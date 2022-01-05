U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,730.10
    -63.44 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,600.37
    -199.28 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,204.26
    -418.46 (-2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.22
    -51.66 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.61
    +0.62 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    -0.19 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6980
    +0.0300 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1330
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.66
    -41.93 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Worldwide Narcolepsy Drugs Industry to 2030 - Featuring Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Novartis International Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Disease and Therapeutic Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The narcolepsy drugs market was valued at $2,680.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,667.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Narcolepsy is mainly a long-term neurological disorder characterized by a classic tetrad of excessive daytime sleepiness with irresistible sleep attacks, cataplexy (sudden bilateral loss of muscle tone), hypnagogic hallucination, and sleep paralysis. Around 70% individuals experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, this is often referred to as cataplexy, which can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations when falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.

Narcolepsy is a rare and under-diagnosed chronic condition affecting both males and females equally. The severity of the disease and rise in number of individuals being affected by narcolepsy are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement process for FDA-approved prescription medicines help increase the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability is predicted to hinder the market growth. There is an increase in the number of programs organized by various organizations mainly due to surge in awareness, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapeutics type, and region. By disease type, the market is classified into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and other disease type. By therapeutics type, the market is divided into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and other therapeutic type. By region, the global narcolepsy drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioprojet Company, Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Shionogi Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Narcolepsy drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of Narcolepsy drugs used across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers, restraints, and opportunity
3.5.2. Drivers
3.5.2.1. Increase in global prevalence of narcolepsy
3.5.2.2. Narcolepsy awareness programs and services
3.5.2.3. Presence of reimbursement policies regarding narcolepsy
3.5.3. Restraints
3.5.3.1. Adverse effects and risks related to narcolepsy drugs
3.5.3.2. Delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis
3.5.4. Opportunity
3.5.4.1. Untapped markets in the developing countries
3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the NARCOLEPSY DRUG market
3.6.1. Overview
3.6.2. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Daytime extreme sleepiness
4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Cataplexia
4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Other disease type
4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Central nervous system stimulants
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Tricyclic antidepressants
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Sodium oxybate
5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.2. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor
5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.2. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Other therapeutic type
5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES153
7.1. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
7.1.1. Company overview
7.1.2. Operating business segments
7.1.3. Product portfolio
7.1.4. Business performance
7.2. BIOPROJET COMPANY
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Operating business segments
7.2.3. Product portfolio
7.3. GRAYMARK HEALTHCARE, INC.
7.3.1. Company overview
7.3.2. Company snapshot
7.3.3. Operating business segments
7.3.4. Product portfolio
7.4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Operating business segments
7.4.3. Product portfolio
7.4.4. Business performance
7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
7.5. JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
7.5.1. Company overview
7.5.2. Operating business segments
7.5.3. Product portfolio
7.5.4. Business performance
7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
7.6. LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
7.6.1. Company overview
7.6.2. Company snapshot
7.6.3. Operating business segments
7.6.4. Product portfolio
7.6.5. Business performance
7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments
7.7. Shionogi Inc.
7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.2. Operating business segments
7.7.3. Product portfolio
7.7.4. Business performance
7.8. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
7.8.1. Company overview
7.8.2. Company snapshot
7.8.3. Operating business segments
7.8.4. Product portfolio
7.8.5. Business performance
7.9. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG
7.9.1. Company overview
7.9.2. Company snapshot
7.9.3. Operating business segments
7.9.4. Product portfolio
7.9.5. Business performance
7.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
7.10.1. Company overview
7.10.2. Company snapshot
7.10.3. Operating business segments
7.10.4. Product portfolio
7.10.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w42238

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-narcolepsy-drugs-industry-to-2030---featuring-shionogi-takeda-pharmaceutical-and-novartis-international-among-others-301454613.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Here's Why Palantir Stock Fell 12% in December

    Data analytics stock Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 11.8% in December as investors continue to move away from growth stocks with high valuations. Similar stocks, including Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), had very similar charts throughout the month. This indicates that market forces are behind the move, which occurred without any significant news from Palantir.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Technology stocks drop, Dow pulls back from record high after FOMC minutes

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a strange day Wednesday. For that matter, the whole fuel cell industry is acting kind of weird. Because if you haven't heard yet, investment bank KeyBanc Capital Markets just initiated coverage of all the big fuel cell stocks -- not just Plug Power, but peers FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Bloom Energy, too -- and yet every single one of these stocks is down to some extent today, with Plug in particular taking a 2.9% loss as of 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • H&R REIT and Primaris REIT Announce Completion of Plan of Arrangement and HOOPP Transaction

    H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R") (TSX: HR.UN) and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) jointly announced today that the internal reorganization of H&R pursuant to which H&R's enclosed shopping mall business and certain other assets were spun-out to Primaris was completed on December 31, 2021. The transaction was implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") and H&R unitholders received one unit of Primaris for every four units of H&

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. A note last night from an analyst at Mizuho Securities laid out several positives about Rivian, but also included plenty of warnings on its risks. In a note sent along by TipRanks.com, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh laid out his buy theses on three electric vehicle (EV) stocks, including Rivian.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Is Now a Good Time to Buy Moderna Stock?

    After dropping from record highs in August 2021, now may be a good time to assess Moderna's long-term value.