Worldwide Metaverse Industry to 2027 - Featuring Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Epic Games Among Others
Global Metaverse Market
Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse Market, By Type, Application, By Technology & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the total investment in the metaverse market was valued at USD 80.00 Billion, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 800.00 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 45.00% over the forecast period (2022 - 2028).
Metaverse is a 3D online virtual realm that connects individuals in all parts of their lives. Augmented reality will power the metaverse, with each user commanding a different avatar or character. Metaverse will incorporate economy, digital identification, decentralized government, and other uses in addition to games and social media with the help of Blockchain technology. It provides the feature to co-create and test products virtually. Unfolds new opportunities for content creators, VR developers, venture capitalists, and other businesses, For instance, Players are alliancing with one another to capture the attention of their target customer base and get good market share in Metaverse.
The metaverse will provide enormous opportunities for businesses to improve the customer experience, Introduce virtual 3D products that can only be found in the metaverse, Gather new customer data, Sell physical and digital goods and services, and Provide hardware and software to support metaverse activities. Gen Z will be the generation pushing early Metaverse adoption. Gen Z is extraordinarily comfortable and at ease in circumstances that could exist in the Metaverse. The augmented reality environment is becoming more about the live experience of these worlds and how they interact, which includes playing, observing, and socializing, for this age. For example, in gaming, in addition to playing, the emphasis is on social aspects and communal features
Brands can use metaverse as an additional sales channel by integrating systems that let customers to purchase, invest, and sell in the metaverse currency. NFTs may also help to advance the metaverse by supporting the growth of digital markets. Metaverse creators might collect commission fees on transactions, just like how app shops work now. Gaming Users can gather and sell in-game assets in exchange for tokens that may have real-world worth when playing Blockchain-based games or engaging in metaverse activities, like in the case of play-to-earn games. You may potentially generate money in the metaverse by creating games for people to play and enjoy
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2028 are considered the forecast period.
Aspect cover in this report:
Based on Type, the market segmented into Mobile and Desktop.
Based on Technology, the market segmented into Blockchain, VR & AR, and Mixed Reality.
Based on Application, the market segmented into Gaming, Online Shopping, Content Creation, and Social Media.
The Major players operating in this report study include Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Epic Games Inc., Infinite Assets Inc., Magic Leap Inc., Niantic Inc., Naver Z, Entain Plc, The Sandbox, and Google Inc.
