U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.44
    -14.77 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,697.73
    +114.16 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,704.42
    -192.88 (-1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.70
    -8.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.98
    +1.95 (+2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.70
    +9.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0042 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3550
    +0.3850 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,777.96
    -704.58 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.92
    -18.68 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

The Worldwide Natural Food Colors Industry is Expected to Reach $2.77 Billion by 2027

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural Food Colors Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

This research report title provides a detailed analysis of global natural food colors market. Global Natural Food Colors Market will reach US$ 2.77 Billion by 2027.

Worldwide, color is an essential factor increasing consumer's acceptability of food products. This is due to consumers consistently linking food color with other qualities such as ripeness, freshness, and food safety. Thus, natural food colors are additives used in the food and beverages industry to enhance the color of cooked or processed food products.

Furthermore, natural food colors are most commonly obtained from annatto, beet juice, red cabbage, spinach, turmeric, and caramel. Natural food colors are complimentary of (GMO) genetically modified organism's pigments, allergens, and natural extracts and dyes. They are environment-friendly and non-toxic and form an essential additive in manufacturing gels, gel pastes, liquids, and edible powders. According to this report Global Natural Food Colors industry will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2027.

Global Natural Food Colors Market Size was US$ 1.86 Billion in 2021

Based on product, natural food colors market includes Carotenoids, Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Carmine, Copper Chlorophyllin, Others. Carotenoids, accounted for a lucrative market, owning over superior usage properties such as protection against chronic diseases, anti-oxidation, and cellular damage. Additionally, the growing need for carotenoids in non-alcoholic beverages, frozen products, and bakeries is anticipated to aid market growth globally.

Notably, the demand for curcumin is gaining momentum due to increasing use in meat products, beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, processed food & vegetables, oils & fats, others. Also, increasing demand for curcumin for medicinal and health benefits is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

North America: The Fastest-Growing Regional Market

North America exhibits strong growth in the global natural food colors market. This is due to stringent regulations on using harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, lead, and mercury. In North America, natural food colors appeared on the scene, enacting strict rules to prohibit the usage of lead, harmful synthetic colors containing arsenic, and mercury.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is to witness considerable growth in the global natural food colors industry during the projection period. This is owing to the rapid uptake of natural foodstuffs colors in new product expansion in the region. Regardless, robust development of the food and beverage industry in emerging economies such as China and India boosts the regional market development.

Key Players Analysis

Nowadays, the natural food colors market remains highly consolidated with prominent players such as Archer Daniels Midland, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, McCormick Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, Royal DSM N.V., Basf Se, FMC Corporation.

Nevertheless, these players hold a substantial share of the market. Leading players operating in the natural colors market continue to invest laboriously in research and development. At the same time, expanding their distribution channels like Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Conventional Stores, Online, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Natural Food Colors Market

6. Market Share - Global Natural Food Colors Analysis
6.1 Products
6.2 Applications
6.3 Distribution
6.4 Resin
6.5 Regions

7. Products - Global Natural Food Colors Market
7.1 Carotenoids
7.2 Curcumin
7.3 Anthocyanin
7.4 Carmine
7.5 Copper Chlorophyllin
7.6 Others

8. Applications - Global Natural Food Colors Market
8.1 Meat Products
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Dairy
8.4 Bakery & Confectionary
8.5 Processed Food & Vegetables
8.6 Oils & Fats
8.7 Others

9. Distributions - Global Natural Food Colors Market
9.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarket
9.2 Conventional Store
9.3 Online
9.4 Others

10. Resin - Global Natural Food Colors Market
10.1 Compression Molding
10.2 Injection Molding
10.3 RTM
10.4 Others

11. Regions - Global Natural Food Colors Market
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa

12. Porters Five Forces
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13. Company Insights
13.1 Archer Daniels Midland
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.1.3 Revenue
13.2 Symrise AG
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.2.3 Revenue
13.3 Chr.Hansen Holding A/S
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.3.3 Revenue
13.4 McCormick Company
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.4.3 Revenue
13.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd
13.5.1 Overview
13.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.5.3 Revenue
13.6 International Flavors & Fragrances
13.6.1 Overview
13.6.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.6.3 Revenue
13.7 Kerry Group
13.7.1 Overview
13.7.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.7.3 Revenue
13.8 Royal DSM N.V.
13.8.1 Overview
13.8.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.8.3 Revenue
13.9 BASF SE
13.9.1 Overview
13.9.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.9.3 Revenue
13.10 FMC Corporation
13.10.1 Overview
13.10.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
13.10.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr8kcp

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-natural-food-colors-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-77-billion-by-2027--301520819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanc

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • JetBlue, Frontier battle for Spirit Airlines, but no deal is certain

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses the fight for Spirit Airlines considering JetBlue's takeover offer against Frontier.

  • Updating Our Bullish Strategy for Pioneer Natural Resources

    Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company and like many stocks in the energy sector, its charts are pointed higher. In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, we can see that prices have rallied the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows strength from early September with buyers of PXD being more aggressive than sellers with heavier volume being transacted on days when PXD has closed higher.

  • ‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

    HELP ME RETIRE Hello, I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • Etsy strike organizer: ‘We are fed up’ with the platform’s fee structure

    Etsy strike organizer Kristi Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why Etsy sellers are going on strike.

  • As Boeing Avoids Russian Titanium Supply, a Japanese Producer Is Stepping in

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese company Toho Titanium Co. is ramping up output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia Sidesteps Sancti

  • Centene CEO dies at 79, union alleges Amazon interference, Elon Musk joins Twitter all-hands meeting

    Notable business headlines include CEO Michael Neidorff of U.S. health insurer Centene passing away at 79 years old, Amazon being accused of interfering in a recent union election, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to address employee concerns about the impact Musk will have on the social media company.

  • Best Buy Continues to Be Marked Down in the Marketplace

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Thursday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer sat down with Cory Barry, CEO of Best Buy , the electronics and appliance retailer. Barry said Best Buy's purpose is to enrich the lives of its customers through technology. Every Best Buy associate wants to help customers accomplish things using technology.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually?

    After a certain age, you must begin to take minimum withdrawals from your tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The exact amount of this required minimum distribution or RMD is determined by a number of factors, including your age and the amount you … Continue reading → The post Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Corn, Wheat Exports Will Plummet Further, U.S. Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. continued to slash estimates for Ukraine’s grain exports as sea routes were curbed following Russia’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: Russia Shuts Human Rights Watch, Amnesty OfficesPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackUkraine’s corn exports will drop by another

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Rio Tinto got Rusal shipment weeks after vowing to cut Russia ties-data

    Rio Tinto Ltd received an alumina shipment from Russia's Rusal in late March, weeks after saying it was severing ties with Russian businesses over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, an analysis of shipping data showed on Friday. The shipment illustrates how complicated and slow it can be for companies operating in an interconnected global economy to deliver on promises to cut links with Russia. Unlike a number of other Russian companies, Rusal is not the target of sanctions, although its billionaire founder Oleg Deripaska is.