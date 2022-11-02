U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.75
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,681.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,345.75
    +13.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.20
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.50
    +7.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    +0.0024 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    +0.28 (+1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2200
    -1.0120 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,477.53
    -147.79 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.80
    -1.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.32
    -6.84 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

The Worldwide Metal Sputtering Target Material Industry is Expected to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market
Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market, by Type, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metal sputtering target material market is valued at $3153.9 million in 2021 and is projected to generate sales revenue of $5472.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

As per the latest report, the global metal sputtering target market volume was pegged at 1,39,214 metric tons in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% in the years to come.

From the last few years, there has been a growing demand for metal sputtering target material, as it is a fast and clean process for producing thin films. Metal sputtering also offers attractive options for synthesis of high-quality films with tailored properties. Wherein, Copper is one of the most commonly used metals for sputtering targets, due to its high electrical conductivity and ability to form very small defects. Materials used for sputtering can include plastics and other polymers, zinc, aluminum, magnesium, and tin.

Investments in metal sputtering technology are booming, as materials scientists and engineers explore new ways to produce fine, high-quality texture films and particles. One such material is nickel-titanium alloy (NiTi), which has exceptional mechanical properties and can be used to fabricate aircraft parts, among other applications.

In today's market, there are many factors driving demand for metal sputtering target material. Some of the key drivers of demand include the increasing popularity of 3D printing, the need for customized materials, and the demands of research and development. In addition to this, rapid expansion of the semiconductor and MEMS industries, the increasing popularity of nanoscience and nanotechnology research, and the increased importance of metal-air plasma deposition (MAPD) for production of thin films are driving the global metal sputtering target material market growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • Plansee SE

  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting

  • Hitachi Metals

  • Honeywell

  • Sumitomo Chemical

  • ULVAC

  • Materion (Heraeus)

  • GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

  • TOSOH

  • Ningbo Jiangfeng

  • Heesung

  • Luvata

  • Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

  • Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

  • Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

  • FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

  • Advantec

  • Angstrom Sciences

  • Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Dynamics of Global Sputtering Target Material Market

Drivers

  • Ever-growing semiconductor industry is one of the main drivers of demand for metal sputtering targets. As of 2021, the global semiconductor market is valued at over $526.8 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.3% in the years to come. As a result, there is a high demand among semiconductor manufacturers for an ultra-pure, highly homogeneous film on their wafers, and sputtering is one of the most effective ways to achieve this. Wherein, metal sputtering targets are often used to create these films.

  • Growing demand for metal sputtering target materials in solar cells and other energy applications. In order to be efficient, solar cells need to have a very smooth surface with few defects. Sputter deposition is an ideal way to create such a surface, and so metal sputter targets are in high demand for this application.

  • The optical properties of thin films created by sputter deposition can be superior to those of thicker films deposited by other methods, making metal sputter targets increasingly attractive for optoelectronic applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Restraints

Metal sputtering is a chemical vapor deposition process that uses metal atoms to create thin films and Nanostructures. Metal sputtering is an expensive technique and there are many factors that restrain the demand for metal sputtering.

The following are the top 5 factors that restrain the demand for metal sputtering target material market:

  • High capital outlay requirements

  • Specialty needs for different materials

  • Technical limitations

  • Cost of consumables

  • Easily availability of counterfeit products supply

Key Questions Answered:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology

  • Market Definition and Segmentation

  • Assumptions and Acronyms

  • Research Objective

  • Research Methodology

Part 2 Executive Summary

Part 3 Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

  • Trends

Part 4 Industry Analysis

  • Regulatory and Standards Landscape

  • PESTEL Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Impact of Covid-19

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Market Share Analysis

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

  • Praxair

Part 5 Companies Mentioned

  • Plansee SE

  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting

  • Hitachi Metals

  • Honeywell

  • Sumitomo Chemical

  • ULVAC

  • Materion (Heraeus)

  • GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

  • TOSOH

  • Ningbo Jiangfeng

  • Heesung

  • Luvata

  • Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

  • Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

  • Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

  • FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

  • Advantec

  • Angstrom Sciences

  • Umicore Thin Film Products

Part 6 Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Region

  • North America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Europe, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Asia Pacific, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Latin America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Middle East and Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Global Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Region

  • North America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Europe, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Asia Pacific, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Latin America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Middle East and Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 North America Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Country

  • US, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Canada, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Mexico, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Europe Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Country

  • UK, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Germany, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • France, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Italy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Spain, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Poland, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Russia, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Rest of Europe, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Asia-Pacific Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Country

  • China, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • India, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Japan, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Australia + New Zealand, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • ASEAN, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Rest of Asia Pacific, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Latin America Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Country

  • Brazil, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Argentina, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Rest of Latin America, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

Part 7 Middle East & Africa Metal Sputtering Target Material Market

  • Market Overview - Market Size (2017-2030)

  • Market segmentation by:

  • By Product

  • Pure Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Alloy Metal, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • By Application

  • Semiconductor, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Solar Energy, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Flat Panel Display, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Country

  • UAE, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Saudi Arabia, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • South Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa, 2017-2030 (in USD Million & Metric Tons)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeo7mu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Two Wells Return High Grade Lithium Results

    Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide results from the ongoing drill campaign at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) in Salta Province, Argentina. The Company is reporting results from two completed wells. Two rigs are operating on site, and the program has been expanded to include an additional hole for a total of four core wells.

