish, and. By Product Form as Powder, Paste and others, By Applications Food Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Others, On the basis of distribution into Offline and online. Based on the geography into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-pacific pacific regions in order to cover the global market prospects.
In the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the demands for the processed and certified meat extracts were on the uptrend as people have minimized the usage of raw or fresh meat because of the association of the virus with animal meat. Though, oils/syrups/ tablets continued to prove themselves as to its best alternative which is economic in terms of money, time, and efforts as not preparation and maintenance needed for the same.
Lack of immunity among the growing population increases the demand for meat extracts
With the negative market externalities such as population, climate change, reducing of forest covers directly and indirectly it is having its effects on the health of the people. A sedentary lifestyle on the other hand drastically reduces the immunity of population across the globe which leads them to fall short of nutrients and vitamins to fight against infections. Such shifts in the health status quo of the population require supplements and food, which are abundant of nutrients given that even the daily routine diet is contaminated with unwanted substances. In order to increase the yield of products derived from animals, meat extracts are often used in their diets to keep the cattle or pets healthy and free from contagious infections.
A ready source of collagen in cosmetics preservation and medical use
Collagen which is the substance used to build cell tissues in humans and animals is highly regarded in cosmetics and is termed as the main ingredient in products such as face creams, body lotions, and many others, Collagen and thus meat extract is not only limited to cosmetics but also important to the medical field. However, its usage within various ethnicities remains controversial because of religious interference which might affect its demand among a fraction of the market.
Need for proper regulations and compliance to stop the proliferation of fake meat extracts products for providing true value utility for the consumers
As per FDA, United States there are meat extract supplemented products that are not recognized and do not contain the ingredients displayed upon the label or are of exact proportions despite of charging exorbitant amounts from the customers. The department has cautioned consumers to look for standardized and certified variants of any sort of meat extracts as adulterated content might cause allergies if consumed. This exploitation of consumers and rotation of fake products in the market needs to be halted by having proper checks in place. Moreover, regular monitoring and inspection must be undertaken at the premises of the manufacturers of meat extract products by the concerned government officials.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Source
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Chicken
5.3. Beef
5.4. Pork
5.5. Fish
5.6. Others
6. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Product Form
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Powder
6.3. Paste
6.4. Others
7. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline
7.3. Online
8. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Applications
8.1. Food Products
8.2. Pharmaceuticals
8.3. Others
9. Global Meat Extract Market Analysis, By Geography
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. North America Global Meat Extract Market, By Source, 2019 to 2025
9.2.2 North America Global Meat Extract Market, By Product Form, 2019 to 2025
9.2.3. North America Global Meat Extract Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025
9.2.4. North America Global Meat Extract Market, By Applications, 2019 to 2025
9.2.5. By Country
9.2.5.1. United States
9.2.5.2. Canada
9.2.5.3. Mexico
9.3. South America
9.3.1. South America Global Meat Extract Market, By Source, 2019 to 2025
9.3.2. South America Global Meat Extract Market, By Product Form, 2019 to 2025
9.3.3. South America Global Meat Extract Market, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to
2025
9.3.4. South America Global Meat Extract Market, By Applications, 2019 to 2025
9.3.5. By Country
9.3.5.1. Brazil
9.3.5.2. Argentina
9.3.5.3. Others
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Europe Global Meat Extract, By Source, 2019 to 2025
9.4.2. Europe Global Meat Extract, By Product Form, 2019 to 2025
9.4.3. Europe Global Meat Extract, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025
9.4.4. Europe Global Meat Extract, By Applications, 2019 to 2025
9.4.5. By Country
9.4.5.1. Germany
9.4.5.2. France
9.4.5.3. Spain
9.4.5.4. United Kingdom
9.4.5.5. Others
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.5.1. Middle East and Africa Global Meat Extract, By Source, 2019 to 2025
9.5.2. Middle East and Africa Global Meat Extract, By Product Form, 2019 to 2025
9.5.3. Middle East and Africa Global Meat Extract, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025
9.5.4. Middle East and Africa Global Meat Extract, By Applications, 2019 to 2025
9.5.5. By Country
9.5.5.1. Saudi Arabia
9.5.5.2. UAE
9.5.5.3. Others
9.6. Asia Pacific
9.6.1. Asia Pacific Global Meat Extract, By Source, 2019 to 2025
9.6.2. Asia Pacific Global Meat Extract, By Product Form, 2019 to 2025
9.6.3. Asia Pacific Global Meat Extract, By Distribution Channel, 2019 to 2025
9.6.4. Asia Pacific Global Meat Extract, By Applications, 2019 to 2025
9.6.5. By Country
9.6.5.1. China
9.6.5.2. Japan
9.6.5.3. India
9.6.5.4. South Korea
9.6.5.5. Others
10. Competitive Environment and Analysis
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Givaudan
11.2. International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.
11.3. Haco Holding AG
11.4. Titan Biotech
11.5. Bhagwati Chemicals
11.6. Carnad Natural Taste
11.7. Kanegrade Limited
11.8. Inthaco Co., Ltd.
11.9. Henan Yong Da Foods
11.10 JBS USA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzl5rl
