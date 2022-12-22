U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.24
    -112.20 (-2.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,593.34
    -783.14 (-2.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,316.79
    -392.58 (-3.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.13
    -47.81 (-2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -0.84 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    -29.80 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.56 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4280
    +0.1040 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.67
    -199.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.73
    -5.46 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

The Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2027: Better Access to Cosmetic Surgeries Through Medical Tourism Drives Growth

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global medical aesthetics market trends include consumers seeking aesthetic procedures starting at a younger age, an uptick in men seeking cosmetic enhancement procedures, and an increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures instead of cosmetic surgery.

The market is witnessing the launch of many advanced and innovative devices and products from global, regional, and local vendors. Facelifts, liposuction, botox & neuromodulators, skin resurfacing, and intense pulse light procedures are witnessing high demand from various age groups.

Medical aesthetics treatment focuses on treating and improving the appearance of the patient skin & body. Medical aesthetics treatments are not as aggressive as surgical interventions; they include minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures that enhance the body shape, skin texture, and other benefits.

It required high skills, knowledge, and training in human anatomy and physiology. The global medical aesthetics industry has changed in the past few years, with the overall demand for cosmetic treatments trending in a single direction; on another side despite the barriers and restrictions on cosmetic procedures significantly imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still a healthy rise of 3% from 2019.

This reveals that the preference for improving appearance is strong, and there are enormous opportunities for the medical aesthetics market in the coming years.

New Medical Aesthetics Launched in the Medical Aesthetics Market

  • In 2022, newly launched treatment such as Ellacor dermal micro-coring is becoming more popular for lines and laxity.

  • A newly developed treatment RHA Redensity is used for lip lines. RHA Redensity gets approval for the correction of moderate and severe lip lines.

  • In 2022, a new thread lift, "APTOS, was launched. The Aptos PLLA/PCL treads are developed from a novel blend of polymer material. These threads have good tissue gripping strengths with longer-lasting results.

  • The new glow-boosting injectable "Volite" is more akin to that of a laser for enhancing skin quality, tone, and texture.

  • The newly developed Sculptra for cellulite is collagen stimulating injectables indication used off-label for many years for the augmentation of the buttocks wrap up with clinical trials expected in 2022.

  • The breast-enhancing implant A Cleavage will be available for patient use in 2022.

In the global medical aesthetics market, platelet-rich plasma is a highly popular cosmetic injectable medical treatment that helps nurture the skin appearance in aged people due to the ability to naturally rejuvenate the skin and repair and treat the aging sign by using the patient's platelet-rich blood cells.

This procedure has become more trending in recent years. In addition, the safety and rapid result ability deliver significant market growth opportunities for key players. Several factors play a vital role in the rising demand for PRP like in cosmetic procedures, PRP is applicable for hair loss and skin rejuvenation.

In hair loss, PRP is commonly used for treating male pattern baldness for both purposes, such as hair loss prevention and promoting new hair growth. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons highly recommend the PRP procedure in high-income countries to improve skin appearance and overall health.

The advancement in medical aesthetics procedures will expect to achieve significant market growth. The medical aesthetics market is overgrowing with aesthetic dermatology sectors, including innovations in botanical blends in hair care, skincare, and others. The procedures, methodologies, and systems applied for dermatology procedures in the past were completely different from recent years.

The significant changes in dermatology care and advancement in technology in skincare and medical aesthetics paved the direction for innumerable procedures that reduced the side effects. Laser applications are highly adopted for treating gentle vascular birthmarks, haemangioma, and other skin issues.

Market Trends and Opportunities

The Surge in Demand for Minimally Invasive & Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures

  • The demand for minimally invasive procedures increased significantly in recent years across all demographics. In addition, non-invasive treatments are a more accessible entry point in the medical aesthetic market for men and young people who are highly curious about their appearance and well-known about medical aesthetics. It indicated that the non-invasive procedures are a good fit for many consumers due to their affordable cost, low downtime, and lower risk.

