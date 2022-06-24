The Worldwide Medical Electronics Industry is Projected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Electronics Market (2022-2027) by Component, End-User Product, Medical Procedure, Medical Device Classification, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Electronics Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.63 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Medical Electronics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentations
The Global Medical Electronics Market is segmented based on Component, End-User Product, Medical Procedure, Medical Device Classification, Application, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified into Sensors, Batteries, Memory Chips, Displays, and Microprocessors/Microcontrollers.
By End-User Product, the market is classified into Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Medical Implantable Devices, Ventilators and RGM Equipment, and Other Devices.
By Medical Procedure, the market is classified into Non-Invasive Procedure, Minimally Invasive Procedure, and Invasive Procedure.
By Medical Device Classification, the market is classified into Class I, Class II, and Class III.
By Application, the market is classified into Medical Imaging, Patient Monitoring, Clinical, Diagnostic, And Therapeutics, Cardiology, Flow Measurements, and Others.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Healthcare, Analog Devices Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Electronics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Medical Electronics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Healthcare Spending and Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Iot-Based Smart Medical Devices
4.1.3 Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics
4.1.4 Growing Use of Radiation Therapy in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases
4.1.5 Existing Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Financial Assistance by Governments for Senior Citizens
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics and Establishment of Connected Ecosystem
4.2.2 Rising Maintenance and Refurbishment Costs of Medical Electronics
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Untapped Potential in Developing Countries
4.3.2 Advances in Sensors and Digital Technologies
4.3.3 Positive Growth Outlook in Healthcare Sector
4.3.4 IoT Leading Way for Remote Connectivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes and Increased Testing Requirements for Product Approval
4.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed by Proliferation of Connected Medical Devices
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensors
6.2.1 Temperature Sensors
6.2.2 Pressure Sensors
6.2.3 Blood Glucose Sensors
6.2.4 Blood Oxygen Sensors
6.2.5 ECG Sensors
6.2.6 Image Sensors
6.2.7 Flow Sensors
6.2.8 Motion Sensors
6.2.9 Heart Rate Sensors
6.2.10 Piezo Film Sensors
6.2.11 Position Sensors
6.2.12 Others
6.3 Batteries
6.3.1 Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries
6.3.2 Lead-Acid Batteries
6.3.3 Zinc-Air Batteries
6.3.4 Others
6.4 Memory Chips
6.4.1 Flash Memory
6.4.2 SDRAM
6.4.3 EEPROM
6.4.4 FRAM
6.5 Displays
6.5.1 TFT LCD Displays
6.5.2 OLED Displays
6.5.3 LED Displays
6.6 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers
6.6.1 Microprocessor Units
6.6.2 Microcontroller Units
6.6.3 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits
6.6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays
7 Global Medical Electronics Market, By End-User Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Diagnostic Imaging Devices
7.2.1 MRI Scanners
7.2.2 X-Ray Scanners
7.2.3 Ct Scanners
7.2.4 Ultrasound Scanners
7.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems
7.2.5.1 PET Scanners
7.2.5.2 SPECT Scanners
7.2.6 Endoscopy
7.3 Patient Monitoring Devices
7.3.1 Cardiac Monitors
7.3.2 Hemodynamic Monitors
7.3.3 Respiratory Monitor
8 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Procedure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Non-Invasive Procedure
8.3 Minimally Invasive Procedure
8.4 Invasive Procedure
9 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Medical Device Classification
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Class I
9.3 Class II
9.4 Class III
10 Global Medical Electronics Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medical Imaging
10.3 Patient Monitoring
10.4 Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics
10.5 Cardiology
10.6 Flow Measurements
10.7 Others
11 Americas' Global Medical Electronics Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Global Medical Electronics Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Global Medical Electronics Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Global Medical Electronics Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 3M Healthcare
16.2 Analog Devices Inc
16.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG
16.4 Baxter International Inc
16.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.6 Boston Scientific Corp
16.7 Cardinal Healthcare Cirtec Medical Corp (Cactus Semiconductor)
16.8 EDDA technology Inc
16.9 Freescale Semiconductor Inc
16.10 FUJIFILM Medical Systems
16.11 GE Healthcare
16.12 Hitachi High Technologies Corp
16.13 Hologic Inc
16.14 iCAD Inc
16.15 Innovative Sensor Technology (Ist Ag)
16.16 Maxim Integrated
16.17 McKesson Corp
16.18 NXP Semiconductors NV
16.19 Philips Healthcare Pvt Ltd
16.20 Renesas Electronics Corp
16.21 Sensirion AG.
16.22 Siemens Healthcare
16.23 STMicroelectronics NV
16.24 Stryker
16.25 TE Connectivity
16.26 Tekscan Inc
16.27 Texas Instruments Inc
16.28 Toshiba medical systems Corp
16.29 Vucomp Inc
17 Appendix
