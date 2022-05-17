Worldwide Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Industry to 2031 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Company Logo

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study on the medical rehabilitation robotics market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the medical rehabilitation robotics market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the medical rehabilitation robotics market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.



The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of medical rehabilitation robotics market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.



Key Segments of Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market

This study on the medical rehabilitation robotics market offers information divided into seven important segments - product, therapy type, extremity, patient type, application, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.



Product

Exoskeletons

Therapeutic/ Assistive

Extremity

Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Therapy Type

Limb Mobility

Gait

Sensory

Patient Type

Adults

Paediatric

Application

Neurorehabilitation

Physical Rehabilitation

Others

End User

Hospitals

Wellness Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Technology Assessment

4.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4.3. Recent product Launches

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Reimbursement Outlook

4.6. Supply Chain Analysis



5. Market Background and Foundation Data points

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Key Facts and Prevalence

5.1.2. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.3. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.1.4. Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5. Medical Robot Market- Parent Analysis

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Traumatic Brain Injuries

5.2.2. Growing Technological Advancements and Increasing demand for Rehabilitation Robots to support market growth

5.2.3. Aging Population and increase in cases of stroke to drive market growth

5.2.4. Integration into Developmentally Informative Research Designs to Increase Ease of Use in Neurodevelopmental Populations

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity



6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact

6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

6.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 financial analysis

6.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis

6.5. 2020 Market Scenario



7. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016 - 2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021 - 2031

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market - Pricing Analysis

8.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type

8.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



9. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Demand (in Volume or in Units) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

9.1. Historical Market Volume (in Units) Analysis, 2016 - 2020

9.2. Current and Future Market Volume (in Units) Projections, 2021 - 2031

9.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



10. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Type

10.1. Introduction / Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2016 - 2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. Exoskeleton

10.3.2. Therapeutic/ Assistive

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type



11. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Extremity

11.1. Introduction / Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Extremity, 2016 - 2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Extremity, 2021 - 2031

11.3.1. Upper extremity

11.3.1.1. Arm

11.3.1.2. Wrist

11.3.1.3. Shoulder

11.3.1.4. Elbow

11.3.2. Lower extremity

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Extremity



12. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Therapy Type

12.1. Introduction / Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Therapy Type, 2016 - 2020

12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy Type, 2021 - 2031

12.3.1. Limb mobility

12.3.2. Gait

12.3.3. Sensory

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy Type



13. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Patient Type

13.1. Introduction / Key Findings

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Patient Type, 2016 - 2020

13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Patient Type, 2021 - 2031

13.3.1. Adult

13.3.2. Paediatric

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Patient Type



14. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Application

14.1. Introduction / Key Findings

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Application, 2016 - 2020

14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2021 - 2031

14.3.1. Neurorehabilitation

14.3.2. Physical Rehabilitation

14.3.3. Others

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



15. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by End User

15.1. Introduction / Key Findings

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by End User, 2016 - 2020

15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2021 - 2031

15.3.1. Hospitals

15.3.2. Wellness Centers

15.3.3. Rehabilitation centers

15.3.4. Home care

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User



16. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Region

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020

16.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031

16.3.1. North America

16.3.2. Latin America

16.3.3. Europe

16.3.4. South Asia

16.3.5. East Asia

16.3.6. Oceania

16.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

17. North America Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

18. Latin America Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

19. Europe Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

20. South Asia Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

21. East Asia Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

22. Oceania Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

23. Middle East and Africa Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

24. Emerging & Key Countries Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis

25. Market Structure Analysis

25.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

25.2. Market Share Analysis

25.3. Market Presence Analysis

25.3.1. Regional footprint of players

25.3.2. Product footprint of players

25.3.3. Channel footprint of players



26. Competition Analysis

26.1. Competition Dashboard

26.2. Competition Benchmarking

26.3. Competition Deep Dive

26.3.1. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

26.3.1.1. Overview & Key Financials

26.3.1.2. SWOT Analysis

26.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

26.3.1.4. Analyst commentary

26.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

26.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

26.3.1.5.2. Product Type Strategy

26.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

26.3.2. AlterG, Inc.

26.3.3. Bionik Laboratories Corp.

26.3.4. Cyberdyne Inc.

26.3.5. ReWalk Robotics

26.3.6. Instead Technologies Ltd.

26.3.7. Hocoma AG

26.3.8. Fourier Intelligence

26.3.9. Tyromotion

26.3.10. Toyota Motor Corporation

26.3.11. BeatBots LLC

26.3.12. LEADERS REHAB ROBOT Co. Ltd.



27. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



28. Research Methodology



