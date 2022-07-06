The Worldwide Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Industry is Expected to Reach $1.86 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Analysis By Application, By Category, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) market in 2021 was valued at US$1.02 billion, and is likely to reach US$1.86 billion by 2026.

Semiconductors and associated low-dimensional nanostructures are critical in today's world. They have been extensively researched and used in industries and militaries such as ultraviolet optoelectronics, light emitting diodes, quantum-dot photodetectors, and lasers. The understanding of the development dynamics of semiconductor nanostructures by metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) is therefore critical. MOCVD is a chemical vapor deposition method of epitaxial growth for compound semiconductors that is widely used in industry.

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Application: The report splits the global metal organic chemical vapor deposition market into six different segments based on the type of application: microelectronics, data storage, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment, and others. The microelectronic MOCVD segment held around 26.5% share in metal organic chemical vapor deposition market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of microelectronics devices such as resistors, transistors, capacitors, inductors, diodes, and others in various industries across the globe.



By Category: The market report has segmented the global metal organic chemical vapor deposition market into three segments on the basis of category: MOCVD Equipment, MOCVD Materials, and MOCVD Services. MOCVD services is the fastest growing segment expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2026, due to the growing demand for advancement in technology in coming years.



By Region: According to this report, the global market can be divided into five major regions, on the basis of geographical areas: Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific enjoyed the major share of 47% of the total of the global market share in 2021, primarily owing to the increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, and the high demand for automobiles and increasing income levels which have resulted in the rising growth of mid-sized premium and luxury car segments in the region. Therefore, augmenting the MOCVD market growth. China MOCVD market is booming at a rapid pace, thanks to the favorable Government intervention and high production of LED.

Global Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Dynamics:



Growth Drivers: The surge in demand for consumer electronics is directly impacting the growth in MOCVD market, especially due to growth in demand for semiconductor market, which is a major end-user of MOCVD market. The market is further expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, rise in automotive industry, etc. in recent years.



Challenges: Carbon contamination and unintentional hydrogen incorporation are a major problem in MOCVD. MOCVD precursors are very hazardous, as they are formed of highly toxic, hybride, gases due to formation of phosphine. As the human body absorbs organic compounds very easily, the metal organics are very easily absorbed by humans, thus, poisoning the body with heavy metals that often cannot be easily removed by normal bodily functions. This has been a major drawback of the market. Additionally, other factors like, high cost associated with MOCVD manufacturing, etc. are some challenges to the market.



Trends: The rising use of MOCVD in the manufacturing of multilayer semiconductor structure that is used across optoelectronic or electronic equipment is a major trend for the global MOCVD market. The use of advanced MOCVD equipment in the manufacturing process of the semiconductor device increases performance, delivers high switching, speed, and also increases efficiency. More trends in the market are believed to grow the metal organic chemical vapor deposition market during the forecasted period, which may include increasing penetration of AI applications, growing global demand for photovoltaic cells, growing popularity of micro-LEDs, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:



The global metal organic chemical vapor deposition market benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. Since MOCVD is used to grow semiconductors, its influence on semiconductor production has had a considerable market impact. Furthermore, the use of MOCVD as a basic material in solar cells and transistors resulted in some positive developments throughout the pandemic. Understanding the demand drivers for MOCVD end-applications would help assess the influence of COVID on the global MOCVD market. The market is expected to develop quicker in the next years as a result of changes brought about by the pandemic, such as increased semiconductor demand, reconfiguration of MOCVD firms' supply chains to improve robustness, and so on.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:



The metal organic chemical vapor deposition market currently has only three competitors; however, the potential for rapid expansion has made many semiconductor equipment manufacturers interested in this market opportunity. The global market for MOCVD is concentrated, with three companies accounting for more than 95% of the market. With a market share of more than 70%, Aixtron SE is the world's top supplier of MOCVD equipment, followed by AMEC in China and Veeco Instruments Inc. in the US. MOCVD equipment demand is cyclical, resulting in inconsistent income inflows for MOCVD companies. This is also expected to reduce the number of new producers entering the market.

Further, key players of the metal organic chemical vapor deposition market are:

AIXTRON SE

Toshiba Corporation (NuFlare Technology Inc.)

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Nippon Sanso Holding Corporation (Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation)

CVD Equipment Corporation

JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China

Agnitron Technology, Inc.

Samco Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Qingdao Jason Electric Co. Ltd.

Alliance MOCVD, LLC.

