Worldwide Mineral Wool Industry to 2030 - Increasing Construction of Energy-efficient Buildings is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mineral Wool Market, by Type, by Product Type, by End-User Industry - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mineral wool is an excellent insulation material that's derived from iron ore slag, a waste product of the steel industry. In fact, some mineral wool products are made from over 90% recycled material. That means the insulation value of mineral wool is higher than that of cellulose.
There are two types of mineral wool insulation: faced and unfaced. Faced mineral wool is usually made of paper or plastic, but it can be made from other materials too.
These two types of insulation have different benefits. They are both effective in blocking heat and preventing moisture from entering the house.
Market Dynamics:
Growing construction of energy-efficient building is a prime factor fostering growth of the mineral wool market. For instance, in Budget 2021, the Indian government allotted INR 13,750 crore to Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation and Smart Cities Mission to promote construction initiatives.
Additionally, increasing use of soundproof material from automotive industry and also increasing penetration of electric vehicle is also projected to foster the market growth.
However, health hazard associated with mineral wool and availability of substitute are expected to restrict the market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global mineral wool market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global mineral wool market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Byucksan, Great Lakes Textiles, ISOVER (Saint Gobain), mJohns Manville, Knauf Insulation, National Industrial Co., NTN OOD, Owens Corning, PGF Insulation, Rockwool International AS, Kingspan Group, and Rosewool Insulation Refractory Co. Ltd
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global mineral wool market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global mineral wool market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market MINERAL WOOL, By TYPE
Market MINERAL WOOL, By PRODUCT TYPE
Market MINERAL WOOL, By END-USER INDUSTRY
Market MINERAL WOOL, By REGION
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Rise in construction industry
Availability of substitute
Increasing penetration of electric vehicle
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
Product launch/Approvals
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Mineral Wool Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
Economic Impact
5. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Type, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Glass Wool
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Stone Wool
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Other Types
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Product Type, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Board
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Blanket
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Loose Wool
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Other Product Types
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Global Mineral Wool Market, By End-User Industry, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
Segment Trends
Automotive and Transportation
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Building and Construction
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Industrial and Consumer Appliances
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Other End-user Industries
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
8. Global Mineral Wool Market, By Region, 2022 and 2030, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
Byucksan
Key Developments
Great Lakes Textiles
ISOVER (Saint Gobain)
Johns Manville
Knauf Insulation
National Industrial Co.
NTN OOD
Owens Corning
PGF Insulation
Others
Analyst Views
10. Section