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure & Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedure

  • Over the decade, the rising awareness about medical aesthetic solutions and increasing expenditure on personal care/cosmeceutical significantly induced medical aesthetics market growth. In 2022, the Aesthetic Society report revealed that the increasing expense for aesthetic solutions had given high market growth in recent years. People spent approximately USD 9.3 billion on aesthetic procedures in 2020. Of that, around USD 3 billion was registered for non-invasive treatment and USD 6 billion for invasive treatments. From 2019 to 2020, the expenditure for aesthetic procedures increased to almost 80%. In 2019, approximately USD 8.2 billion was spent on aesthetic procedures. This significant growth shows the rising expenditure and awareness about medical aesthetic procedures.

  • The youth and aging population are the primary users of medical aesthetics treatment. These treatments to combat aging have emerged from anti-aging creams to approved cosmetic procedures. Currently, more and more young population are turning to cosmetic and aesthetic procedures to prevent their bodies from aging.

Medical Tourism Contributing to Surge in Medical Aesthetic Procedures

  • Medical tourism is expanding globally, with patients seeking cosmetic surgery abroad. The changes caused by the globalization of medical services, the shift of lifestyle with displaying a healthy lifestyle, attention to the figure, and well-being associated with external appearance, combined with the willingness to travel, have given rise to a new segment of health tourism, that is aesthetic medicine tourism.

Vendor Landscape

The global medical aesthetics market is highly competitive and dynamic, with many international, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical aesthetic procedure products, treatments, and devices to the end-user. Global players such as AbbVie (Allergan), Sisram Medical, Cutera Inc., Lumenis Inc., Bausch & Lomb, and El En Spa are some of the primary industry players that consistently influence the competition in the industry.

Based on geography, most industry players are headquartered in the U.S., Japan, European Region, and APAC region. One of the U.S.-based companies, AbbVie leading industry player in the medical aesthetics market with a broad spectrum of innovative and advanced solutions for solving serious health issues. In 2021, AbbVie acquired Allergan, the leading company in the medical aesthetics market. This acquisition creates a new product portfolio in AbbVie's product portfolio. Also, the highly demanded and popular Botox comes under the AbbVie product category. Botox individually influences high competition in the industry.

Key Vendors

  • AbbVie (Allergan)

  • Bausch Health Companies

  • Candela

  • Cutera

  • Cynosure

  • EL.En. S.p.A.

  • Galderma

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Lumenis

  • Merz Pharma

  • Sientra

  • Sinclair

  • Sisram Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aerolase

  • Aesthetics Biomedical

  • Asclepion Laser Technologies

  • Astanza Laser

  • Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co.

  • Beijing ADSS Development

  • Biolitec

  • Biotec Italia

  • BISON Medical

  • Bluecore Company

  • Brera Medical Technologies S.R.L.

  • BTL Aesthetics

  • Cartessa Aesthetics

  • Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

  • Erchonia

  • ENDYMED

  • F Care Systems

  • Gigaalaser

  • GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

  • InMode Aesthetic Solutions

  • Leaflife Technology

  • LINLINE Medical Systems

  • Lutronic

  • Lynton Lasers

  • MedArt ApS

  • Microaire Surgical Instruments

  • Medytox

  • Meyer-Haake

  • PhotoMedex

  • Revance Aesthetics

  • Sciton

  • ThermiGen

  • Venus Concept

  • Wavemed

  • Zimmer MedizinSysteme

Key Questions Answered:
1. What is the size of the global medical aesthetics market?
2. What is the global medical aesthetics market growth?
3. What are the trends in the global medical aesthetics market?
4. Who are the key players in the global medical aesthetics market?
5. Which region will dominate the global medical aesthetics market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Medical Aesthetics Market Scenario
8.1.2 Medical Aesthetics Market Segmentation

