Worldwide Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $137.94 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Product, Device Type, Application, and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical device outsourcing market was valued at $59,723.42 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $137,948.92 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The medical device outsourcing market is witnessing tremendous growth owing to increase in demand for medical devices combined with rise in price competition, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, growing difficulties in product engineering along with the rise in number of new entrants are anticipated to shape the future of the market.

The increase in prevalence of chronic disorders boosts the demand for medical devices. This, in turn, is working in favor of the market. However, the leakage of confidential data, strict regulatory framework, disruption in the supply chain management due to a pandemic is poised to impede the market growth to certain extent.

The major factors that drive the market are rise in incidence of chronic infections, acceptance of non-invasive devices, rise in healthcare expenditure, rise in the geriatric population, and rise in the use of interventional medical devices (IMDs). Moreover, growing elderly population and rise of chronic diseases are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the medical device outsourcing market.

However, lack of skilled labor remains a major challenge. Moreover, threat of loss of confidential information and lack of reimbursement policies pose hurdles in the medical devices outsourcing market.

Region wise, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the medical device outsourcing market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the highly developed healthcare sector, increase in awareness among healthcare professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to low cost of products and labor for manufacturing.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

  • The report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical device outsourcing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

  • It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

  • A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

  • The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global medical device outsourcing market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

  • Finished Goods

  • Electronics

  • Raw Materials

By Device Type

  • Class I Devices

  • Class II Devices

  • Class III Devices

By Application

  • Orthopedics and Spine

  • Cardiovascular

  • Radiology

  • General Medical Devices

  • Others

By Services

  • Prototype Development

  • Finished Device Manufacturing

  • Assembly & Packaging

  • Testing & Regulatory Support Services

By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

  • Cardinal Health, Inc

  • Onex Corporation

  • TE Connectivity Ltd

  • Flex Ltd

  • Heraeus Holding GmBH

  • Integer Holdings Corporation

  • Nortech Systems Incorporated

  • Plexus Corp

  • Sanmina Corporation

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Key Findings Of Study

  • By product, the finished goods segment currently dominates the global medical device outsourcing market and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to rising disease prevalence, life expectancy, and the geriatric population

  • By device type, the class II device segment dominated the global medical device outsourcing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market owing to the rising demand for surgical instruments and test kits

  • By application, the general medical devices segment currently dominates the global medical device outsourcing market and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic devices, and the increasing emphasis of healthcare agencies towards early diagnosis and treatment

  • By services, the finished device manufacturing segment dominated the global medical device outsourcing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market owing to unprecedented demand for technical support pertaining to raw material and finished product testing

  • On the basis of region, in 2020, America dominated the market in 2020, owing to highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among healthcare professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness considerable medical device outsourcing market growth during the forecast period, due to low cost of products and labor for manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Landscape

Chapter 4: Medical Device Outsourcing Market, by Product

Chapter 5: Medical Device Outsourcing Market, by Device Type

Chapter 6: Medical Device Outsourcing Market, by Application

Chapter 7: Medical Device Outsourcing Market, by Services

Chapter 8: Medical Device Outsourcing Market, by Region

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9ixqu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-medical-device-outsourcing-market-to-reach-137-94-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-8-9-301707297.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

