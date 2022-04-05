U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Worldwide Microdisplay Industry to 2027 - Featuring Kopin, Himax Technologies and eMagin Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microdisplay Market

Global Microdisplay Market
Global Microdisplay Market

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdisplay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microdisplay market reached a value of US$ 1.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.17 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A microdisplay is a small-sized screen with a diagonal size of less than two inches. It is commonly used in rear-projection televisions (TVs), head-mounted displays (HMDs), head-up displays (HUDs), data projectors, and Near-To-Eye (NTE) devices and as viewfinders in digital cameras. It can either be transmissive or reflective type depending upon the mode of transmission of light through the display unit. Reflective microdisplays are used in Digital Light Processing (DLP) projectors, whereas transmissive microdisplays are used in backlit laptop computer screens.

Some of the chief characteristics of microdisplays include high resolution, excellent picture quality, low power consumption and compact size. Owing to these advantages, they find wide applications across industries such as military and defense, consumer electronics and healthcare. The increasing popularity of augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and the development of high-definition and ultra-high-definition microdisplay screens are among the critical factors driving the demand for microdisplays in these industries.

For instance, AR and VR headsets require highly advanced microdisplays to offer the best performance to the user. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and compact VR glasses which are made using large-area microdisplays. Apart from this, HMDs are extensively used in the gaming, sports and entertainment sectors in products such as TV sets, tablets, smartphones and cameras, thus further catalyzing the demand for these screens.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global microdisplay market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, resolution, brightness and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices

  • Head-Up Display (HUD)

  • Projector

  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

  • Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)

  • Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

  • Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Breakup by Resolution:

  • Lower Than HD

  • HD

  • FHD

  • Higher Than FHD

Breakup by Brightness:

  • Less Than 500 Nits

  • 500-1,000 Nits

  • More Than 1,000 Nits

Breakup by End-User:

  • Consumer

  • Industrial and Enterprise

  • Automotive

  • Military, Defense, and Aerospace

  • Sports and Entertainment

  • Retail and Hospitality

  • Medical

  • Education

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the leading players being Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc, eMagin Corporation, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc, Microtips Technology, LLC, Universal Display Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Jasper Display Corp., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global microdisplay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global microdisplay industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microdisplay industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the brightness?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microdisplay industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microdisplay industry?

  • What is the structure of the global microdisplay industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global microdisplay industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global microdisplay industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Microdisplay Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Resolution
5.7 Market Breakup by Brightness
5.8 Market Breakup by End-User
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Near-To-Eye (NTE) Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Head-Up Display (HUD)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Projector
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Digital Light Processing (DLP)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Resolution
8.1 Lower Than HD
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 HD
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 FHD
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Higher Than FHD
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Brightness
9.1 Less Than 500 Nits
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 500-1,000 Nits
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 More Than 1,000 Nits
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Consumer
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Industrial and Enterprise
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Automotive
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Military, Defense, and Aerospace
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Sports and Entertainment
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Retail and Hospitality
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Medical
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
10.8 Education
10.8.1 Market Trends
10.8.2 Market Forecast
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Market Trends
10.9.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Kopin Corporation
16.3.2 Himax Technologies, Inc
16.3.3 eMagin Corporation
16.3.4 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc
16.3.5 Microtips Technology, LLC
16.3.6 Universal Display Corporation
16.3.7 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
16.3.8 Micron Technology Inc.
16.3.9 LG Display Co. Ltd.
16.3.10 Seiko Epson Corporation
16.3.11 Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
16.3.12 Jasper Display Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxhzc2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


