U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    +3.51 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.60
    +32.40 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.56 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9737
    +0.0139 (+1.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0152 (+1.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1240
    -0.6670 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,600.07
    +505.73 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.85
    +19.07 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The Worldwide Medical Terminology Software Industry is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Terminology Software Market by Application (Data Aggregation, Reimbursement, Data Integration, Clinical Trials), Products & Services (Services, Platforms), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, IT Vendors) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global medical terminology software market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the opportunities provided by the market such as emerging markets for medical terminology software market, and increasing need to maintain data integrity. However, the reluctance to use terminology solutions over conventional practices is a challenge that is expected to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The data aggregation segment is projected to be the largest segment in the medical terminology software market, by application

Based on application, the data aggregation segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the increasing focus on reducing medical errors and the need to create a consistent and comprehensive data source and improve performance measurement in patient care.

Services was the largest & fastest-growing segment by the product & service of medical terminology software market in 2021

Services segment is projected to be the largest segment & grow at the highest growth rate in the medical terminology software market in 2021. The increasing demand for standardizing patient data, the rising need to rectify medical errors, and the need to streamline large amounts of healthcare data is expected to drive the demand for medical terminology software services in the coming years.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT solutions, rising medical tourism, the growth of the geriatric population, improving healthcare insurance coverage, soaring healthcare expenditures, and growth in the purchasing power of consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Medical Terminology Software Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Terminology Software Market, by Product & Service and End-User (2021)
4.3 Medical Terminology Software Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Medical Terminology Software Market (2020-2027)

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Focus on Minimizing Medical Errors
5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Hcit Adoption
5.2.1.3 Disparity and Fragmentation in the Terminology Content of Healthcare Organizations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 It Infrastructural Constraints in Developing Countries
5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.3.2 Increasing Need to Maintain Data Integrity
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reluctance to Use Terminology Solutions Over Conventional Practices

6 Industry Insights
6.1 Industry Trends
6.1.1 Increasing Preference for Cloud-Based Solutions
6.1.2 Introduction to Icd-11 Guidelines
6.1.3 Growing Trend of Semantic Interoperability
6.2 Revenue Stream Models
6.3 Regulatory Analysis
6.4 Terminology Standards
6.5 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (Fhir)

7 Medical Terminology Software Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Data Aggregation
7.2.1 Without a Common Terminology for Aggregating Patient Data, the Potential for Medical Errors Can Increase - a Key Factor Driving Market Growth
7.3 Reimbursement
7.3.1 Terminology Solutions Play an Important Role in Ensuring Appropriate Reimbursement for Healthcare Services Rendered
7.4 Public Health Surveillance
7.4.1 Population-Based Analytics Includes Those Investigations That Benefit the Entire Population, Including Public Health Surveillance
7.5 Data Integration
7.5.1 Terminology Solutions Can Unify, Clean, and Normalize the Data Collected from Multiple Data Sources
7.6 Decision Support
7.6.1 Incorporation of Standardized Terminology in Cdss Will Help Facilitate the Comparability of Medical Data
7.7 Clinical Trials
7.7.1 Use of Consistent Terminology Within and Between Studies is Critical to Clinical Trial Processes
7.8 Quality Reporting
7.8.1 Governments Across Various Countries are Implementing a Number of Regulations to Encourage the Adoption of Quality Reporting
7.9 Clinical Guidelines
7.9.1 Implementation of Guidelines Helps Organize and Provide the Best Available Evidence to Support Clinical Decision-Making

8 Medical Terminology Software Market, by Product & Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Services
8.2.1 Services Contribute an Important Share to the Market due to Their Ability to Bridge Gaps in the Standardization of Data from Various Sources
8.3 Platforms
8.3.1 Platforms Provide a Single Source for All Terminology Needs

9 Medical Terminology Software Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Healthcare Providers
9.2.1 Healthcare Service Providers
9.2.1.1 Need to Capture and Document Large Amounts of Data in Healthcare Organizations - a Key Driver for Market Growth
9.2.2 Health Information Exchanges
9.2.2.1 Hies Provide Healthcare Professionals and Patients with Electronic Access to Therapeutic Data When and Where They Require It
9.3 Healthcare Payers
9.3.1 Private Payers
9.3.1.1 Terminology Management Solutions Provide Private Payers with the Data Needed to Leverage Competitive Agreements During Provider Contract Negotiations
9.3.2 Public Payers
9.3.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve Healthcare Coverage and Quality of Care are Driving the Adoption of Terminology Solutions Among Public Payers
9.4 Healthcare It Vendors
9.4.1 Medical Terminology Implementation Provides Various Benefits to Healthcare It Vendors
9.5 Other End-Users

10 Medical Terminology Software Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Presence of Major Market Players in the Us Makes It the Largest Market for Medical Terminology Solutions
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Canada is Projected to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Growing Implementation of Various Ehealth Initiatives Makes Europe a Lucrative Market for Medical Terminology Solutions
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Several APAC Countries Drives Growth in this Regional Segment
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Favorable Government Initiatives in Several Latin American Countries Promote the Adoption of Medical Terminology Solutions
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Middle Eastern Countries are Investing in Ehrs to Support the Management of Data and Improve the Quality and Efficiency of Care Delivery

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Ranking of Key Players, 2021
11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.4.1 Product/Service Launches & Upgrades
11.4.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc.
12.2 Wolters Kluwer N.V.
12.3 Clinical Architecture, LLC
12.4 3M
12.5 Apelon, Inc.
12.6 Carecom
12.7 Bitac
12.8 B2I Healthcare
12.9 Bt Clinical Computing
12.10 Hiveworx

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hf8xas

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-medical-terminology-software-industry-is-projected-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2027--301635870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • Ford Super Duty trucks generate 'more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,' CEO says

    Ford unveiled its redesigned F-Series Super Duty product lineup this week as the auto giant looks to expand its commercial vehicle business.

  • European Drug Makers Say Higher Energy Costs Eating Margins: Report

    Europe's drug makers have warned about stopping manufacturing some cheap generic medicines amid surging electricity costs. The generic drug industry lobby group, Medicines for Europe, representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz unit, and Fresenius SE's (OTC: FSNUY) Kabi business, sent a letter to European states' energy and health ministers, asking for measures to relieve the cost burden. According to Medicines for Europe, Generic associations p

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Rises More Than 2%; Treasuries Jump: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’

  • Here's Why Equinor (EQNR) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Equinor (EQNR) is strongly focused on returning capital to stockholders.

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list them on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in the Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • Nio, BYD, China EV Makers Make Big Push Into Europe

    Key to their growth plans, China EV makers Nio, BYD and Xpeng are ramping up in Europe. Can they grab share from traditional giants and Tesla?

  • Hurricane Ian No Longer a ‘Significant Threat’ to Offshore Oil

    Unlike other recent major storms, Hurricane Ian likely won’t wreak much havoc on the oil-and-gas industry. BP is getting crews back out to platforms that had been evacuated.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 CAPITAL BUDGET FOCUSED ON SHAREHOLDER RETURNS

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce its 2023 capital investment budget of $900 - $950 million and average production guidance of 170,000 – 172,000 boe/d1 (64% liquids), resulting in significant free funds flow for elevated shareholder returns in 2023.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.