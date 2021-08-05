U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.75
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,736.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,093.25
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.80
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.64
    -0.40 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.96
    +843.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.46
    +25.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.61
    +5.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Worldwide the Musical Instrument Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 2% Between 2021 and 2025

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Musical Instrument Market 2021-2025

The publisher has been monitoring the musical instrument market and it is poised to grow by $ 807.99 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report on musical instrument market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts, rising technological innovations, and increasing consumer spending on music-related activities. In addition, increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The musical instrument market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

The musical instrument market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • String instruments

  • Pianos and keyboards

  • Drums and percussion instruments

  • Others

By Geographical Landscapes

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

This study identifies the rising popularity of online stores as one of the prime reasons driving the musical instrument market growth during the next few years. Also, growing acceptance of music education in school curriculum, and growth of musical instruments resale segment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on musical instrument market covers the following areas:

  • Musical instrument market sizing

  • Musical instrument market forecast

  • Musical instrument market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading musical instrument market vendors that include C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd., KORG Inc., Roland Corp., Steinway Inc., and Yamaha Corp. Also, the musical instrument market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Companies Mentioned

  • C. F. Martin & Co. Inc.

  • Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • Fender Musical Instruments Corp.

  • Gibson Brands Inc.

  • HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.

  • Kawai Musical Instruments Mfg. Co. Ltd.

  • KORG Inc.

  • Roland Corp.

  • Steinway Inc.

  • Yamaha Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3pyep

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Adidas Raises Forecast as Q2 Revenues Jump 55%

    Revenues advanced 55 percent ito 5.08 billion euros, driven by all geographies except Greater China.

  • Skillz vs. Unity Software: Which Gaming Stock Rules?

    The market for 3D interactive content, including video games and 3D entertainment, is expanding rapidly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, user engagement has risen across both 3D entertainment platforms and mobile gaming, as more users play 3D video games or indulge in 3D virtual experiences. According to an RBC Capital report, the mobile gaming total addressable market (TAM) was worth $91 billion last year, representing more than half of the total global gaming market, which is worth $175 billion.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Oil Decreases as Crude Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled 3.4% to close at the lowest in more than two weeks. The delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Western Digital Stock Is Slipping. Earnings Were a Blowout.

    Shares of disk-drive and flash-memory firm Western Digital are falling in after-hours trading, despite strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and upside guidance.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • How To Give Your Small Business a Boost Post-COVID-19

    It's been an extremely trying time to be a small-business owner -- many businesses have shuttered their doors over the course of the pandemic. But even if you're one of the lucky ones who survived,...

  • NovoCure or Gritstone? Let's Go to the Charts

    One caller during Tuesday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money quizzed Jim Cramer about Gritstone bio . "You want to own NovoCure . That's the way to go. Not this one," replied Cramer. Let's check out some charts on both names.

  • India Gold Imports Leap to Highest Since April as Controls Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold imports by India jumped to the highest in three months in July as economic activity picked up after a deadly coronavirus wave abated, and prices in the second-biggest consumer softened.Inbound shipments surged 71% from a year earlier to 43.6 tons last month, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. That’s the biggest inflow since 70.3 tons in April. Finance Ministry spokesman Rajesh Malhotra didn’t immediate

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?

    Exxon reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. But as the Delta Covid-19 variant sweeps the U.S. demand for oil is falling. Is Exxon stock a sell?

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.