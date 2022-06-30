U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.50
    -51.75 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,669.00
    -330.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.00
    -203.00 (-1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.90
    -25.50 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.62
    -0.16 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.66
    +1.30 (+4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2700
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,140.88
    -958.16 (-4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.01
    -29.66 (-6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.95
    -114.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

The Worldwide Metastatic Cancer Drug Industry is Expected to Reach $68.3 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market

Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market
Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cancer Type, Route of Administration, Drug Class, Product, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metastatic cancer drug market size is projected to reach US$ 68,349.54 million by 2028 from US$ 51,157.97 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the metastatic cancer drug market growth.

The growth in the metastatic cancer drug market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of metastatic cancer across the world and rising government initiatives to support research and developments in cancer treatment. However, the high cost of oncology drugs restricts the market.

Metastatic cancer is defined as an advanced cancer stage that spreads to the other body parts, and the drugs used for the treatment of advanced-stage cancer are known as metastatic cancer drugs. These drugs are used through various therapies, such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

Governments of various countries are introducing missions and programs for quick and effective cancer treatment. In 2016, the US Government launched the Cancer Moonshot with three ambitious goals: To accelerate scientific cancer-related discovery, foster greater collaboration, and improve data sharing. The cancer patient community and medical researchers responded with tremendous energy and ingenuity to this campaign.

On February 2, 2022, the Cancer Moonshot project was relaunched by highlighting new goals of reducing the death rate of cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, improving the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer, and putting an end to cancer through these efforts. By focusing on the areas of cancer research and encouraging new investments that are most likely to benefit patients, the Cancer Moonshot has brought together a large community of investigators and clinicians dedicated to expediting research to improve the lives of patients.

In 2020, 2.7 million people in the European Union were diagnosed with the disease, and another 1.3 million people lost their lives to it. The EU has been working to tackle cancer for decades and its actions, for example tobacco control and protection from hazardous substances, have saved and prolonged lives. Europe's Beating Cancer Plan is the EU's response to the need for cancer treatment. It reflects a political commitment to leave no stone unturned to take action against cancer.

Mobilizing the collective power of the EU to drive change for the benefit of the citizens, the Cancer Plan contains concrete, ambitious actions that will support, coordinate and complement Member States' efforts to reduce the suffering caused by cancer. Over the coming years, it will focus on research and innovation, tap into the process of digitalization and offer new technologies, and mobilize financial instruments to support the Member States.

The European Medicines Agency introduced and authorized a drug named Trodelvy that exhibits greater benefits than its risks. In January 2021, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Daiichi Sankyo)'s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) were granted conditional approval in the European Union (EU) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. In Europe, over 531,000 breast cancer cases in women are diagnosed per year, with approximately 1 in 5 patients being HER2-positive. The impact of the disease is significant, with breast cancer responsible for more than 141,000 deaths annually in Europe.

In January 2022, AbbVie announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigate the telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 South & Central America - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 High Prevalence of Metastatic Cancer
5.1.2 Government Initiatives to Support Developments in Cancer Treatment
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Oncology Drugs
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Investments in Artificial Intelligence for Oncology Drug Development
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increase in Launch of Metastatic Cancer Drugs
5.5 Impact analysis

6. Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.1.1 Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.1.2 Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Company Analysis
6.2.1 Market Positioning of Key Players
6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis
6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.4 Performance of Key Players
6.2.4.1 Celgene Corporation
6.2.4.2 Novartis AG

7. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Analysis - By Cancer Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Revenue Share, by Cancer Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 Breast Cancer
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Breast Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Lung Cancer
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Lung Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Liver Cancer
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Liver Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Hematological Cancer
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Hematological Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Brain Cancer
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Brain Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Prostate Cancer
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Prostate Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.9 Pancreatic Cancer
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Pancreatic Cancer: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.10 Others
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Others: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - By Route of Administration
8.1 Overview
8.2 Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, by Route of Administration, 2021 and 2028 (%)
8.3 Intravenous
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Intravenous: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Intramuscular
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Intramuscular: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Oral
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Oral: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - By Drug Class
9.1 Overview
9.2 Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, by Drug Class, 2021 and 2028 (%)
9.3 HER2 Inhibitors
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 HER2 Inhibitors: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Immune Checkpoints Inhibitors
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Immune Checkpoints Inhibitors: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 PARP Inhibitors
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 PARP Inhibitors: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Kinase Inhibitors
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Kinase Inhibitors: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - By Product
10.1 Overview
10.2 Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, by Product, 2021 and 2028 (%)
10.3 Branded
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Branded: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Generics and Biosimilars
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Generics and Biosimilars: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, by End User, 2021 and 2028 (%)
11.3 Hospital
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Hospitals: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.4 Specialty Clinic
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Specialty Clinics: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Others: Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

12. Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market - Regional Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Metastatic Cancer Drugs Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14. Metastatic Cancer Drug Market - Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies in the Metastatic Cancer Drug Market, 2021-2028
14.3 Inorganic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Organic Growth Strategies
14.4.1 Overview

15. Company Profiles
15.1 AbbVie Inc.
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Amgen Inc.
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 Novartis AG
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 Astrazeneca
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Eli Lilly and Company.
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 MERCK KGaA
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH)
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4sw5y

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says he is experiencing ‘rebound’ of COVID symptoms after Paxlovid treatment

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor, said he is experiencing a rebound of COVID-19 symptoms after taking Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid. Fauci, 81, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, and while his symptoms were initially “minimal,” he was prescribed a five-day course of Paxlovid when they worsened because of his age. Paxlovid is the…

  • U.S. Agrees to Pay $3.2 Billion for More Pfizer Covid Vaccines

    Under the deal, the U.S. government will get 105 million doses and have the option to purchase more. The doses would be for a fall booster drive.

