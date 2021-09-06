Worldwide Methanol Industry to 2026 - by Feedstock, Derivative, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Methanol is a colorless, fairly volatile, flammable, and poisonous liquid and the simplest compound in the long series of organic compounds known as alcohols. Thousands of everyday products use methanol as an energy resource. Pure methanol is an important compound used in the chemical synthesis of a variety of products ranging from dyestuffs, perfumes, resins to pharmaceuticals. The methanol industry spans throughout the world, with over 90 methanol plants with a production capacity of more than 110 million metric tons. Every day almost 200,000 tons of methanol is used as either transportation fluid or chemical feedstock.



According to the publisher, the global Methanol market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of the global methanol market are the increasing usage of methanol as an alternative fuel in China, the constant growth of methanol/methanol derivatives in various end-user industries, positive government initiatives, and growing concerns of environmental issues.



Methanol (CH3OH) has a very high hydrogen to carbon ratio and a higher octane value than gasoline. Methanol requires less oxygen for combustion compared to gasoline, leading to less requirement of compression power and hence yielding less NOx or SOx per kilometer traveled. Moreover, methanol also generates lower carbon monoxide and benzene emissions relative to other fuels. Methanol is also a cost-friendly and safer alternative compared to conventional transportation fuels as it is cheaper to produce and has a lower risk of flammability. China leads the world in methanol usage as a fuel, with around 7% of the country's total transportation fuel being methanol. China has high levels of air pollution, which is responsible for a large number of premature deaths and many respiratory diseases. Revision of vehicle emission guidelines and switch to cleaner fuel alternatives such as methanol has significantly decreased pollution levels in China since it produces 44% less CO2 compared to diesel. Guizhou province in China is a pioneer in utilizing methanol-fueled vehicles and has surpassed other regions of the country. Currently, there are more than 5,000 methanol-fueled taxis in Guizhou - a province that accounts for 75% of the total methanol vehicles in the country. Recently, the government has established 13 methanol filling stations in the province.



Methanol also works in combustion engines and is increasingly being deployed in motorsports. Since there is no requirement for expensive and heavy batteries, methanol offers a much cheaper alternative compared to electric trucks for long-haul transportation. The number of methanol-fueled vehicles reached more than one million in China in 2018. Figures are continuously rising due to constant support from the Chinese government in the form of subsidies and strategic planning. High emissions of sulfur due to the usage of conventional fuels are also increasing global warming, which is a growing concern for the entire world. To overcome this scenario, many environmental experts suggest carbon-neutral fuels (E-fuels that are a combination of carbon dioxide, water, and electricity) to produce methanol and dimethyl ether. To meet Chinese fuel demand and advance their domestic energy economy, methanol offers the ideal solution as it can be produced from a wide variety of available feedstocks, which includes coal, natural gas, and biomass. E-fuels store and transport liquid electricity to fuel electric vehicles, marine vessels, trains, drones and generate stationary, portable, and back-up power. E-fuels produced by carbon dioxide recycling would reduce CO2 emissions by 98% that solves the problem of global warming, and leading to a sustainable energy ecosystem.

Companies Mentioned

Methanex Corporation

BASF SE

Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

SABIC

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

China Risun Group Limited

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

ENI SpA

HELM AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.3 Market Trends & Developments

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Feedstock Analysis

3.6 Trade Scenario

3.7 Price Trend Analysis

3.8 Supply Scenario

3.9 Regulatory Policies

3.10 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Competition in the Industry

4.2.2 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.5 Threat of substitute products



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Feedstock

5.2 By Derivative

5.3 By End Use

6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



