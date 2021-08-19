Worldwide Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are on the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.



At over 1000 pages, The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology to 2031.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, stage of commercialization, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

TRL assessment for nanomaterials and end user markets.

Ten year forecasts to 2031 on nanomaterials demand in tons.

Revenues for nanotechnology and nanomaterials by end user market to 2031.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2031.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,500 nanotechnology nanomaterials producers and product developers.

Key Topics Covered:

Story continues

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization of nanomaterials



3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS

3.1 Production of nanomaterials

3.2 Global consumption of nanomaterials

3.3 ALUMINIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.4 ANTIMONY TIN OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.5 BISMUTH OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.6 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

3.7 CERIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.8 COBALT OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.9 COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.10 DENDRIMERS

3.11 FULLERENES

3.12 GOLD NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS (Au-NPs)

3.13 GRAPHENE

3.14 IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.15 MAGNESIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.16 MANGANESE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.17 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (MWCNT)

3.18 NANOCLAYS

3.19 NANODIAMONDS

3.20 NANOFIBERS

3.21 NANOSILVER

3.22 NICKEL NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.23 QUANTUM DOTS

3.24 SILICON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.25 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES (SWCNT)

3.26 TITANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.27 ZINC OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.28 ZIRCONIUM OXIDE NANOPARTICLES/POWDERS

3.29 OTHER NANOMATERIALS



4 MARKETS FOR NANOTECHNOLOGY AND NANOMATERIALS

4.1 ADHESIVES

4.1.1 Market drivers

4.1.2 Markets and applications

4.1.2.1 Properties

4.1.2.2 End user markets

4.1.2.3 Nanomaterials in adhesives

4.1.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

4.1.4 Global revenues to 2031

4.1.5 Product developers

4.2 AEROSPACE AND AVIATION

4.3 AUTOMOTIVE

4.4 BATTERIES

4.5 BIOMEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

4.6 COATINGS AND PAINTS

4.7 COMPOSITES

4.8 CONDUCTIVE INKS

4.9 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS

4.10 COSMETICS AND SUNSCREENS

4.11 ELECTRONICS AND PHOTONICS

4.12 FILTRATION

4.13 FOOD AND AGRICULTURE

4.14 FUEL CELLS

4.15 HOUSEHOLD CARE AND SANITARY

4.16 LIGHTING

4.17 LUBRICANTS

4.18 MARINE

4.19 OIL, GAS AND MINING

4.20 PACKAGING

4.21 RUBBER

4.22 SECURITY AND DEFENCE

4.23 SENSORS

4.24 SOLAR

4.25 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.26 TEXTILES & APPAREL

4.27 TOOLS & MANUFACTURING

4.28 3D PRINTING

4.29 OTHER MARKETS



5 REFERENCES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfmcva

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-nanotechnology-and-nanomaterials-industry-to-2031---key-drivers-and-opportunities-301359044.html

SOURCE Research and Markets