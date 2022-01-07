U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.25
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,168.00
    +45.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,762.50
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.20
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    +0.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8210
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,428.39
    -274.35 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.54
    -30.80 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.53
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Worldwide Medical Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Key Driver, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the medical diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $61.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The report on the medical diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases and rising geriatric population.

The medical diagnostics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The medical diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

  • IVD

  • Diagnostic imaging

  • Others

By Geographic

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • ROW

This study identifies the growing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the medical diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

The report on medical diagnostics market covers the following areas:

  • Medical diagnostics market sizing

  • Medical diagnostics market forecast

  • Medical diagnostics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the medical diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • IVD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Diagnostic imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Danaher Corp.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • QIAGEN NV

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4k0b0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Will Nikola Stock Recover in 2022?

    On Dec. 17, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) delivered its first Tre battery-electric pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services, a port trucking company in Southern California. The trucks that Nikola delivered to Total Transportation Services are pilot trucks. Total Transportation Services will test these trucks, and if they're found satisfactory, the company will order 30 battery electric trucks in 2022.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Shares of ARK Innovation ETF, Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Struggled This Week

    Fintech and tech stocks slid on revelations from the Federal Reserve's December minutes released this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Went Dark on Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI)... but not in a good way. Following news of a c-suite departure and a business update, investors aggressively sold off the company's stock. The vacating executive is none other than CEO Eric Hobbs, who is staying with Berkeley Lights by shifting to president of its antibody therapeutics business.

  • What happened to Amazon’s deal with Rivian?

    Amazon announced a deal to purchase electric delivery vans from Stellantis NV, a threat to its Rivian partnership.