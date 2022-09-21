The Worldwide Mobile Phone Accessories Industry is Predicted to Reach $413 Billion by 2030

Company Logo

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Dublin, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Price Range - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market size valued to USD 278.17 billion in 2021, is predicted to reach USD 413.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022-2030.

The global digitalization is leading towards higher dependency on smart gadgets, especially mobile phones. The enhanced connectivity spectrum tends to higher adoption of mobile phones at individual level, hence resulting to a consequent growth of mobile phone accessories market. Mobile phone accessories are the hardware components, trivial in functioning of mobile phones, but are necessary in providing additional support, product enhancement, and greater convenience factor.

This includes innovative accessories such as external battery packs, power banks, wireless headphones, wireless chargers, memory card, protective case, screen protectors and many more.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The mobile phone accessories market is thriving due to higher adoption of mobile phones at global level. According to a survey the total number of smartphone shipments in quarter-3 of 2019 hit 352.4 million units. Increasing penetration of IoT & AI technologies, plus innovative technological progress in voice recognition system, wireless audio products, clip-on headphones, as well as precise integration of speech recognition software; are the factors driving the growth of the global market.

Besides, rapid urbanization, increase in per-capita income at global level, higher inclination towards social-networking sites and growing demand for fashionable mobile accessories, specifically from the young-generation, are anticipated in propelling the growth of the mobile phone accessories market in coming future.

However, increased use of headphones leading to hearing impairment problems and cutthroat competition between the key manufacturers leading to higher imposed tariffs on international trade, are the factors expected to impede the mobile phone accessories market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, cutting-edge product launches by market players, growing demands for wireless accessories and fast-processing software, as well as technological progressions in imaging and photographic accessories, are creating new avenues for lucrative opportunities in the global mobile phone accessories market.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global mobile phone accessories market share analysis is based on product, distribution channel, price range, and geography.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Battery, Headphone/earphone, smart speaker, charger, memory card, power bank, battery case, protective case, bluetooth speakers, screen protection, smart watch, fitness bands, AR & VR headsets, mount and stand, data cables and selfie stick. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is divided into online and offline. Based on price range, the market is divided into low, medium, and premium. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America shows a higher dominance on the global mobile phone accessories market, accounting for the highest market shares. This is attributed to factors such as increased adoption of wireless accessories, presence of advanced technology and higher inclination towards digitalization.

Asia-Pacific is projected a rapid development in the global mobile phone accessories market, growing with the highest CAGR, due to higher internet penetration, increasing adoption of smartphones, and their reduced prices. Increased per-capita income and advancements in product technologies, are further leading to supplement the market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The mobile phone accessories market, which is highly competitive and fragmented, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Samsung Electronics, Energizer, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, BYD Inc., Beats (Apple Inc.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, Otterbox, Bose Corporation, Plantronics Pty Ltd, and Griffin Technology among others.

The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the mobile phone accessories market. For instance, in September 2019, Sennheiser's premium MOMENTUM headphone range entered its third generation, with the launch of the new MOMENTUM Wireless at IFA 2019. Sennheiser's headphones claim to be the latest addition to the 'audio specialist's iconic range' that offers superior sound, a modern design aesthetic, cutting-edge technology, and a touch of handcrafted indulgence to every moment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmifaa

