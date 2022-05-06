U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

The Worldwide Native Corn Starch Industry is Projected to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

Global Native Corn Starch Market

Global Native Corn Starch Market
Global Native Corn Starch Market

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Native Corn Starch Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report| the global native corn starch market attained a value of about USD 5776 million in 2021. Aided by the thriving food and beverage industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of around USD 8294 million by 2027.

Native corn starch, also known as regular corn starch or cornflour, refers to a carbohydrate which is tasteless, odourless, and white, and is generally used as a thickening agent in cooking. Apart from being a key ingredient in the food processing industry, it is widely used in the production of industrial adhesives. Native corn starch is obtained from the endosperm of corn and is widely produced in corn-growing countries including India, United States of America, China, and Brazil, among others. Furthermore, native corn starch is a major component in the manufacturing of various cosmetic and personal care products. Hence, the increasing inclination towards beauty and personal hygiene is bolstering the market growth.

The escalating demand for native corn starch in the food and beverage industry to prepare condiments, soups, syrups, sugars, gravies, chocolate, and chewing gum, among others, is driving the global native corn starch market. In addition to this, the increasing population, rapid urbanisation, increasing demand for clean-labelled food products are anticipated to propel the food and beverage industry, which will in turn aid the native corn starch market in the forecast period.

The versatility of native corn starch, which is attributable to the application of the product in adhesives, paper products, anti-sticking agents, textile manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, among others, is anticipated to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the increasing production of corn starch in the United States of America, coupled with the rising demand for condiments and canned food products. Furthermore, the market in the region will be aided by the rising investments towards the development of hotel and restaurant chains, fast-food stalls, and pubs, which will generate the demand for condiments, thereby, bolstering the native corn starch market in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Region

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Corn Market Overview
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Corn Historical Market (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Corn Market Forecast (2022-2027)

9 Global Native Corn Starch Market Analysis
9.1 Key Industry Highlights
9.2 Global Native Corn Starch Historical Market (2017-2021)
9.3 Global Native Corn Starch Market Forecast (2022-2027)
9.4 Global Native Corn Starch Market by Application
9.4.1 Pharmaceuticals
9.4.1.1 Market Share
9.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.2 Food and Beverages
9.4.2.1 Market Share
9.4.2.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.2.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Paper Industry
9.4.3.1 Market Share
9.4.3.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.3.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics industry
9.4.4.1 Market Share
9.4.4.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.4.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.5 Pet Foods
9.4.5.1 Market Share
9.4.5.2 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
9.4.5.3 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
9.4.6 Others
9.5 Global Native Corn Starch Market by Region
9.5.1 Market Share
9.5.1.1 North America
9.5.1.2 Europe
9.5.1.3 Asia Pacific
9.5.1.4 Latin America
9.5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

10 Regional Analysis
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.1.3 Breakup by Country
10.1.3.1 United States of America
10.1.3.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Breakup by Country
10.2.3.1 United Kingdom
10.2.3.2 Germany
10.2.3.3 France
10.2.3.4 Italy
10.2.3.5 Others
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Breakup by Country
10.3.3.1 China
10.3.3.2 Japan
10.3.3.3 India
10.3.3.4 ASEAN
10.3.3.5 Australia
10.3.3.6 Others
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.4.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Breakup by Country
10.4.3.1 Brazil
10.4.3.2 Argentina
10.4.3.3 Mexico
10.4.3.4 Others
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Historical Trend (2017-2021)
10.5.2 Forecast Trend (2022-2027)
10.5.3 Breakup by Country
10.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3.2 United Arab Emirates
10.5.3.3 Nigeria
10.5.3.4 South Africa
10.5.3.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics
11.1 SWOT Analysis
11.1.1 Strengths
11.1.2 Weaknesses
11.1.3 Opportunities
11.1.4 Threats
11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Supplier's Power
11.2.2 Buyer's Power
11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Key Indicators for Demand
11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 110812)
13.1 Major Exporting Countries
13.1.1 by Value
13.1.2 by Volume
13.2 Major Importing Countries
13.2.1 by Value
13.2.2 by Volume

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Company Profiles
15.2.1 Cargill, Incorporated.
15.2.1.1 Company Overview
15.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.2.1.4 Certifications
15.2.2 Roquette Freres
15.2.2.1 Company Overview
15.2.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.2.2.4 Certifications
15.2.3 Tereos Group
15.2.3.1 Company Overview
15.2.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.2.3.4 Certifications
15.2.4 Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
15.2.4.1 Company Overview
15.2.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.2.4.4 Certifications
15.2.5 HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.5.1 Company Overview
15.2.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
15.2.5.4 Certifications
15.2.6 Others

16 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/349qff

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


