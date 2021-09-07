U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Worldwide Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Industry to 2026 - Growing Adoption Among Baby Care Center and Home Care Settings Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market Research Report by End-User, by Mode of Connection, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 443.14 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 476.04 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.76% to reach USD 693.97 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on End-User, the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market was examined across Daycare & Nursery, Family, and Hospitals.

  • Based on Type, the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market was examined across Audio and Video.

  • Based on Mode of Connection, the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market was examined across Wired and Wireless.

  • Based on Geography, the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, including Angelcare Monitors Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Graco Children's Products, Inc., Hisense Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mayborn Group, MonDevices, Motorola Solutions Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Safety 1st, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snuza, Sony Corporation, Summer Infant Inc., and Windeln.de SE.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing focus on child care and baby safety to monitor baby activities and assist in development
5.1.1.2. Rising demand from working parents globally
5.1.1.3. Growing e-commerce to distribute baby monitors
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Repeated false alarms lead to unnecessary tests
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technology development in baby monitoring platforms such as integration of AI, video monitoring, and wearable technology
5.1.3.2. Growing adoption among baby care center and home care settings
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Declining birth rate
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by End-User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Daycare & Nursery
6.3. Family
6.4. Hospitals

7. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Audio
7.3. Video

8. Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market, by Mode of Connection
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Wired
8.3. Wireless

9. Americas Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Baby Monitoring Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Angelcare Monitors Inc.
13.2. Dorel Industries Inc.
13.3. Graco Children's Products, Inc.
13.4. Hisense Group
13.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.6. Mayborn Group
13.7. MonDevices
13.8. Motorola Solutions Inc.
13.9. Owlet Baby Care
13.10. Safety 1st
13.11. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
13.12. Snuza
13.13. Sony Corporation
13.14. Summer Infant Inc.
13.15. Windeln.de SE

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w66dfo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


