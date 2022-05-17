U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,065.75
    +61.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,511.00
    +352.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,501.75
    +257.00 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    +29.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.61
    +0.41 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +13.20 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    +0.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    +0.0045 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.80
    -2.07 (-7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2485
    +0.0162 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3240
    +0.2710 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,607.64
    +1,002.51 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.09
    +444.41 (+183.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.43
    +53.63 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Worldwide Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Industry to 2031 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent market study on the medical rehabilitation robotics market offers a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and an opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the medical rehabilitation robotics market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the medical rehabilitation robotics market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in this market in the coming years.

The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of medical rehabilitation robotics market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.

Key Segments of Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market

This study on the medical rehabilitation robotics market offers information divided into seven important segments - product, therapy type, extremity, patient type, application, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

  • Exoskeletons

  • Therapeutic/ Assistive

  • Extremity

  • Upper Extremity

  • Lower Extremity

  • Therapy Type

  • Limb Mobility

  • Gait

  • Sensory

  • Patient Type

  • Adults

  • Paediatric

Application

  • Neurorehabilitation

  • Physical Rehabilitation

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Wellness Centers

  • Rehabilitation Centers

  • Homecare

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Technology Assessment
4.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies
4.3. Recent product Launches
4.4. Regulatory Landscape
4.5. Reimbursement Outlook
4.6. Supply Chain Analysis

5. Market Background and Foundation Data points
5.1. Macro-Economic Factors
5.1.1. Key Facts and Prevalence
5.1.2. Global GDP Growth Outlook
5.1.3. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook
5.1.4. Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.5. Medical Robot Market- Parent Analysis
5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
5.2.1. Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Traumatic Brain Injuries
5.2.2. Growing Technological Advancements and Increasing demand for Rehabilitation Robots to support market growth
5.2.3. Aging Population and increase in cases of stroke to drive market growth
5.2.4. Integration into Developmentally Informative Research Designs to Increase Ease of Use in Neurodevelopmental Populations
5.3. Market Dynamics
5.3.1. Drivers
5.3.2. Restraints
5.3.3. Opportunity

6. COVID19 Crisis Analysis
6.1. Current COVID19 Statistics and Probable Future Impact
6.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact
6.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 financial analysis
6.4. COVID19 and Impact Analysis
6.5. 2020 Market Scenario

7. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016 - 2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021 - 2031
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

8. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market - Pricing Analysis
8.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Product Type
8.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

9. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Demand (in Volume or in Units) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031
9.1. Historical Market Volume (in Units) Analysis, 2016 - 2020
9.2. Current and Future Market Volume (in Units) Projections, 2021 - 2031
9.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

10. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Type
10.1. Introduction / Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Analysis By Product Type, 2016 - 2020
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2021 - 2031
10.3.1. Exoskeleton
10.3.2. Therapeutic/ Assistive
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

11. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Extremity
11.1. Introduction / Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Extremity, 2016 - 2020
11.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Extremity, 2021 - 2031
11.3.1. Upper extremity
11.3.1.1. Arm
11.3.1.2. Wrist
11.3.1.3. Shoulder
11.3.1.4. Elbow
11.3.2. Lower extremity
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Extremity

12. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Therapy Type
12.1. Introduction / Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Therapy Type, 2016 - 2020
12.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy Type, 2021 - 2031
12.3.1. Limb mobility
12.3.2. Gait
12.3.3. Sensory
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy Type

13. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Patient Type
13.1. Introduction / Key Findings
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Patient Type, 2016 - 2020
13.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Patient Type, 2021 - 2031
13.3.1. Adult
13.3.2. Paediatric
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Patient Type

14. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Application
14.1. Introduction / Key Findings
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by Application, 2016 - 2020
14.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2021 - 2031
14.3.1. Neurorehabilitation
14.3.2. Physical Rehabilitation
14.3.3. Others
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

15. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by End User
15.1. Introduction / Key Findings
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis by End User, 2016 - 2020
15.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2021 - 2031
15.3.1. Hospitals
15.3.2. Wellness Centers
15.3.3. Rehabilitation centers
15.3.4. Home care
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User

