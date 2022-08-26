Worldwide Medical Tourism Industry to 2029 - Featuring Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and MedMen Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Market Analysis by Treatment, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical tourism market size is estimated to be USD 46.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period.

This is owing to hassle-free and affordable international travel, growing healthcare expenses in developed countries, stringent reimbursement policies in local services, and need of quality services. Factors such as supplementary benefits in other countries, advanced technology, sophisticated devices, efficient practitioners, low cost, and better hospitality coupled with personalized care is also boosting the market growth.

However, visa issues, high commissions and scams by middle men, language barriers, documentation issues, and cumbersome insurance reimbursements are expected to hinder the growth.



By Treatment

Based on treatment, the market is segmented into dental, cosmetic, orthopedic, cardiovascular, fertility, bariatric, ophthalmic, and others. In 2021, the cosmetic segment accounted for a significant revenue share owing to increasing awareness for treatment, change in customer perception for cosmetic surgeries, introduction of advanced technology, and quick procedures coupled with better results. The cardiovascular treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.



Regional Insights

In 2021, North America was the largest revenue-grossing region in the global market owing to presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and rising disposable income. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the low medical expenditure, better hospitality, increasing visa approvals, and availability of highly trained medical practitioners with proven track records.

Thailand, India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore are the dominant regions in Asia Pacific due to the availability of advanced healthcare services at low cost in these regions. Competitor Insights Some of the major companies in the market are TMC Fertility (Malaysia), Sunway Medical Centre (India), Mexicali Bariatric Center (Mexico), Hospital San Jose (Mexico), Fortis Healthcare Limited (India), Artemis Hospital (India), Asian Heart Institute (India), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (India), Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (Thailand), and Yanhee International Hospital (Thailand).

Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, introduction of new services and healthcare packages, comprehensive insurance availability, and strategic collaborations & acquisitions are some of the major strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the industry. This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Medical Tourism



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. SWOT Analysis

5.5. Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Medical Tourism Market

6.1. COVID-19: Overview

6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Treatment type

7.1. Cosmetic treatment

7.1.1. Cosmetic treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2. Dental treatment

7.2.1. Dental treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3. Orthopedic treatment

7.3.1. Orthopedic treatmentl Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4. Neurological treatment

7.4.1. Neurological treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.5. Cancer treatment

7.5.1. Cancer treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.6. Fertility treatment

7.6.1. Fertility treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.7. Cardiovascular treatment

7.7.1. Cardiovascular treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.8. Other treatment

7.8.1. Other treatment Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Regional Market Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Trends

8.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



9. North America Medical Tourism Market



10. Europe Medical Tourism Market

11. Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Market



12. Latin America Medical Tourism Market



13. MEA Medical Tourism Market



14. Competitor Analysis

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021-2029

14.2. Competitive Mapping

14.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis

14.4. Major Recent Developments



15. Company Profiles

15.16. Others Prominent Players



16. Conclusion & Recommendations

