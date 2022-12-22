The Worldwide Medical Aesthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $45.5 Billion by 2027: Better Access to Cosmetic Surgeries Through Medical Tourism Drives Growth
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Aesthetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical aesthetics market trends include consumers seeking aesthetic procedures starting at a younger age, an uptick in men seeking cosmetic enhancement procedures, and an increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures instead of cosmetic surgery.
The market is witnessing the launch of many advanced and innovative devices and products from global, regional, and local vendors. Facelifts, liposuction, botox & neuromodulators, skin resurfacing, and intense pulse light procedures are witnessing high demand from various age groups.
Medical aesthetics treatment focuses on treating and improving the appearance of the patient skin & body. Medical aesthetics treatments are not as aggressive as surgical interventions; they include minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures that enhance the body shape, skin texture, and other benefits.
It required high skills, knowledge, and training in human anatomy and physiology. The global medical aesthetics industry has changed in the past few years, with the overall demand for cosmetic treatments trending in a single direction; on another side despite the barriers and restrictions on cosmetic procedures significantly imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still a healthy rise of 3% from 2019.
This reveals that the preference for improving appearance is strong, and there are enormous opportunities for the medical aesthetics market in the coming years.
New Medical Aesthetics Launched in the Medical Aesthetics Market
In 2022, newly launched treatment such as Ellacor dermal micro-coring is becoming more popular for lines and laxity.
A newly developed treatment RHA Redensity is used for lip lines. RHA Redensity gets approval for the correction of moderate and severe lip lines.
In 2022, a new thread lift, "APTOS, was launched. The Aptos PLLA/PCL treads are developed from a novel blend of polymer material. These threads have good tissue gripping strengths with longer-lasting results.
The new glow-boosting injectable "Volite" is more akin to that of a laser for enhancing skin quality, tone, and texture.
The newly developed Sculptra for cellulite is collagen stimulating injectables indication used off-label for many years for the augmentation of the buttocks wrap up with clinical trials expected in 2022.
The breast-enhancing implant A Cleavage will be available for patient use in 2022.
In the global medical aesthetics market, platelet-rich plasma is a highly popular cosmetic injectable medical treatment that helps nurture the skin appearance in aged people due to the ability to naturally rejuvenate the skin and repair and treat the aging sign by using the patient's platelet-rich blood cells.
This procedure has become more trending in recent years. In addition, the safety and rapid result ability deliver significant market growth opportunities for key players. Several factors play a vital role in the rising demand for PRP like in cosmetic procedures, PRP is applicable for hair loss and skin rejuvenation.
In hair loss, PRP is commonly used for treating male pattern baldness for both purposes, such as hair loss prevention and promoting new hair growth. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons highly recommend the PRP procedure in high-income countries to improve skin appearance and overall health.
The advancement in medical aesthetics procedures will expect to achieve significant market growth. The medical aesthetics market is overgrowing with aesthetic dermatology sectors, including innovations in botanical blends in hair care, skincare, and others. The procedures, methodologies, and systems applied for dermatology procedures in the past were completely different from recent years.
The significant changes in dermatology care and advancement in technology in skincare and medical aesthetics paved the direction for innumerable procedures that reduced the side effects. Laser applications are highly adopted for treating gentle vascular birthmarks, haemangioma, and other skin issues.
Market Trends and Opportunities
The Surge in Demand for Minimally Invasive & Non-invasive Aesthetic Procedures
The demand for minimally invasive procedures increased significantly in recent years across all demographics. In addition, non-invasive treatments are a more accessible entry point in the medical aesthetic market for men and young people who are highly curious about their appearance and well-known about medical aesthetics. It indicated that the non-invasive procedures are a good fit for many consumers due to their affordable cost, low downtime, and lower risk.
Increasing Per Capita Expenditure & Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedure
Over the decade, the rising awareness about medical aesthetic solutions and increasing expenditure on personal care/cosmeceutical significantly induced medical aesthetics market growth. In 2022, the Aesthetic Society report revealed that the increasing expense for aesthetic solutions had given high market growth in recent years. People spent approximately USD 9.3 billion on aesthetic procedures in 2020. Of that, around USD 3 billion was registered for non-invasive treatment and USD 6 billion for invasive treatments. From 2019 to 2020, the expenditure for aesthetic procedures increased to almost 80%. In 2019, approximately USD 8.2 billion was spent on aesthetic procedures. This significant growth shows the rising expenditure and awareness about medical aesthetic procedures.
The youth and aging population are the primary users of medical aesthetics treatment. These treatments to combat aging have emerged from anti-aging creams to approved cosmetic procedures. Currently, more and more young population are turning to cosmetic and aesthetic procedures to prevent their bodies from aging.
Medical Tourism Contributing to Surge in Medical Aesthetic Procedures
Medical tourism is expanding globally, with patients seeking cosmetic surgery abroad. The changes caused by the globalization of medical services, the shift of lifestyle with displaying a healthy lifestyle, attention to the figure, and well-being associated with external appearance, combined with the willingness to travel, have given rise to a new segment of health tourism, that is aesthetic medicine tourism.
Vendor Landscape
The global medical aesthetics market is highly competitive and dynamic, with many international, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of medical aesthetic procedure products, treatments, and devices to the end-user. Global players such as AbbVie (Allergan), Sisram Medical, Cutera Inc., Lumenis Inc., Bausch & Lomb, and El En Spa are some of the primary industry players that consistently influence the competition in the industry.
Based on geography, most industry players are headquartered in the U.S., Japan, European Region, and APAC region. One of the U.S.-based companies, AbbVie leading industry player in the medical aesthetics market with a broad spectrum of innovative and advanced solutions for solving serious health issues. In 2021, AbbVie acquired Allergan, the leading company in the medical aesthetics market. This acquisition creates a new product portfolio in AbbVie's product portfolio. Also, the highly demanded and popular Botox comes under the AbbVie product category. Botox individually influences high competition in the industry.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfid7b
