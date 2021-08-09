U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    +0.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +5.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3200
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,723.19
    +1,492.80 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.63
    +54.30 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Worldwide Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry to 2028 - Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Calibration of Devices is Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (OEM, Third-party Services), by End User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical equipment calibration services market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the demand for refurbished medical equipment, stringent regulations and market strategies, such as total annual calibration service subscriptions, provided by service providers.

Calibration ensures the highest level of precision for medical devices while also lowering costs, making it an essential component of biomedical cGMP and FDA compliance. As medical equipment measurements have a significant impact on public health and safety, pharma and biotech businesses must adhere to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 regulations throughout testing, calibration and sampling.

The calibration requirements for equipment are defined in title 21 of the FDA's Code of Federal Regulations. As per section 820.72, manufacturers are required to inspect, measure and test equipment to ensure that it is adequate for its intended purpose and capable of producing correct findings. Noncompliance with FDA equipment calibration standards can result in significant financial fines. It ranges from $100,000 for individual errors that do not result in a patient's death to $500,000 for a noncompliance issue that results in a patient's death.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the market The healthcare sector has experienced unprecedented difficulty as a result of governments' clear social distancing attempts to prevent the virus from spreading. This has affected the sales reps, medical scientific liaisons and pharma personnel's face-to-face interactions.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Report Highlights

  • The third-party calibration services segment dominated the market with a share of 40.2% in 2020. This is owing to the quickest turnaround time for equipment calibration results when using a third-party source on-site

  • The clinical laboratories segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, as these labs prefer to subscribe to annual or periodic service plans that cover the validation of all of the lab's instruments

  • North America account 3d for the maximum revenue share of 37.0% in 2020 due to factors, such as the increasing number of medical devices recalls as technology becomes more sophisticated

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period due to the strict regulatory regulations and increasing public awareness about the quality of services given in hospitals and laboratories

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1 Stringent regulations pertaining to calibration of devices
3.2.1.2 Rising awareness of preventative medical equipment maintenance
3.2.1.3 Increasing demand for refurbished medical equipment
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1 Limited Consciousness
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market
3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6 Medical Equipment Calibration Services: Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.3 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: Service Segment Analysis
4.1 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: Service Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2 In-House Calibration Services
4.2.1 In-House Calibration Services Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3 Third Party Calibration Services
4.3.1 Third Party Calibration Services Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.4 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
4.4.1 Original Equipment manufacturer Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: End User Segment Analysis
5.1 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: End User Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Hospitals
5.2.1 Hospitals Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 Clinical Laboratories
5.3.1.Clinical Laboratories Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Others Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Industrial Calibration and Service Co. Inc.
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Service Benchmarking
7.1.3 Financial Performance
7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.2 Tektronix
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Performance
7.2.3 Service Benchmarking
7.2.5 Strategic Initiatives
7.3 Fluke Biomedical
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Service Benchmarking
7.3.3 Strategic Initiatives
7.4 Biomedical Technologies Inc.
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Performance
7.4.3 Service Benchmarking
7.5 NS Medical Systems
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Financial Performance
7.5.3 Service Benchmarking
7.6 Transcat, Inc.
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Performance
7.6.3 Service Benchmarking
7.7 JM Test Systems
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Financial Performance
7.7.3 Service Benchmarking
7.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.8 JPen Medical
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Financial Performance
7.8.3 Service Benchmarking
7.9 TAG Medical
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.9.2 Financial Performance
7.9.3 Service Benchmarking
7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
7.9.5 Strategic Initiatives
7.10 Hospicare Equipment Services Corporation
7.10.1 Company Overview
7.10.2 Financial Performance
7.10.3 Service Benchmarking
7.11 RS Calibration
7.11.1 Company Overview
7.11.2 Financial Performance
7.11.3 Service Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ewift

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-medical-equipment-calibration-services-industry-to-2028---stringent-regulations-pertaining-to-calibration-of-devices-is-driving-growth-301351340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AMC reports after the bell — here’s what to expect

    Macquarie Group senior analyst Chad Beynon discusses his expectations for AMC, which is set to report second-quarter results after the bell on Monday, as well as his outlook for the movie theater industry.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • Lightspeed Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • AMC revenue beats estimates

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares are up in after-hours after the movie theater company beat on the top and bottom line for 2nd quarter.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) is Stabilizing and Needs to Perform Before Investors Regain Confidence

    International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has been on a long, slow and painful decline over the last few years. It is no longer a high-growth company, and the market has stopped seeing the possibilities and started focusing on the profit. We want to look at the bigger picture, and see what the future entails for this large US$129b market cap giant.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.