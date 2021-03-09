Worldwide Microencapsulated Pesticides Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Modern Farming Equipment is Driving Growth
Dublin, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microencapsulated Pesticides Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microencapsulated pesticides market was evaluated at US$421.152 million for the year 2020 growing at a CAGR of 10.93% reaching the market size of US$784.753 million by the year 2026. Microencapsulated Pesticides refers to coated pesticides capsules used for protection against pests in Crops field, agriculture goods warehouse and cattle feed protection in storage from pests. These are better than the liquid spray pesticides as that causes illness when it comes to frequent contact with skin while applying. However, the technique of applying remains same i.e. it is mixed with water and sprinkled on the crop field after which the capsule breaks open and gets active against pests.
As compared to the ordinary liquid pesticides, it has resulted in less odour, optimal quantity as desired, and enhanced safety. The cost of microencapsulation can vary considerably and is largely dependent upon the technique employed. The techniques influence the cost of the microencapsulated capsules. As the agriculture industry grows in size due to the change in consumption pattern demanding more crops for healthy, organic and vegan food, the demand for Microencapsulated Pesticides Market also increases. The market players are adopting the new strategies to turn the markets back to the usual scenario under the lockdown scenario from recovering the impact of COVID-19. The market players have been looking at the market with an optimistic perspective.
COVID-19 outbreak
The demand is expected to be hampered by the fact that the recent outbreak has further impacted the demand for Microencapsulated Pesticides Market products in several countries. The market growth has been relatively impacted by the initiating of the outbreak since the disruption in the supply chain led to a delay in the order shipments faced by the equipment manufacturers. Under the COVID-19 scenario, the demand for pesticide capsules remained unmet as there was an excess surplus of agriculture produce which remained in the warehouses perished as is due to lack of logistical support and commercial demand from hotels, restaurants etc. as the economy remained shut. The lack of workforce added to worsen the situation for farmers. Moreover, the use of pesticides for grounds has taken a brunt drastically. The revival to the industry is expected to follow as the markets go back to normal.
Rising demand for modern farming equipment
The market for Microencapsulated Pesticides is majorly being driven by the globally growing knowledge of modern farming equipment such as pesticides, soil wetter, and other auxiliary items. The focus of the farmer is upon the Microencapsulated Pesticides to increase the yield the crop yield and minimize wastage by pests. The use of Microencapsulated Pesticides Market is undertaken to reduce pest attacks.
The growth in the market of pesticides capsules can be attributed to the advancement in the farming techniques to increase the yield of agriculture land to cater to the demand for food and other natural produce. The pesticides capsules also let the capsules penetrate deep into the fields for better results. Apart from agriculture, increase in the number of playing turfs, stadiums at the global level increasing the dependency on the to prevent pests by eating up special grass in the land suitable for playing sports such as football, cricket, hockey etc. The market also serves the needs for speciality landscapes such as lawns, fields for special purposes such as botanical gardening and exotic plants.
With the increase in the demand of the logistical and transport support for agricultural production due to increasing distances between the farmlands and the consumer market, the demand for the encapsulated pesticides markets rise.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Research Highlights
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of End-Users
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Analysis, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Herbicides
5.3. Fungicides
5.4. Insecticides
5.5. Others
6. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Analysis, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Crop protection
6.3. Cattle Feed stock storage
6.4. Agriculture produce Warehousing
6.5. Others
7. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market Analysis, by Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Type
7.2.2. North America Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Application
7.2.3. By Country
7.2.3.1. USA
7.2.3.2. Canada
7.2.3.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. South America Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Type
7.3.2. South America Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Application
7.3.3. By Country
7.3.3.1. Brazil
7.3.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Type
7.4.2. Europe Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Application
7.4.3. By Country
7.4.3.1. Germany
7.4.3.2. France
7.4.3.3. UK
7.4.3.4. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Type
7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Application
7.5.3. By Country
7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.3.2. UAE
7.5.3.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Asia Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Type
7.6.2. Asia Pacific Microencapsulated Pesticides Market, By Application
7.6.3. By Country
7.6.3.1. China
7.6.3.2. India
7.6.3.3. Japan
7.6.3.4. South Korea
7.6.3.5. Others
8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
9. Company Profiles
9.1. BASF
9.2. Syngenta
9.3. FMC Corporation
9.4. Reed Pacific
9.5. Monsanto
9.6. ADAMA
9.7. Belchim Crop Protection
9.8. ECOSAFE Natural Products Inc
9.9. BotanoCap
