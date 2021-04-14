U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Menthol Cigarette Industry to 2026 - Players Include Alfred Dunhill, Altria Group and British American Tobacco Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global menthol cigarette market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A menthol cigarette is a cylindrical roll of ground or shredded tobacco that is mixed together with menthol flavoring. Menthol is a chemical compound that is produced from mint plants, such as spearmint and peppermint. It is usually added in cigarettes to give a cooling sensation and reduce the harshness of the smoke for the consumer. It also has anesthetic effects and can aid in suppressing the cough reflex by soothing dry throats. In certain variants, menthol is present in small quantities within or near the cigarette filter to release a burst of flavor while smoking.

The rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to sedentary lifestyle habits and hectic schedules, working professionals are increasingly consuming cigarettes to relieve stress and relax their nerves. Menthol cigarettes offer a cooling sensation, sensory excitation and fresh flavor, which provides relief and makes the user more habitual to the flavor.

Additionally, the introduction of flavorless cigarettes with small menthol capsules and menthol cigarettes with an additional capsule is also providing a boost to the market growth. These capsules enable the user to manipulate the intensity of the flavor as per their choice. Apart from this, other product innovations, including the development of low-tar cigarettes and ultra-long and ultra-slim variants for female consumers, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising number of smokers, including the young and female population, and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through social media platforms, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global menthol cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during 2021-2026

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alfred Dunhill Ltd., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, China National Tobacco Corporation, Commonwealth Brands Inc., Essentra Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT&G Corporation, Liggett Group LLC, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the global menthol cigarette market size in 2019?
2. What will be the menthol cigarette market outlook during the next five years (2020-2025)?
3. What are the key global menthol cigarette market drivers?
4. What are the major menthol cigarette industry trends?
5. Who are the leading menthol cigarette manufacturers/industry players?
6. Which is the largest regional menthol cigarette market?
7. What is the dominant menthol cigarette distribution channel?
8. What is the menthol cigarette industry growth rate?
9. What is the key capsule type in the menthol cigarette market?
10. Who are the major end users of menthol cigarettes?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Menthol Cigarette Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Capsule Type
6.1 Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Male
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Female
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Size
8.1 King Size
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 100s
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Online Retailers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alfred Dunhill Limited
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.2 Altria Group Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 British American Tobacco Plc
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 China National Tobacco Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Commonwealth Brands Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Essentra PLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Imperial Brands Plc
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Japan Tobacco Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 KT&G Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Liggett Group LLC
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Lorillard Tobacco Company
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Philip Morris International Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uh3lrl


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-menthol-cigarette-industry-to-2026---players-include-alfred-dunhill-altria-group-and-british-american-tobacco-among-others-301268959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