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Application of Platelet-Rich Plasma (Prp) in Medical Aesthetics
9.2 Advances in Medical Aesthetics
9.3 Launch of New Medical Aesthetic Treatments

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Better Access to Cosmetic Surgeries Through Medical Tourism
10.2 Increasing Expenditure on Medical Aesthetic Procedures
10.3 Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive & Non-Invasive Surgeries
10.4 Aging Demographic Cohorts & Increasing Focus on Improving Appearance

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Side Effects Associated With Medical Aesthetic Treatments
11.2 High Costs Associated With Medical Aesthetic Treatments

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Geography Insights
12.2.2 Procedure Insights
12.2.3 Product Insights
12.2.4 Application Insights
12.2.5 End-User Insights
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Procedures
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Minimally Invasive Medical Aesthetics
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Non-Invasive Medical Aesthetics
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography

14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Body Contouring Devices
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Laser & Energy Based Devices
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Cosmetic Implants
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
14.6 Dermal Fillers & Neuromodulators
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Market by Geography
14.7 Microneedling & Chemical Peels
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Market by Geography
14.8 Microdermabrasion
14.8.1 Market Overview
14.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.8.3 Market by Geography
14.9 Others
14.9.1 Market Overview
14.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.9.3 Market by Geography

15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Body Contouring & Cellulite Reduction
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Skin Tightening & Resurfacing
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Facial Aesthetics
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Breast Augmentation
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
15.7 Others
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Market by Geography

16 End-user
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals & Skin Clinics
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Medical Spas & Beauty Centers
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 Homecare
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfid7b

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-medical-aesthetics-industry-is-expected-to-reach-45-5-billion-by-2027-better-access-to-cosmetic-surgeries-through-medical-tourism-drives-growth-301708989.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MDGL Surges on NASH Data, TRDA, RCUS Down on Updates & More

    Pipeline updates from Madrigal (MDGL) and Entrada (TRDA) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Mirati Therapeutics gets a Breakthrough designation for its colorectal cancer drug

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. jumped 6.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration granted a breakthrough therapy designation to Krazati as a treatment for colorectal cancer. The drug is already approved to treat certain kinds of non-small cell lung cancer. Mirati's stock has tumbled 71.8% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 18.6%.

  • China’s Chip Equipment Imports Plunge in November as U.S. Export Controls Bite

    The drop followed new restrictions imposed in October by Washington on the export of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Stock-Option Cancellation

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCM

  • Germany Revives Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatEurope’s lar

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • CarMax Was Going Into Reverse Even Before Its Disappointing Results

    CarMax Inc. shareholders are absorbing disappointing third-quarter results here on Thursday and are sending the used-car retailer's shares downward. CarMax is indicated to open in the $52-$51 area, which would be a new 52-week low for the stock. Let's check out the charts of CarMax for what could come next.

  • Has This Top Pharma Company Found Its Next Billion-Dollar Product?

    For decades, drugmakers have struggled to develop effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease, and though most have failed, researchers keep at it. Alzheimer's disease affects some 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and even the one FDA-approved treatment for it is far from a cure. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) potential Alzheimer's disease treatment is in late-stage clinical trials, and could be the next one to cross the regulatory finish line.

  • First tazarotene lotion treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLO™ (tazarotene lotion, 0.045%), now available to patients through Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and federal NIHB public drug plans

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC) and its Canadian dermatology division, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses in Canada, today announced that its new topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w), is now available to patients through the provincial public drug plans of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) drug plan, which serves

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022

    The online retail king's shares have been cut in half, but they're poised to rebound in 2023.

  • Gilead Sciences Snags FDA Approval For Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

    Gilead won Food and Drug Administration approval for a twice-a-year HIV treatment called Sunlenca on Thursday.

  • Better Buy: Moderna vs Axsome

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are early in their revenue stories. Moderna launched its first product -- the COVID-19 vaccine -- in 2020. Axsome started selling its first two products -- a sleep disorder drug and an antidepressant -- this year.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures