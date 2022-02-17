Worldwide Nasal Cannula Industry to 2028 - Featuring Teleflex, Vapotherm and Well Lead Medical Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nasal Cannula Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nasal cannula device is used to deliver oxygen to patients with respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis.
This device is made up of plastic or silicon material and has a tube-like structure with two prongs to connect nostrils for providing oxygen. These tubes are placed behind the ear to allow for better adjustment of the prongs. These nasal cannula tubes are available at a low cost, which drives the growth of the nasal cannula market. There are different types of nasal cannulas available in the market which are used for pre-mature infants, adults suffering from respiratory diseases, patients with lung cancer, or patients with respiratory failure due to COVID-19.
Market Dynamics
Market players are indulged in inorganic activities such as collaborations in order to increase research and development activities for the treatment of respiratory diseases. This is expected to increase the growth of the global nasal cannula market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 17, 2021, Vir Biotechnology and GSK expanded their coronavirus collaboration to develop advanced therapeutics for influenza and respiratory viruses. Vir Biotechnology is immunology focused company aims for developing technologies for infectious diseases and GSK is manufacturer of vaccines, innovative medicines and healthcare products. The aim of this collaboration is to use Vir's monoclonal antibody technology to create an identical new anti-viral antibodies for therapeutic treatments and preventions for COVID -19 or future outbreaks of the pathogenic diseases.
Increasing awareness for the treatment as well as management of respiratory diseases is expected to increase the growth of the global nasal cannula market over the forecast period. For instance, a news published on September 9, 2021 by AstraZeneca is a global pharmaceutical business company and manufacturer of innovative medicines has launched program called as International Respiratory Coalition for Urgent need for national respiratory strategies after COVID-19 to drive the improvements in healthcare systems resilience. It is coordinated with European Respiratory Society .This program will provide funding or contribution with expertise for delivering facilities to patients suffering for respiratory diseases.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global nasal cannula market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
It profiles leading players in the global nasal cannula market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Medtronic plc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Edward LifeSciences Corp., Terumo Corporation, Sorin Group, Medin Medical innovations, Flexicare Medical, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Vapotherm Inc., Salter Labs, Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd., Drive Devilbiss International, Allied Healthcare Products, Besmed Health Business Corp. and Fairmont Medical.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global nasal cannula market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nasal cannula market