  • Oklahoma reaches opioid settlement with 3 drug companies

    Oklahoma officials have reached an opioid settlement with three drug companies that would bring more than $250 million to finance efforts to battle opioid addiction, state Attorney General John O'Connor has announced. The deal with McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen settled a lawsuit in which Oklahoma accused the companies of fostering a nationwide epidemic of opioid abuse, O'Connor said in a Monday statement.

  • The debate over banning Juul

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • Walmart and CVS Will No Longer Let You Do This, Effective Immediately

    Many of us rely on stores like Walmart and CVS for daily necessities, whether we're heading out to shop for groceries or to pick up a prescription. So, when these retailers announce restrictions, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. And now, both Walmart and CVS have said that they will no longer allow customers to do something they used to be able to do in stores, effective immediately. Read on to find out what these retailers are putting limits on, and how it might affect you.READ THIS NEXT

  • As Monkeypox Cases Spread, US Announces New Vaccination Plan

    What started out as just a handful of confirmed cases of monkeypox in a few European countries (Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden), Canada, the UK, and the US (mainly in Massachusetts and Florida), has grown to 306 cases in 27 states, as of June 28 per The New York Times. The CDC has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) or command center "for monitoring and coordinating the emergency response to monkeypox and mobilizing additional CDC personnel and resources."

  • Fauci says he experienced ‘Paxlovid rebound’ but says the drug stopped his infection from becoming more severe

    The president’s chief medical adviser took a second round of Paxlovid for his rebound symptoms, though the CDC says there’s no evidence such action helps.

  • One Actor's Personal, Painful Story of Contracting Monkeypox

    J Matthias Ford took to social media to share the ordeal of his battle with Monkeypox.

  • Twin Omicron subvariants have taken over the U.S., but they’re not quite identical. One is ‘the worst version of the virus we’ve seen’

    “The Omicron subvariant BA.5 is the worst version of the virus that we’ve seen,” Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, blogged Monday in anticipation of the viral coup.

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • Already Had COVID? Here's How Long You May be Immune

    If you've had COVID-19, chances are you're not eager to repeat the experience. Unfortunately, the virus has evolved in such a way that reinfections are common. If having the virus once doesn't protect you from getting it again, the question becomes: How long does your immunity last? Here's what the experts say. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Omicron Created a Blurry Immunity Picture Earlier in t

  • California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

    When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps. The overall mood, she suspects, will lift as well if her classmates at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont aren't quite so sleepy. Similar proposals are before lawmakers in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

  • FDA Panel Recommends Fall Booster Shots to Specifically Target Omicron Variant

    While FDA is expected to embrace the panel's recommendation, further booster shots may be advised on a regular basis in the future

  • Roe v. Wade: Companies must create culture of 'psychological safety,' expert says

    How companies are approaching mental health in the wake of Roe V. Wade decision.

  • How Llama Blood—Yes, Llama Blood—Can Protect You From COVID

    Don MasonAside from the vaccine, one of the biggest reasons we’ve seen a drop in COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic is because of the development of effective treatments. Doctors and nurses are better equipped to help patients who come in with a serious case of the virus, shortening hospital stays and alleviating pressure on a strained medical system. And, as time passes, better and more effective treatments are being discovered—and sometimes in very surprising places.That’s the case w

  • Louisiana AG warns doctors against performing abortions

    Arizona’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday said that a total ban on abortions that has been on the books since before statehood can be enforced, putting him at odds with GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, who says a 15-week abortion ban he signed in March takes precedence. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been reviewing the law that’s been on the books since at least 1901 since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last week. Abortion clinics across Arizona immediately stopped performing the procedure after Friday’s court ruling out of fear of prosecution.

  • The breakthrough discovery that could reverse deadly pancreatic cancer

    Pancreatic cancer may be reversed by a so-called “gremlin” therapy, scientists have found in a landmark discovery.

  • Arizona attorney general says pre-1901 abortion ban is enforceable

    Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years.

  • Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness

    Travis Barker is hospitalized for a medical emergency on Tuesday. The Blink 182 drummer was seen on a stretcher at Cedar-Sinai hospital with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, close by. His condition is still unknown, but Travis posted a cryptic message the same day.

  • Fauci concerned about stalled COVID funding as White House predicts fall tsunami of infection: ‘We are still in the middle of a war here against a very formidable virus’

    In a May statement President Joe Biden warned that without additional COVID funding, “more Americans will die needlessly.”