Worldwide Nanowire Industry to 2027 - Featuring C3Nano, NanoTechLabs and American Elements Among Others

4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanowire Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global nanowire market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global nanowire market to grow with a CAGR of 16.45% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on nanowire market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on nanowire market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global nanowire market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global nanowire market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing demand for high-efficiency materials from the end-use industries

  • Increasing demand for indium tin oxide (ITO) substitute

2) Restraints

  • Lack of reliable manufacturing methods of nanowires

3) Opportunities

  • Advent of advanced technologies

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the nanowire market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the nanowire market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global nanowire market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Nanowire Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Nanowire Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Nanowire Market

4. Nanowire Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Nanowire Market by Type
5.1. Metal Nanowires
5.2. Semiconductor Nanowires
5.3. Oxide Nanowires
5.4. Multi-segment Nanowires
5.5. Semiconductor Quantum Wires

6. Global Nanowire Market by Application
6.1. Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors
6.2. Gas and Chemical Sensors
6.3. Solar Cells
6.4. Nanogenerators
6.5. Others

7. Global Nanowire Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Nanowire Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Nanowire Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Nanowire Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Nanowire Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Nanowire Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Nanowire Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Nanowire Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Nanowire Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Nanowire Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Nanowire Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Nanowire Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Nanowire Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nanowire Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. C3Nano, Inc.
8.2.2. RAS AG
8.2.3. NanoTechLabs, Inc.
8.2.4. Cambrios Technologies Corp.
8.2.5. ACS Material, LLC
8.2.6. American Elements
8.2.7. Novarials Corporation
8.2.8. OneD Material, LLC
8.2.9. Alfa Chemistry
8.2.10. Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

