Worldwide Millimeter Wave Technology Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aviat Networks, Denso, Farran Technology and NEC Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market (2022-2027) by Component, Product, Frequency Band, License Type, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market is estimated to be USD 1.98 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.95 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.12%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aviat Networks, Axxcss Wireless Solutions, CableFree Networks, Cisco Systems, Denso, Farran Technology, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand in Security Screening and Telecommunication Industry
4.1.2 Rapid Use of Radar Technology in Military and Aerospace Industry
4.1.3 Emerging Applications in Automotive and Medical Industry
4.1.4 Growing Demand of High-Speed Broadband Connectivity
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Concern Associated with Distortion from Atmosphere
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rapid Exposure of 5G Coupled with Millimeter Wave Technology in Various Applications Across the Globe
4.3.2 Rising Numerous IoT Based Devices Globally
4.3.3 Use of V-Band Millimeter Wave for Last-Mile Connectivity
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Complex Architecture of Millimeter Wave Requires Advanced Technology Infrastructure

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Antennas & Transceiver Components
6.3 Communication & Networking Components
6.4 Frequency Sources & Related Components
6.5 Imaging Components
6.6 Interface Components
6.7 Power & Battery Components
6.8 RF & Radio Components
6.9 Sensors & Controls
6.10 Other Components

7 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Radar And Satellite Communication Systems
7.3 Scanning Systems
7.4 Telecommunication Equipment
7.5 Others

8 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By Frequency Band
8.1 Introduction
8.2 24-57 Ghz
8.3 57-95 Ghz
8.4 95-300 Ghz

9 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By License Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
9.3 Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave
9.4 Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

10 Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market, By End-Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive & Transportation
10.3 Consumer & Commercial
10.4 Healthcare
10.5 Imaging
10.6 Industrial
10.7 Mobile & Telecom

11 Americas' Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aviat Networks
16.2 Axxcss Wireless Solutions
16.3 CableFree Networks
16.4 Cisco Systems
16.5 Denso
16.6 Farran Technology
16.7 Fujitsu
16.8 Hubei YJT Technology
16.9 L3Harris Technologies
16.10 Mitsubishi Electric
16.11 NEC
16.12 NTT Data
16.13 Nuctech Company
16.14 Ooma
16.15 Proxim Wireless
16.16 SCSK
16.17 Siklu Communication
16.18 Smiths Group
16.19 Vubiq Networks

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mzl6g

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


