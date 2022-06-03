U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Worldwide Metaverse Industry to 2027 - Featuring Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Epic Games Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Metaverse Market

Global Metaverse Market
Global Metaverse Market

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse Market, By Type, Application, By Technology & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the total investment in the metaverse market was valued at USD 80.00 Billion, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 800.00 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 45.00% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).

Metaverse is a 3D online virtual realm that connects individuals in all parts of their lives. Augmented reality will power the metaverse, with each user commanding a different avatar or character. Metaverse will incorporate economy, digital identification, decentralized government, and other uses in addition to games and social media with the help of Blockchain technology. It provides the feature to co-create and test products virtually. Unfolds new opportunities for content creators, VR developers, venture capitalists, and other businesses, For instance, Players are alliancing with one another to capture the attention of their target customer base and get good market share in Metaverse.

The metaverse will provide enormous opportunities for businesses to improve the customer experience, Introduce virtual 3D products that can only be found in the metaverse, Gather new customer data, Sell physical and digital goods and services, and Provide hardware and software to support metaverse activities. Gen Z will be the generation pushing early Metaverse adoption. Gen Z is extraordinarily comfortable and at ease in circumstances that could exist in the Metaverse. The augmented reality environment is becoming more about the live experience of these worlds and how they interact, which includes playing, observing, and socializing, for this age. For example, in gaming, in addition to playing, the emphasis is on social aspects and communal features

Brands can use metaverse as an additional sales channel by integrating systems that let customers to purchase, invest, and sell in the metaverse currency. NFTs may also help to advance the metaverse by supporting the growth of digital markets. Metaverse creators might collect commission fees on transactions, just like how app shops work now. Gaming Users can gather and sell in-game assets in exchange for tokens that may have real-world worth when playing Blockchain-based games or engaging in metaverse activities, like in the case of play-to-earn games. You may potentially generate money in the metaverse by creating games for people to play and enjoy

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2028 are considered the forecast period.

Aspect cover in this report:

  • Based on Type, the market segmented into Mobile and Desktop.

  • Based on Technology, the market segmented into Blockchain, VR & AR, and Mixed Reality.

  • Based on Application, the market segmented into Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation, and Social Media.

The Major players operating in this report study include Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Epic Games Inc., Infinite Assets Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Niantic Inc., Naver Z, Entain Plc, The Sandbox, and Google Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market overview

3. Key Market Insights

  • Demand Side Trends

  • Supply Side Trends

  • Price Trend

  • Historic

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Historic Price, 2015 - 2020, $)

  • Current

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Current Price, 2020 ($))

  • Forecast

  • (Exhibit: Data Analysis on Forecast Price, 2021 -2027 ($))

  • Technology Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of technology and details)

  • Patent Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Name of Patents and details)

  • Trade Analysis

  • Key Exporting and Importing Countries

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Import Data, 2015 - 2020)

  • (Exhibit: Data Table: Export Data, 2015 - 2020)

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • (Exhibit: Detailed Value Chain Presentation)

  • Ecosystem Of the Market

  • Exhibit: Parent Market Ecosystem Market Analysis

  • Exhibit: Market Characteristics of Parent Market

4. COVID Impact

  • Introduction

  • Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

  • Exhibit: Data on GDP - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  • Revised Market Size

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

  • Exhibit: Data Table on Segment Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • COVID Strategies by Company

  • Exhibit: Analysis on key strategies adopted by companies

5. Market Dynamics and Outlook

  • Market Dynamics

  • Exhibit: Impact analysis of DROC, 2021

  • Drivers

  • Opportunities

  • Restraints

  • Challenges

  • Regulatory Landscape

  • Exhibit: Data Table on regulation from different region

  • Porters Analysis

  • Competitive rivalry

  • Exhibit: Competitive rivalry Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of substitute products

  • Exhibit: Threat of Substitute Products Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Exhibit: buyers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Exhibit: Threat of new entrants Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Exhibit: Threat of suppliers bargaining power Impact of key factors, 2021

  • Special insights on future disruptions

  • Technical Impact

  • Economic impact

  • Social Impact

6. Global Metaverse Market by Type

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Mobile

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Desktop

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

7. Global Metaverse Market by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Blockchain

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • VR & AR

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Mixed Reality

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

8. Global Metaverse Market by Application

  • Market segments

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share Analysis 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Data table on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Gaming

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Online Shopping

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Content Creation

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

  • Social Media

  • Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020-2027

  • Exhibit: Chart on Market share 2021-2027 (%)

  • Exhibit: Market size and forecast 2021-2027 ($ Billion)

9. Market Size by Region

10. Key Company Profiles

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Total number of companies covered

  • Exhibit: companies covered in the report, 2021

  • Top companies market positioning

  • Exhibit: company positioning matrix, 2021

  • Top companies market Share

  • Exhibit: Pie chart analysis on company market share, 2021(%)

  • 3i Inc. (South Korea)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Apple Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Atari, Inc. (France)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Autodesk Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Dapper Labs (Canada)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Decentraland (China)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Epic Games, Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Fastly (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Google LLC (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Infor (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Magic Leap, Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Nextech AR Solutions Inc. (Canada)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • NVIDIA Corporation (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Oracle Corporation (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • PTC Inc. (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

  • Roblox Corporation (US)

  • Exhibit Company Overview

  • Exhibit Business Segment Overview

  • Exhibit Financial Updates

  • Exhibit Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbwt7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


