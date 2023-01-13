U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,316.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.50
    -22.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.30
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.22
    +0.83 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.70
    +8.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    -2.25 (-10.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4150
    -0.8980 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,025.67
    +839.89 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.52
    +13.39 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,826.80
    +32.76 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

The Worldwide Meat Processing Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $15 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market

Global Meat Processing Equipment Market
Global Meat Processing Equipment Market

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Slicing, Blending, Dicing), By Meat Type (Beef, Mutton, Pork), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat processing equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growing consumption of processed meat among consumers coupled with rising food safety concerns is expected to drive industry growth.

The global demand for meat processing equipment has increased as a result of the adoption of contemporary biotechnology for the meat processing chain. Additionally, the U.S. government's new requirements for food manufacturers are anticipated to boost recalls of meat products that undoubtedly contain plastic, metals, and other foreign elements.

Owing to the growing population, rising disposable income, and increased demand for processed meat internationally, the market for meat processing equipment is expanding more quickly. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing demand for animal proteins and technical advancement will further boost the growth of the meat processing equipment industry.

Meat consumption in developed Asia-Pacific countries is evolving mainly towards premiumization and healthification. Additionally, consumers continue to have a strong demand for premium cuts of meat sold at grocery stores, and the biggest suppliers in the country are launching new items to suit this demand.

The meat consistency can be improved and contaminants can be removed with the use of meat processing equipment. The demand for meat processing equipment is increased by the continued predominance of meat-based cultures in many nations. The demand for processed meat has also increased as a result of an increase in meat consumption.

Companies are undertaking strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2022, Nemco Food Equipment acquired Ft. Wayne, Indiana's, Meister Cook, LLC, a custom food equipment designer that has developed a range of solutions for large restaurant chains throughout North America.

Meat Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

  • Slicing equipment accounted for a revenue share of 24.8% in 2022 as it helps in reducing the manual weighing and arrangement practices of sliced products, resulting in improved hygiene of meat

  • Beef-based meat is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period as it is considered to be an important part of the diet of the western world. It is the most preferred type of red meat owing to its firm texture and intensive flavor

  • North America accounted for a revenue share of 18.8% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for meat processing equipment in the region which is attributed to the high level of automation used in the meat processing industry

  • Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period on account of the rising investments by western countries in the region for opening fast-food outlets have increased the demand for meat processing equipment

  • New product development with faster processing times and high hygiene levels is one of the key strategies adopted by market participants to expand their product offerings to reinforce their competitive positions in the market

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

150

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$10.76 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$15.04 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.5. Technology Overview
3.6. Meat Processing Equipment - Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Meat Processing Equipment Market
3.7.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.7.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution
3.7.1.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Slicing Equipment
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.3. Blending Equipment
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.4. Dicing Equipment
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.5. Grinding Equipment
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.6. Massaging & Marinating Equipment
4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.7. Smoking Equipment
4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.8. Tenderizing Equipment
4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Meat Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Meat Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Pork
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3. Mutton
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Beef
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Meat Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
7.5. Public Companies
7.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.6. Private Companies
7.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Mepaco Group
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.2. Minerva Omega Group s.r.l
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.3. Tomra Systems ASA
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.4. JBT Corporation
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.5. Talsabell S.A.
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.6. Nemco Food Equipment, LTD.
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.7. Key Technology, Inc.
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.8. Heat & Control, Inc.
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.9. Middleby Corporation
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.10. Bettcher Industries, Inc.
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.11. MAINCA
8.11.1. Company Overview
8.11.2. Financial Performance
8.11.3. Product Benchmarking
8.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.12. Marel
8.12.1. Company Overview
8.12.2. Financial Performance
8.12.3. Product Benchmarking
8.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.13. Biro Manufacturing Company
8.13.1. Company Overview
8.13.2. Financial Performance
8.13.3. Product Benchmarking
8.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.14. Prime Equipment Group, Inc.
8.14.1. Company Overview
8.14.2. Financial Performance
8.14.3. Product Benchmarking
8.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
8.15. Zigma International
8.15.1. Company Overview
8.15.2. Financial Performance
8.15.3. Product Benchmarking
8.15.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zkil

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • Tesla faces delays in expanding its Shanghai gigafactory

    EV maker Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory expansion is reportedly delayed amid data concerns.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Stocks Edge Higher, JPMorgan, Tesla, Boeing, Delta Air Lines- Five Things To Know

    Stock futures drift higher, yields slide, with earnings on deck; JPMorgan leads bank earnings parade with growth outlook in focus; Tesla shares slump after another round of U.S. Price cuts; Boeing 737 Max makes first flight in China since 2019 grounding and Delta Air Lines earnings lead optimistic U.S. carriers.

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Begins Talks on Bankruptcy Loan, Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is speaking with potential lenders that would finance the company during bankruptcy proceedings, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionThe tal

  • Tesla shares under pressure after EV maker slashes prices of Model 3 and Y cars in the U.S.

    Tesla dramatically lowered the prices of its Model 3 and Y cars and also cut prices for several European countries, according to reports.

  • FTSE 100 nears all-time high as UK economy grows

    FTSE 100 on course for new record.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook to Take a 40% Pay Cut This Year

    Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has asked for a big cut in compensation this year. Mr. Cook’s total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, the company said in a Thursday filing. The iPhone giant said its board committee on executive compensation took into consideration shareholder feedback as well as a recommendation from Mr. Cook in making the adjustment.

  • Ford Stock Is on Fire. The Reason Isn’t What You’d Expect.

    The outlook for the car market in 2023 is uncertain, but that isn’t stopping investors from piling into Ford Motor shares. Ford (ticker: F) stock is up 23 cents, or 1.9%, at $13.48 in midday trading Thursday. With Thursday’s gain, Ford stock has risen for 10 consecutive trading sessions, climbing almost 23% over that span.

  • China acquires 'golden shares' in two Alibaba units

    BEIJING, China (Reuters) -China has acquired minority stakes with special rights in two domestic units of tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, business registration records showed, as Beijing extends a campaign to strengthen control over online content. Beijing has been taking 'golden shares' in private online media and content companies for more than five years, and in recent years expanding such arrangements to companies with vast troves of data. Alibaba has been one of the most prominent targets of China's two-year-long regulatory crackdown on tech giants.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • ‘My adviser insists this is a good, low-risk investment.’ I’m semi-retired at 63 with $2 million saved. My financial adviser wants me to sink half my money in an annuity. Should I do it?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Prior to that, I had managed my investments passively. Is a variable annuity a good option for me?

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • The Amazon of Latin America: Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.