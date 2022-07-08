U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,894.48
    -8.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,336.60
    -47.95 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,593.49
    -27.86 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.10
    -10.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.82
    +2.09 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    +0.0850 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1420
    +0.1330 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,764.66
    +889.40 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.88
    -8.79 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

The Worldwide Melanoma Therapeutics Industry is Projected to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market (2022-2027) by Type of Melanoma, Therapy, Diagnostics, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market is estimated to be USD 12.06 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.79 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.41%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Melanoma Cases
4.1.2 Increase in Need for Cost-Effective Therapeutics in Developing Regions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Innovative and Successful Therapies
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surge in Demand for Targeted Therapy Owing to Reduced Side Effects and Higher Efficiency
4.3.2 Ongoing Research and Development Activities to Introduce Effective Drugs
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies and Lengthy Approval Process

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market, By Type of Melanoma
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Acral Lentiginous Melanoma
6.3 Lentigo Maligna Melanoma
6.4 Nodular Melanoma
6.5 Superficial Spreading Melanoma

7 Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market, By Therapy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemotherapy
7.3 Immunotherapy
7.4 Targeted Therapy
7.5 Radiation Therapy

8 Global Melanoma Therapeutics Market, By Diagnostics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dermatoscopy Devices
8.3 Biopsy Devices

9 Americas' Melanoma Therapeutics Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Melanoma Therapeutics Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Melanoma Therapeutics Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Melanoma Therapeutics Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 AB Sciences
14.2 AbbVie
14.3 Amgen
14.4 Aptose Biosciences
14.5 AstraZeneca
14.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb
14.7 CK Life Sciences Int'l
14.8 Daiichi Sankyo
14.9 Eli Lilly
14.10 Genentech
14.11 Johnson & Johnson
14.12 Merck
14.13 Novartis
14.14 ONO Pharmaceutical
14.15 Philogen
14.16 Pierre Fabre
14.17 Polynoma
14.18 Provectus
14.19 Roche
14.20 Sanofi
14.21 Takeda Pharmaceutical

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoh6k4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-melanoma-therapeutics-industry-is-projected-to-reach-19-7-billion-by-2027--301582916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Panthers owner David Tepper saw Baker Mayfield as depreciated asset

    David Tepper hasn't hit on many of his football decisions in Carolina. But at least he was onto something with the Panthers' calculated pursuit of Baker Mayfield.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • George Noble Blasts Jim Cramer "That is all bullsh*t" - Why He's Avoiding Energy Stocks

    George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation. A recent example is a tweet he shared on June 21 2022, where he laid into investment celebrity Jim Cramer. In his tweet, Noble cites the Belkin Report and shares an excerpt referencing the bullish consensus on energy stocks stating, "In our humble opinion, th

  • Why Roblox stock is on fire

    Roblox shares have been on a wild ride this month. Here's what we know.

  • What booming Costco sales mean for the U.S. economy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Costco's June earnings, as well as what this means for the U.S. economy amid inflation.

  • Calpers Unloads Record $6 Billion of Private-Equity Stakes at Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold about $6 billion of its stakes in private equity funds to second-hand buyers, severing ties with a slew of past managers and freeing up cash for new wagers. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mo

  • Retirement account balances hit a record high last year. Here’s how much the average 401(k) investor has saved at every age

    A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.

  • Why Tilray Investors Got Burned 30% in June

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) went up in smoke in June, losing 30.2% of their value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after analysts slashed their price targets on the Canadian marijuana producer amid market turmoil. There are significant headwinds confronting Tilray and other marijuana stocks, such that even the pot producer's strategic alliance with Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) was rewritten to make the terms more favorable in light of market conditions and the possibility that pre-closing minimum liquidity conditions could not be met.

  • ‘How much would I end up spending?’ I’ve got $10 million in assets, and am thinking about hiring a financial adviser. How much will this really cost me though?

    Question: What is an appropriate wealth management rate? Answer: In the financial industry, there are many different types of fee structures, which means fees are not standard across all financial advisers. “A financial adviser who charges based on assets under management usually charges around a 1% fee yearly, however, the 1% management fee may fluctuate based on a person’s total amount of assets,” says certified financial planner Danielle Miura of Founder-Spark Financials.

  • Twitter Acquisition By Elon Musk In Jeopardy, Report Says

    Twitter stock fell late Thursday after a report surfaced the $44 billion buyout offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk is in jeopardy.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

    Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • These 9 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Could Ride Out a Recession

    Hormel, Exxon Mobil, and Johnson & Johnson are among the longtime dividend growers that meet the criteria Barron's set to determine recession-resilient stocks.

  • Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann Loves These 5 Tech Stocks

    In this article we take a look at why Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann Loves These 5 Tech Stocks. To take a look at the other side of the coin, check out why Brazilian Billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann Has Lost Faith in These 5 Tech Stocks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH), and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. […]

  • Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]

  • TSMC Sales Soar 44% in Another Sign of Resilient Tech Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond Sal

  • After the Biden and Bezos war of words, gas prices really are coming back down to earth

    Gas futures are falling as prices have already receded from recent highs.

  • Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered nearly 80,000 vehicles in June

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss shares of Tesla after the company announced that it delivered nearly 80,000 vehicles in June.

  • Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Push Lower as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With

  • Goldman Sachs: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Investing In Now

    Let's begin with the fact that no investor can get around right now, the current volatile market. In the words of the Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin, “The first six months of 2022 have been a brutal time to be an investor in public markets.” The losses, which stand at 19% year-to-date on the S&P 500, have been broad-based; barring outliers, neither value nor growth strategies have offered any respite. Kostin dives into the current conditions, and comes up with some interesting views. He w