Worldwide Mobile Value-Added Services Industry to 2026 - Featuring AT&T, Alphabet and Apple Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile value-added services market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Mobile value-added services (MVAS) refer to various non-core facilities offered by the telecommunications sector. This includes short message service (SMS), Interactive Voice and Video Response (IVVR), Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), utility VAS, social networking, infotainment and m-education. These additional services are offered by the operator at a supplementary charge and are considered as an effective source of added revenue. Apart from this, these services also aid in enhancing the overall consumer experience, improving the pricing proposition and optimizing the return on investment (ROI) for the operator.

Rising urbanization, along with a significant increase in the number of smartphone and tablet users across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of 3G and 4G services that have resulted in the widespread utilization of mobile applications and the web is also providing a boost to the market growth. The growing preference, especially among the youth population, for value-based content in the form of over-the-top (OTT) media services to access innovative content on-the-go, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging trend of digitization across industries is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. For instance, car rental service providers are using mobile location-based services (LBS) to offer tracking facilities to their consumers. Other factors, including advancements in the 5G technology, improvements in the telecommunications infrastructure and the introduction of cloud-based VAS systems, are projected to drive the market further.

Breakup by Solution:

  • Short Messaging Service (SMS)

  • Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

  • Location Based Services

  • Mobile Email & IM

  • Mobile Money

  • Mobile Advertising

  • Mobile Infotainment

  • Others

Breakup by Device Type:

  • Mobile Phone

  • Tablet PC

  • Laptop/Data-Card

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • SMBs

  • Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

  • BFSI

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Retail

  • Government

  • Telecom & IT

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comverse Technology Inc., Gaana.com, Gemalto, Google LLC, InMobi, Kongzhong Corp, Mahindra Comviva, Mobily, One97 Communications Ltd., OnMobile, Vodafone Group Plc, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global mobile value-added services (MVAS) market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Solution
6.1 Short Messaging Service (SMS)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Location Based Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mobile Email & IM
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Mobile Money
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Mobile Advertising
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Mobile Infotainment
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Device Type
7.1 Mobile Phone
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Tablet PC
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Laptop/Data-Card
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 SMBs
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Media and Entertainment
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Healthcare
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Education
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Retail
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Government
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Telecom & IT
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AT&T
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Alphabet Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Amazon.com Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Apple Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Baidu Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Comverse Technology Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Gaana.com
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Gemalto
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Google LLC
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 InMobi
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Kongzhong Corp
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Mahindra Comviva
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Mobily
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14 One97 Communications Ltd.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15 OnMobile
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15.3 Financials
15.3.16 Vodafone Group Plc
15.3.16.1 Company Overview
15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.16.3 Financials
15.3.16.4 SWOT Analysis

