Worldwide Metal Caps and Closures Industry to 2025 - Demand for Improved Packaging Designs is Driving Growth
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Caps and Closures Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the metal caps and closures market and it is poised to grow by $2.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. The report on the metal caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for improved packaging designs and the incompatibility of plastic polymers with bottled contents.
The metal caps and closures market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The metal caps and closures market is segmented as below:
By End-user
food and beverage
pharmaceuticals
personal care
others
By Geographical Landscape
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increased attention on specialty beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the metal caps and closures market growth during the next few years.
The report on metal caps and closures market covers the following areas:
Metal caps and closures market sizing
Metal caps and closures market forecast
Metal caps and closures market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal caps and closures market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berlin Packaging LLC, Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, O.Berk, Pelliconi and C SpA, Silgan Holdings Inc., and SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc. Also, the metal caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amcor Plc
BERICAP Holding GmbH
Berlin Packaging LLC
Closure Systems International Inc.
Crown Holdings Inc.
Guala Closures SpA
O.Berk
Pelliconi and C SpA
Silgan Holdings Inc.
SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5dpm0
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900