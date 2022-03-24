U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.25
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,379.00
    +129.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,530.00
    +83.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.60
    +11.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.24
    +0.31 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.80
    +14.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    +0.21 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.17
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5790
    +0.4660 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,961.67
    +959.75 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.34
    +25.74 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.67
    +18.04 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Worldwide Methanol Industry is Expected to Reach $41.9 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Methanol Market

Global Methanol Market
Global Methanol Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Derivative End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The methanol market is projected to reach US$ 41,974.76 million by 2028 from US$ 28,114.27 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, is the simplest from the long series of alcohols, prepared by directly combining carbon monoxide gas and hydrogen in the presence of a catalyst. Methanol is used in fabricating different products such as adhesives, paints and coatings, carpet underlay, wood panels, methanol, fuel system, components, brake pads, paper towels, cosmetics, carpeting, furniture, and cabinets.

Based on derivative, the global methanol market is segmented into formaldehyde, acetic acid, methanol-to-olefins (MTO) / methanol-to-propylene (MTP), methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE), methyl methacrylate (MMA), biodiesel (gasoline blending), dimethyl ether (DME), and others. The formaldehyde segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Formaldehyde is a colorless poisonous gas synthesized through methanol oxidation. It is used as an antiseptic, disinfectant, and general-purpose chemical reagent in laboratory applications. Formaldehyde is also widely used in the pharmaceuticals industry in the production of vaccines, anti-infective drugs, and hard-gel capsules. Moreover, formaldehyde finds applications as a preservative in food, medicines, and cosmetics.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. Asia-Pacific is one of the major consumers of methanol due to the rise in petrochemicals production in the region. China is the global leader in methanol consumption owing to a sharp rise in the use of methanol in fuel products. The compound is used in the large-scale production of petrochemicals, and the rise in petrochemicals demand is propelling the methanol market growth in this region. Moreover, the use of petrochemicals in end-user industries, such as construction and automotive, is the primary factor driving the methanol market.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the growth of the methanol market owing to disruptions in construction activities and halt in expansion or new construction of plants and factories. Also, industries such as construction, paints and coating, electronics, and packaging have been affected by sudden disruptions in operational efficiencies and value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries for travel and trade. However, the growing demand for methanol products in the pharmaceuticals industry is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global methanol market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Methanol Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Methanol Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing use of Methanol as Feedstock in Various Applications
5.1.2 Rising Application of Methanol in Construction Activities
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Detrimental Effect of Methanol on Human Health
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of Methanol as Blended Fuel in Transportation Industry
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Trend of Green Methanol
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Methanol - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Methanol Market Overview
6.2 Methanol Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning - Methanol Market Players

7. Methanol Market Analysis - By Derivative
7.1 Overview
7.2 Methanol Market, By Derivative (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Formaldehyde:
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Formaldehyde: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.4 Acetic Acid
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Acetic Acid: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.5 Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP)
7.5.1 overview
7.5.2 Methanol-to-Olefins (MTO)/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP): Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.6 Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether (MTBE)
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE): Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.7 Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Methyl methacrylate (MMA): Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.8 Biodiesel (Gasoline Blending)
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Biodiesel (Gasoline Blending) : Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.9 Dimethyl Ether (DME)
7.9.1 Overview
7.9.2 Dimethyl ether (DME):Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.10 Methyl methacrylate (MMA)
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Others: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

8. Methanol Market Analysis - By End-Use
8.1 Overview
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Automotive: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.3 Construction
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Construction: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Electronics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Electronics: Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Packaging
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Packaging: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Pharmaceuticals
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Pharmaceuticals: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6.3 Paints and Coatings
8.6.4 Overview
8.6.5 Paints and Coatings: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Methanol Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Methanol Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19
10.1 Overview - Impact of COVID-19
10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Methanol Market
10.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.7 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
11.4 Merger and Acquisition

12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 Methanex Corporation
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2 OCI N.V.
12.3 BASF SE
12.4 SABIC
12.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co.
12.6 HELM AG
12.7 Celanese Corporation
12.8 Zagros Petrochemical co.
12.9 Mitsui and co. ltd.
12.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rp6qg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Rise, Cardano and Dogecoin Soar—and What Else Is Happening in the Crypto Market Today

    and other cryptocurrencies rose on Thursday, with smaller tokens or “altcoins” seeing the biggest gains, as a wider return to risk-sensitive assets among investors boosted the crypto space. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up 2% over the past 24 hours to $43,000 according to data from CoinDesk, touching its highest point since the beginning of March. Bitcoin and ether remain well off all-time highs of $68,990 and $4,865, respectively, reached in early November.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Nikola Stock Rises Because Management Did What It Said It Would Do

    Shares of electric and hydrogen truck technology provider Nikola were rising sharply in premarket trading Thursday after the company confirmed that production has begun on its battery-electric commercial truck, the Tre, ahead of its investor event to be held later Thursday. Nikola (NKLA) stock was up 9.6% to $10.02 in premarket trading. The Tre is an all-electric truck with an estimated per-charge range of about 350 miles.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Rally Retreat; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.