16. Global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Region
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) & Volume Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020
16.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Volume Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031
16.3.1. North America
16.3.2. Latin America
16.3.3. Europe
16.3.4. South Asia
16.3.5. East Asia
16.3.6. Oceania
16.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

17. North America Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

18. Latin America Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

19. Europe Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

20. South Asia Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

21. East Asia Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

22. Oceania Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

23. Middle East and Africa Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

24. Emerging & Key Countries Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis

25. Market Structure Analysis
25.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
25.2. Market Share Analysis
25.3. Market Presence Analysis
25.3.1. Regional footprint of players
25.3.2. Product footprint of players
25.3.3. Channel footprint of players

26. Competition Analysis
26.1. Competition Dashboard
26.2. Competition Benchmarking
26.3. Competition Deep Dive
26.3.1. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
26.3.1.1. Overview & Key Financials
26.3.1.2. SWOT Analysis
26.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
26.3.1.4. Analyst commentary
26.3.1.5. Strategy Overview
26.3.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy
26.3.1.5.2. Product Type Strategy
26.3.1.5.3. Channel Strategy
26.3.2. AlterG, Inc.
26.3.3. Bionik Laboratories Corp.
26.3.4. Cyberdyne Inc.
26.3.5. ReWalk Robotics
26.3.6. Instead Technologies Ltd.
26.3.7. Hocoma AG
26.3.8. Fourier Intelligence
26.3.9. Tyromotion
26.3.10. Toyota Motor Corporation
26.3.11. BeatBots LLC
26.3.12. LEADERS REHAB ROBOT Co. Ltd.

27. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

28. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txqu4o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘Boeing management is running around like headless chickens,’ Ryanair CEO says in earnings-call tirade

    Michael O'Leary, chief executive of Ryanair Holdings Inc., tore into Boeing Co. during an earnings call Monday, blasting the plane-maker's "very poor management" and calling for a shakeup at the top.

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionNow Tencent Holdings

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfei

  • Oil rises on EU's Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

    Oil hit its highest in seven weeks on Tuesday, supported by the European Union's ongoing push for a ban on Russian oil imports that would tighten supply and as investors focused on higher demand from an easing of China's COVID lockdowns. Brent crude rose as high as $115.14, its highest since March 28, and by 0815 GMT was up 46 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.70. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid 26 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.94.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Oil Rose to Highest Since March as Fuel Markets Heat Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $114 as a global squeeze on refined products prompted concerns about summertime supplies and continued to pull fuel prices higher. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionWest Tex

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • There’s no relief in sight for high gas prices

    Energy experts say drivers should prepare for even higher oil and gas prices.

  • New Oil Traders Fill the Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionThe answers include

  • Ukraine war: Russia nationalises Renault's Moscow plant

    It is the first Russian nationalisation of a major foreign business since the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shanghai Emerges from Lockdown as Virus Flares Elsewhere

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai is tentatively unraveling a punishing lockdown that confined millions of people to their homes for weeks amid signs that its outbreak is coming under control, even as flareups in distant cities show how China is locked in a seemingly endless battle to ward off the hyper-infectious omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Sessio

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.

  • Quitting Russia Could Be Just the Start of Renault’s Shake-Up

    The French car maker has swerved from crisis to crisis in recent years. Finally it is coming up with bolder responses.

  • How Is JetBlue's Stock Affected by Its Hostile Bid for Spirit?

    Monday morning JetBlue Airways made a $30/share hostile takeover bid for Spirit Airlines . The share price of SAVE jumped but what does this do to JBLU's shares? Let's check the charts and indicators.

  • Analyst Report: NRG Energy, Inc.

    NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the U.S., with 7 million customers, including its 2021 acquisition of Direct Energy. It also is one of the largest U.S. independent power producers, with 16 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. Since 2018, NRG has divested its 47% stake in NRG Yield, among other renewable energy and conventional generation investments. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

  • Oil ends higher as gasoline futures soar to another all-time high

    Oil futures erase early losses, ending higher as tight fuel supplies allow gasoline to continue a push into record territory.