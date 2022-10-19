U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,731.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,538.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,208.25
    +9.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.00
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.16 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.30
    -17.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    -0.22 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.05
    -0.32 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    -0.0084 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.6320
    +0.4450 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.21
    -327.83 (-1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.13
    -8.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.33
    -1.41 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

The Worldwide Medical Plastics Industry is Expected to Reach $76 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Medical Plastics Market

Global Medical Plastics Market
Global Medical Plastics Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Plastics Market, By Type, By Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Plastics Market size was valued at USD 45.89 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 76.13 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

Medical plastics are polymers that can be molded into nearly any shape. Medical plastics frequently use thermoplastic compounds. After being heated, thermoplastics can be easily molded. Medical-grade polymers are heat and chemical-resistant. Some of the most commonly used medical plastics are polycarbonate, polypropylene, and polyethylene. It can be used to make medical devices and equipment, such as medical and surgical tubing.

The Global Medical Plastics Market is expected to grow as a result of increased healthcare investment and rising consumer health concerns. Furthermore, rising disposable income and a shift in consumer lifestyle will drive market growth in the forecasted timeframe.

Segments covered in this report

The Global Medical Plastics industry is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Medical Plastics Market is segmented as an Engineering Plastic, HPP, Standard Plastics, Silicone, and Others. Based on the Application, the Global Medical Plastics Market is segmented as Medical Disposable, Prosthetics, Medical Instruments & Tools, Drug Delivery, and Others. Based on Region it is categorized into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

Driver

Significant growth in medical businesses around the world is one of the primary factors driving the market's positive outlook. As COVID-19 spreads around the world, the demand for single-use medical plastics and consumables in healthcare facilities has skyrocketed. Thermal scanners, ventilators, gloves, respirators, and masks are commonly used to treat patients in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics. Numerous product developments, such as the development of medical polymers with improved biocompatibility, are also growth-inducing factors. Other factors driving industry growth include extensive improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, as well as an increasing geriatric population, which is expected to drive the market even further.

Restraint

Pollution and increased waste are the factors limiting the industry's growth. The human population is steadily increasing, which increases the demand for plastics. These products are to blame for the continuous increase in plastic production and waste generation, both of which contribute to increased pollution and stifle industry progress. These are typically non-recyclable materials that are individually treated to prevent infection spread. Medical waste that is not properly managed causes a variety of pollution, including water and soil degradation.

Market Trends

Price volatility in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and Polystyrene (PS) has been exacerbated by fluctuations in oil prices (PS). Price volatility in the market has also been influenced by capacity expansion and contraction. Furthermore, rising overproduction in the Chinese market is expected to have an impact on raw material prices. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a result of the enforcement and upgrading of various infection prevention regulations, as well as an increase in the number of surgical, hospital, and outpatient procedures.

Companies Mentioned

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Celanese Corporation (US)

  • Eastman Chemical Co. (US)

  • Saint Gobain SA (France)

  • Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

  • Evonik AG (Germany)

  • Solvay SA (Belgium)

  • Arkema SA (France)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • Ensinger Group (Germany)

  • Lubrizol Corp. (US)

  • Trinseo (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isy64p

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin minu

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Biden Prepares Release of 15 Million Barrels From Reserves

    Oil prices declined for a third session Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepared to release more barrels from the U.S. strategic reserves. Brent crude, the international benchmark, retreated 0.5% to $89.54 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, was down 0.2% at $82.65 a barrel.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Senior US Official Says OPEC+ Oil Cut Came at ‘Worst’ Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy and add to inflationary pressures, a senior US official said during a visit to the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaChinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep Scars“The impact

  • Biden to Outline New Steps to Cut Fuel Prices, Encourage Oil Production

    The administration will release another 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a quest by the White House to keep fuel prices low.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

  • 10 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best telecom dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of the telecom sector and its outlook, and go directly to read 5 Best Telecom Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The telecommunications sector is one of the most diversified industries, operating in satellite communications, […]

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Dipping into its oil reserves is America’s strongest response to OPEC cuts for now

    US president Joe Biden is set to release 15 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserves today (Oct. 19) for delivery in December.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.