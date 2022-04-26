U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Worldwide Media Gateway Industry to 2027 - by Type Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Media Gateway Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media gateway market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the global Media Gateway market include the ability to connect a VoIP circuit to a PSTN circuit. Wireline media gateways are physically connected to other networking tools and serve as connection gateways for PSTN or IP telephony networks.

The global Media Gateway market is segmented based on type and verticals. Based on type, the market is segmented into analog media gateway and digital media gateway. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare.

Geographically, the global Media Gateway market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.

Market Segmentation

  • Global Media Gateway Market Research and Analysis by Type

  • Global Media Gateway Market Research and Analysis by Vertical

The Report Covers

  • Comprehensive research methodology of the global Media Gateway market.

  • This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

  • An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

  • Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Media Gateway market.

  • Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global Media Gateway market.

  • Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

  • Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Media Gateway Market by Type
4.1.1. Analog
4.1.2. Digital
4.2. Global Media Gateway Market by Vertical
4.2.1. IT & Telecom
4.2.2. Government
4.2.3. BFSI
4.2.4. Manufacturing
4.2.5. Healthcare
4.2.6. Transportation

5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World

6. Company Profiles
6.1. AudioCodes
6.2. Avaya
6.3. Cisco Systems Inc.
6.4. Ericsson
6.5. Huawei Technologies
6.6. Nokia Corp.
6.7. Ribbon Communication
6.8. Synway Information
6.9. ZTE Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38aie6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