  • 11 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Mineral Stocks To Buy Now. As the global economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of 2020, the metals and mining sector was a beneficiary of […]

  • Top Materials Stocks for November 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • Aya Gold & Silver Provides Exploration Update Including Drilling On Zgounder Regional Properties and Campaign Extension at Boumadine

    Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the launch of its 7,500-meter drill exploration program at Zgounder Regional in the Kingdom of Morocco. Additionally, the Corporation is accelerating exploration at Boumadine through an additional 4,000-meter drilling campaign.

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Buys Another Batch of Mining Machines

    The bitcoin miner has bought more than 26,500 mining machines and 116MW of facilities in the bear market.

  • GR Silver Mining Intersects 44.5 m at 518 g/t AgEq Including 6.5 m at 2,101 g/t AgEq in the Footwall and Hanging Wall of the Main Mineralized Zone at the Plomosas Mine Area

    GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – is pleased to announce additional results from 38 infill drill holes in the resource update program underway at the Company's Plomosas Mine Area, Plomosas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. These drill holes were targeted to replace historical holes used in the 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, where unsampled intervals were assigned zero values, or to test new high-grade Ag-Au mineralized

  • WB-Mining Launches the World's First Real Gold NFTs

    WB-Mining launches the world’s first real gold NFTs

  • Saudi Arabia Courts Australian Miners for $170 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking investment from Australian miners to support its $170-billion plan to build a mining industry and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored

  • GSK lifts 2022 view after third quarter sales of $8.99 billion beat forecasts

    The British pharma major posted sales of 7.83 billion pounds ($8.99 billion) for the third quarter, up from GBP6.63 billion the year prior, and beating a company-provided consensus of GBP7.32 billion.

  • Emerson receive $9.5 billion upfront for sale of stake in climate technologies business; beats Q4 profit expectations

    Shares of Emerson Electric Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, after automation technology and software company confirmed Monday an agreement to sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone Inc. in a deal that values the business at $14.0 billion. The deal was originally reported by The Wall Street Journal. Under terms of the deal, Emerson will receive upfront cash proceeds of $9.5 billion. At the close of the deal, which is expected to occur in the first half of 20

  • AMD’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Is Up on Relief It Wasn’t Worse.

    Investors want to know about the timing of a rebound for the company and the semiconductor-manufacturing sector.

  • Tilman Fertitta Reports 6% Stake in Wynn Resorts

    The stake makes the casino-and-hospitality mogul the second-largest individual shareholder in the Las Vegas-based casino operator.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Polkadot leads decreases as largest cryptocurrencies start mixed

    CRYPTO UPDATE The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest move, surging 10.55% to 14 cents. Polkadot (DOTUSD) led the decreases with a 1.

  • Coinbase Files to Back Ripple’s Case Against the SEC

    Crypto exchange Coinbase has petitioned a federal court for permission to file a friend-of-the-court (amicus) brief in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the latest on the lawsuit.

  • Intuit Stock Drops on News About Hiring. Why the Sell-Off May Be ‘Overdone.’

    Intuit says while Credit Karma is still hiring for some roles 'we have gotten more conservative with our hiring.'

  • Tinder parent delivers stellar quarter as more people pay to find right match

    The results are welcome news for the company which has been rocked this year by executive changes and analyst concerns about poor execution of new features on its dating apps. The company, however, forecast flat growth in fourth-quarter revenue for Tinder. But they warned that a weakening global economy was hitting Match's brands that serve lower-income consumers, while also weighing on discretionary spending across its apps.

  • Oil prices post first gain in 3 sessions

    MARKET PULSE Oil prices ended higher on Tuesday to log their first gain in three sessions. “Risks to energy supplies remain elevated after reports that Iran was planning an attack on targets that include Saudi Arabia and Northern Iraq,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • New Zealand Unemployment Rate Stays Near Record Low, Wages Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment was unchanged near a record low in the third quarter while wages rose by the most since the series began, adding pressure on the central bank to keep raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily BarrageChina Markets Rally

  • Carvana stock shoots higher after JPMorgan ends bearish call

    Shares of Carvana Co. were surging more than 9% in premarket trading Tuesday after JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta ended his bearish call on the used-car retailer, upgrading the stock to neutral from underweight. Gupta wrote that Carvana was "not out of the woods" but that risks around the name "seem better understood." He noted that Carvana shares have lost half their value since the close of Sept. 28, right before peer CarMax Inc. posted its own results. "Worsening auto credit data points are cle