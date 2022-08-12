U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Mineral Wool Industry to 2030 - Increasing Construction of Energy-efficient Buildings is Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Market, by Type, by Product Type, by End-User Industry - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Mineral wool is an excellent insulation material that's derived from iron ore slag, a waste product of the steel industry. In fact, some mineral wool products are made from over 90% recycled material. That means the insulation value of mineral wool is higher than that of cellulose.

There are two types of mineral wool insulation: faced and unfaced. Faced mineral wool is usually made of paper or plastic, but it can be made from other materials too.

These two types of insulation have different benefits. They are both effective in blocking heat and preventing moisture from entering the house.

Market Dynamics:

Growing construction of energy-efficient building is a prime factor fostering growth of the mineral wool market. For instance, in Budget 2021, the Indian government allotted INR 13,750 crore to Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Smart Cities Mission to promote construction initiatives.

Additionally, increasing use of soundproof material from automotive industry and also increasing penetration of electric vehicle is also projected to foster the market growth.

However, health hazard associated with mineral wool and availability of substitute are expected to restrict the market growth.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mineral wool market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global mineral wool market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Byucksan, Great Lakes Textiles, ISOVER (Saint Gobain), mJohns Manville, Knauf Insulation, National Industrial Co., NTN OOD, Owens Corning, PGF Insulation, Rockwool International AS, Kingspan Group, and Rosewool Insulation Refractory Co. Ltd

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global mineral wool market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mineral wool market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market MINERAL WOOL, By TYPE

  • Market MINERAL WOOL, By PRODUCT TYPE

  • Market MINERAL WOOL, By END-USER INDUSTRY

  • Market MINERAL WOOL, By REGION

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Rise in construction industry

  • Availability of substitute

  • Increasing penetration of electric vehicle

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Product launch/Approvals

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Analysis

  • Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Global Mineral Wool Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

  • Economic Impact

5. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Type, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Glass Wool

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Stone Wool

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Other Types

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Product Type, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Board

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Blanket

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Loose Wool

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Other Product Types

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Global Mineral Wool Market, By End-User Industry, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Building and Construction

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Industrial and Consumer Appliances

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Other End-user Industries

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

8. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Region, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

  • Byucksan

  • Key Developments

  • Great Lakes Textiles

  • ISOVER (Saint Gobain)

  • Johns Manville

  • Knauf Insulation

  • National Industrial Co.

  • NTN OOD

  • Owens Corning

  • PGF Insulation

  • Others

  • Analyst Views

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoqjk8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-mineral-wool-industry-to-2030---increasing-construction-of-energy-efficient-buildings-is-driving-growth-301605004.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

