Worldwide Metal Caps and Closures Industry to 2025 - Demand for Improved Packaging Designs is Driving Growth

The publisher has been monitoring the metal caps and closures market and it is poised to grow by $2.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report on the metal caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for improved packaging designs and the incompatibility of plastic polymers with bottled contents.



The metal caps and closures market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The metal caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

food and beverage

pharmaceuticals

personal care

others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increased attention on specialty beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the metal caps and closures market growth during the next few years.



The report on metal caps and closures market covers the following areas:

Metal caps and closures market sizing

Metal caps and closures market forecast

Metal caps and closures market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal caps and closures market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berlin Packaging LLC, Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, O.Berk, Pelliconi and C SpA, Silgan Holdings Inc., and SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc. Also, the metal caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Berlin Packaging LLC

Closure Systems International Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Guala Closures SpA

O.Berk

Pelliconi and C SpA

Silgan Holdings Inc.

SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc.

10. Appendix

