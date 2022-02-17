U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

Worldwide Nasal Cannula Industry to 2028 - Featuring Teleflex, Vapotherm and Well Lead Medical Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nasal Cannula Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The nasal cannula device is used to deliver oxygen to patients with respiratory diseases such as asthma, lung cancer, pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD), and pulmonary fibrosis.

This device is made up of plastic or silicon material and has a tube-like structure with two prongs to connect nostrils for providing oxygen. These tubes are placed behind the ear to allow for better adjustment of the prongs. These nasal cannula tubes are available at a low cost, which drives the growth of the nasal cannula market. There are different types of nasal cannulas available in the market which are used for pre-mature infants, adults suffering from respiratory diseases, patients with lung cancer, or patients with respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

Market Dynamics

Market players are indulged in inorganic activities such as collaborations in order to increase research and development activities for the treatment of respiratory diseases. This is expected to increase the growth of the global nasal cannula market over the forecast period. For instance, on February 17, 2021, Vir Biotechnology and GSK expanded their coronavirus collaboration to develop advanced therapeutics for influenza and respiratory viruses. Vir Biotechnology is immunology focused company aims for developing technologies for infectious diseases and GSK is manufacturer of vaccines, innovative medicines and healthcare products. The aim of this collaboration is to use Vir's monoclonal antibody technology to create an identical new anti-viral antibodies for therapeutic treatments and preventions for COVID -19 or future outbreaks of the pathogenic diseases.

Increasing awareness for the treatment as well as management of respiratory diseases is expected to increase the growth of the global nasal cannula market over the forecast period. For instance, a news published on September 9, 2021 by AstraZeneca is a global pharmaceutical business company and manufacturer of innovative medicines has launched program called as International Respiratory Coalition for Urgent need for national respiratory strategies after COVID-19 to drive the improvements in healthcare systems resilience. It is coordinated with European Respiratory Society .This program will provide funding or contribution with expertise for delivering facilities to patients suffering for respiratory diseases.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global nasal cannula market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global nasal cannula market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Medtronic plc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Edward LifeSciences Corp., Terumo Corporation, Sorin Group, Medin Medical innovations, Flexicare Medical, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Vapotherm Inc., Salter Labs, Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd., Drive Devilbiss International, Allied Healthcare Products, Besmed Health Business Corp. and Fairmont Medical.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global nasal cannula market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nasal cannula market


Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Overview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Material

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By End User

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • PEST Analysis

  • Recent Product Launch/Approval

  • Epidemiology

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis

  • Impact on Supply Chain

  • Impact on Research and Development

  • Government Initiatives

5. Global Nasal Cannula Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Curved prong cannula

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Flared prong cannula

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Straight prong cannula

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Curved and flared prong cannula

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Nasal Cannula Market, By Material, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Plastic

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Silicon

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Nasal Cannula Market, By Application , 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Asthma

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Lung cancer

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Chronic bronchitis

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Pulmonary embolism

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • COPD

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Emphysema

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Cystic fibrosis

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Pneumonia

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Nasal Cannula Market, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Hospitals

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Long term care center

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Home care settings

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Ambulatory surgical centers

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)

9. Global Nasal Cannula Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018 - 2028

  • Regional Trends

  • North America

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • GCC

  • Israel

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Material, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By End User , 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

  • South Africa

  • Central Africa

  • North Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Medtronic plc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Edward LifeSciences Corp.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Sorin Group

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Medin Medical innovations

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Flexicare Medical

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Smiths Medical

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Vapotherm Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Salter Labs

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Drive Devilbiss International

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Allied Healthcare Products

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Resmed Health Business Corp.

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • Fairmont Medical

  • Company Overview

  • Drug Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/387yxg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-nasal-cannula-industry-to-2028---featuring-teleflex-vapotherm-and-well-lead-medical-among-others-301484706.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

