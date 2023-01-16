U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.55
    -0.31 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.50
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3570
    +0.5230 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,809.12
    +163.72 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.78
    +42.71 (+9.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.32
    +10.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,822.32
    -297.20 (-1.14%)
     

Worldwide Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Industry to 2035: Surging Demand for Various Types of Medical Devices and Need for a Wide Array of Coatings Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market: Distribution by Type of Medical Device, Type of Coating Material, Company Size, and Key Geographies - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of medical device coatings and surface modification technologies, over the next 12 years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), presently, around two million medical devices are available across the globe. It is also worth highlighting that, since 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved 125 new medical devices.

The growing demand for complex medical devices, including implants, surgical equipment, catheters, and other invasive devices, has prompted the medical device developers to innovate and introduce biocompatible, high-performance medical device coatings that can meet the operational, clinical, and engineering requirements for these devices.

Presently, multiple types of medical device coatings are available in the market to accommodate the multifunctionality of novel medical devices. In addition, various medical device manufacturers are using novel surface modification technologies to enhance the physiochemical properties, frictional resistance, and, in certain cases, layout of the substrate, adding on to the device properties.

Driven by the surge in demand for various types of medical devices and the need for a wide array of coatings for these devices, the medical device coatings market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the coming decade.

Need for Medical Device Coating Providers

The coating of medical devices is a complex process that requires an adequate working environment (to prevent uneven coatings and chances of flaking), stringent coating protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards), trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle the coating equipment) and expensive infrastructure.

Driven by the growing demand for medical devices and unique coating requirements for each type of medical device, an increasing number of developers are leveraging the superior technical expertise and experience of coating providers.

Current Market Landscape of Medical Device Coating Providers

Presently, more than 85 medical device coating providers claim to offer various types of medical grade coatings, including parylene, silicone, and fluoropolymers for multiple applications. It is worth highlighting that, majority of these players offer novel coatings as well as services associated with medical device coatings.

Most of these players are mid-sized companies based in the US, the UK, and Germany. Additionally, more than 115 surface modification technologies and coating solutions are available in the market to enhance the physiochemical features of medical devices, including antimicrobial properties, corrosion resistance and thermal stability.

Recent Developments Associated with Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies

In the recent years, the medical device coatings domain has witnessed various innovations, in terms of coating techniques as well as coating materials. In fact, novel coating techniques, including low-temperature atmospheric plasmas, physical vapor deposition, thermal curing and microblasting, offer several advantages over conventional methods. Some of these advantages include uniform application of thick coatings, improved adherence of the coating material onto the substrate, and a higher rate of efficiency.

Additionally, stakeholders in this domain have forged several strategic alliances in order to enhance their existing product portfolios and consolidate their presence within the domain. It is worth highlighting that most of these agreements are mergers and acquisitions of other key players in the industry.

Market Size of Medical Device Coating Services Market

Owing to the surge in the number of medical devices and their associated risks of infections, the global medical device coatings market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Currently, in terms of type of medical device coated, class I devices capture majority share of the overall medical device coatings market. Specifically, in terms of geography, the market in Asia is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Who are the Key Players Engaged in Medical Device Coating Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Aculon, Biocoat, Carmeda, Covalon Technologies, DSM, Evonik Health Care, Freudenberg, HZO, Microban International, and N2 Biomedical.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MEDICAL DEVICE COATINGS PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Medical Device(s) Coated
4.2.6. Analysis by Nature of Coating Material(s)
4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Coating Material(s)
4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Coating(s)
4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Coating Function(s)
4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Compatible Substrate(s)
4.2.11. Analysis by Service(s) Offered
4.2.12. Analysis by Additional Feature(s) Offered

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.3. Methodology
5.4. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis
5.4.1. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies
5.4.2. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies
5.4.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies
5.4.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies
5.4.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies

6. SURFACE MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES AND COATING SOLUTIONS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Overall Market Landscape
6.2.1. Analysis by Type of Medium(s) for Modification
6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Trademark Right
6.2.3. Analysis by Type of Surface Modification Process(s) Employed
6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Device(s) Coated
6.2.5. Analysis by Type of Medical Device(s) Coated
6.2.6. Analysis by Nature of Coating Material(s)
6.2.7. Analysis by Type of Coating(s) Applied
6.2.8. Analysis by Type of Resistance(s) Offered
6.2.9. Analysis by Type of Compatible Substrate(s)
6.2.10. Analysis by Additional Feature(s) Offered
6.3. Medical Device Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Developer Landscape
6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
6.3.2. Analysis by Company Size
6.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Products Offered

7. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
7.3. Methodology
7.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis
7.4.1. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Technologies
7.4.1.1. Technologies Developed by Very Small and Small Companies
7.4.1.2. Technologies Developed by Mid-sized Companies
7.4.1.3. Technologies Developed by Large and Very Large Companies
7.4.2. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Coating Solutions
7.4.2.1. Coating Solutions Developed by Very Small and Small Companies
7.4.2.2. Coating Solutions Developed by Mid-sized Companies
7.4.2.3. Coating Solutions Developed by Large and Very Large Companies

8. MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Advanced Coating
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.3. Biocoat
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.4. Evonik Health Care
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.5. Formacoat
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.6. Harland Medical Systems
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.7. Para-Coat Technologies
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.8. Specialty Coating Systems
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.9. SurModics
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.10. TUA Systems
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner
9.3.4. Analysis by Geography
9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

10. MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: PESTLE ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Methodology
10.3. Key Parameters
10.3.1. Political Factors
10.3.2. Economical Factors
10.3.3. Sociological Factors
10.3.4. Technological Factors
10.3.5. Legal Factors
10.3.6. Environmental Factors
10.4. PESTLE Analysis: Medical Device Coating Providers
10.4.1. Biocoat
10.4.2. Biomerics
10.4.3. Diamond-MT
10.4.4. Evonik Health Care
10.4.5. Fisher Barton
10.4.6. Formacoat
10.4.7. Freudenberg
10.4.8. Harland Medical Systems
10.4.9. Master Bond
10.4.10. Materion
10.4.11. N8 Medical
10.4.12. Para-Coat Technologies
10.4.13. Specialty Coating Systems
10.4.14. SurModics
10.4.15. Tractivus
10.5. Concluding Remarks

11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
11.3. Global Medical Device Coatings Market, 2023-2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufop2d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province

    Visual Capitalist compiled an infographic on electricity generation per source in the states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada

  • Huge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldAn unprecedented chunk of the global diesel market, the workhorse fuel of the global economy, is just weeks away from being subject to aggressive sanctions. From Feb. 5, th

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retiring at 62 & Waiting for Disability. What Should I Do?

    Social Security Disability pays you the amount you'd receive at your full retirement age. If you're between age 62 and 67, you may find yourself running low on cash while waiting for a favorable disability decision. Taking Social Security retirement … Continue reading → The post Retiring at 62 to 67 While Waiting for Disability: A Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Comcast's Answer to T-Mobile's Internet Deal Comes With a Huge Catch

    The cable and internet giant's Xfinity brand has a deal that looks a lot like it's upstart rival but you need to look closer.

  • Big Tech Companies Prep for a Tough Year

    Competitors, regulators and an economic slowdown have started to make a meaningful dent in the fortunes of the largest tech companies.

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Be

  • Startup Eyes Australia to Build China-Free Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australia-based startup is planning a A$300 million ($210 million) factory to build lithium-ion batteries free of materials from China, as automakers to utilities seek alternatives to the industry’s dominant producer.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanction

  • Here Is Why Wells Fargo Is Shrinking Its Mortgage Business

    Mortgage origination is one of the most cyclical businesses out there. Businesses in this sector need to be ready for that cyclicality or they need to consider not participating. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) recently announced it will drastically shrink its mortgage banking business.

  • Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian oil exports hit new highs in the last two months of 2022 and are making a strong start to 2023 despite U.S. sanctions, according to companies that track the flows, on higher shipments to China and Venezuela. Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government. Exports have risen during the term of his successor President Joe Biden, who had sought to revive the nuclear deal, and hit the highest since 2019 on some estimates.

  • 'You need to get a raise’: It's a 'worker's market' as job numbers show The Great Resignation is still going strong amid recession fears

    Inflation is still high, meaning workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Agriculture Companies Push Carbon-Capture Farming; Growers Are Skeptical

    Executives say farming programs designed to capture carbon dioxide in fields offer long-term benefits including healthier soil, and they provide extra cash.

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • Lithium’s Next Big Risk Is Grand Supply Plans Falling Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are hoping that an imminent wave of lithium supply will bring relief for their expansion plans after a two-year squeeze, but the battery metal’s die-hard bulls warn of more pain to come if producers fail to deliver.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s Subra

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook's Pay Cut in Half

    Cook will receive $49 million in 2023, a bit less than half his compensation from the previous year.

  • India offers Russian oil a back door into Britain

    India offers a back-door for imports of Russian oil into Britain, new figures suggest, blunting Britain’s efforts to restrict funding for the Kremlin.

  • Kerry Says Gas Can Help Climate, But Only With Carbon Capture

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate efforts to capture their carbon emissions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That