The Worldwide Molded Plastics Industry is Projected to Reach $869.2 Billion by 2031

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Molded Plastics Market

Global Molded Plastics Market
Global Molded Plastics Market

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Plastics Market By Product, By Technology, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Molded plastics are synthetically produced non-metallic compounds, which can be molded into various shapes for commercial use. These are highly versatile, efficient, malleable, and can be hardened to obtain the desired consistency. These are used for designing small components with tremendous amount of detailing and refinement.

These are used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, consumable & electronics, packaging, and others such as medical, stationary, and textiles, owing to their high ductility, tensile strength, impact resistance, moisture resistance, and greater design flexibility.

In addition, these are used in the manufacturing of car fascia, bumpers, grilles, headlight pods, panels, fenders, wheel wells, engine cover, table components, air flow ducts, equipment, exterior fascia & decorative panels, and other components. These are used to produce electrical conduits, rain water & sewage pipes, plumbing, gas distributions pipes, storage tanks, flooring tiles & rolls, PVC sheets, insulating membranes, and other construction materials.

Rise in awareness regarding hygienic goods, safe food, and pharmaceutical is expected to boost the demand for molded plastics in the growing packaging industry. In addition, factors such as reduced raw material costs associated with production and procurement of molded plastic-based packaging parts and components has made key manufacturers become more linear toward using molded plastics to increase the aesthetic value and consumer friendliness of the packaging products. This may propel the growth of the molded plastics market.

Furthermore, surge in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India have led the building & construction sector to witness a significant growth where molded plastics are widely used as insulating materials, cladding panels, and pipes in various construction sites. This is predicted boost growth of the molded plastics market.

However, molded plastics pose threat to both humans and environment owing to its disposal, decomposition, release of toxic chemical constituents, and other factors. In addition, long term exposure to molded plastics may cause health-related problems such as irritation in eye, vision failure, respiratory problems, dizziness, genotoxic, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal problems. This is expected to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, molded plastics are widely employed as substitutes over metals, owing to its corrosion resistance property. Moreover, factors such as growth in concentration of manufacturers, availability of feedstock at reduced prices, and arrival of local players have led manufacturers to offer molded plastics at low prices. This is anticipated to increase sales of molded plastics in several end use sectors; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

The leading players of the global molded plastics market include Atlantis Plastics, Inc., China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., Crescent Plastics Incorporated, GSH Industries, Keller Plastics Inc., Lakeland Plastics, Inc., Nenplas Limited, Petro Packaging Company, Inc., Pexco LLC, and Saint Gobain. The global extruded plastic market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the molded plastics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing molded plastics market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the molded plastics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global molded plastics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Value Chain Analysis
3.9. Key Regulation Analysis
3.10. Patent Landscape
3.11. Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Polypropylene
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Polystyrene
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Low Density Polyethylene
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 High Density Polyethylene
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country
4.7 Polyethylene Terephthalate
4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.7.3 Market analysis by country
4.8 Engineering Plastics
4.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Injection Molding
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Blow Molding
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Extrusion
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Building and Construction
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Automotive
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Electrical and Electronics
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Packaging
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MOLDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Atlantis Plastics, Inc.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 China Plastic Extrusion Ltd.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 DuPont
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 GSH Industries
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Mitsui Chemicals Inc
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Petro Packaging Company, Inc
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Pexco LLC
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 PSI Molded Plastics
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rec6uq

Attachment

